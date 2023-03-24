Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri... Spring River at Carthage affecting Jasper County. .Heavy rainfall through Friday will likely lead to the rivers rising above flood stage. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Spring River at Carthage. * WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, minor flooding occurs at the gage site. Flood waters impact State Highway 37 east of Carthage between Avilla and Reeds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 5.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 10.3 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&