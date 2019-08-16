The “infamous cult classic” — 1975’s “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” — is back at Joplin’s Bookhouse Cinema this weekend.
Show times are 10 p.m. tonight and Saturday.
RKO Floor Show members shadow casts the movie while it plays on the screen above their heads. It’s also the fan rituals during the showing that makes “Rocky Horror” stand out from all other movies. Antics include screaming out certain lines at certain movie moments, tossing slices of toast at the screen or squirting actors with water pistols.
“It definitely makes us unique,” said Stevie Rose, the show’s co-director. “The audience is our No. 1 priority. We are providing them a safe space to be whoever, wear whatever, have fun and enjoy it with us. Without them, we wouldn’t be almost six years strong.”
Prop bags will be available for $4 and audience members are encouraged to dress as their favorite characters.
“The camaraderie is amazing,” Rose said.
Along with Rose, the cast includes: Mickey Cook, Moriah Hughes, Tiffany DeMoss, Taylor Lewis, Tim Kowis, Sarah Love, Callum Klue, Abby Across, Heather Marsh, Christy Russow, Jesse Croney, Mekaylen Wesley and Robert Baker.
Tickets are $8. The theater, located at 715 E. Broadway, has been RKO’s home since early 2018.
Details: 417-825-5161.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.