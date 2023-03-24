A Lamar church recently completed another season of youth basketball that has moved onward and upward since its beginning 25 years ago, despite COVID-19 halting play in 2020-21.
Upward Basketball, a nationwide youth outreach ministry that has had enormous success at Grace Place in Lamar, rebounded from the virus and returned full speed ahead in 2021-22 as well as 2022-2023, the current season, which just drew to a close last month.
The program is structured for students in kindergarten through the sixth grade, and although the youngsters pick up a few basketball skills, what Upward emphasizes is their relationship with Jesus Christ on and off the court.
Aaron Talbott, director of the Lamar program, said that between basketball and cheerleading, there were 110 youngsters signed up this season.
There were four coed teams each in kindergarten through first grade, second through third grade and fourth through sixth grade. In addition, five cheerleading squads were formed.
“We only charge about half of what our cost is for the kids to play,” Talbott said. “So we do fundraisers during the Lamar Fair and our concession stands during the games.”
Talbott said that the Upward organization has made it easy to communicate with parents and coaches through its app.
“I can send out mass emails and text messages to keep everyone up to date on any info changes,” he said. “It came in real handy last year because we had to cancel games because of snow.”
The Upward season ended this year with an awards night celebration at Thiebaud Auditorium. As a highlight, 26 children accepted Christ as their savior that night.
The first year that Upward basketball began at Grace Place, 34 children participated. That number nearly tripled the following year.
The highest turnout for a single season was 272 in 2004-05.
The Upward program is not limited to basketball, with flag football, soccer and cheerleading playing a big part. It has proven to be ideal for church outreach.
The universal language of sports is never more evident than with Upward, which has proven to have a strong influence in terms of morality through a Christian environment.
For more information on the Lamar program, which also welcomes participants from surrounding towns, call Grace Place at 417-682-6371 or go to www.grace-place.org. The church is located at 500 NE 30th Road in Lamar.
