A “nonanxious presence” — that’s how the chaplains conduct themselves during some of the most chaotic and traumatic moments taking place at any given moment inside Freeman Health System, Joplin’s largest hospital.
That's why there are dedicated chaplains — four full-time and three part-time, among others — available to be at a patient’s bedside within minutes should the need arise from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day and to be on call during the wee hours of the night, said chaplain Bill Cox, assistant director of pastoral care for the health system.
“We like to see the whole hospital as team workers — the doctors, nurses, social workers and us” working as pieces of a complicated puzzle, he said. “Our particular piece of this (play) is to provide a nonanxious presence. We’re there amidst whatever chaos might be happening ... and to provide some calming in whatever is happening.”
The duties of a hospital chaplain can be wide-ranging: lending an ear for people who need advice or comfort for their spiritual, mental or emotional needs or difficulties; giving spiritual support to patients and their loved ones; providing one-on-one spiritual peace for a patient who is nearing the end of his or her life. Chaplains may also perform prayer or confessional services and even read Scriptures from religious books.
“We’re not there to provide answers” to problems, which is more of the role of a doctor or nurse, Cox said. “We’re there to assess our patients’ well-being.”
Raising his hand, he uses it as a symbol to illustrate a patient’s well-being, with the four fingers representing a person’s peace with themselves, with others, with God and with circumstances, while the thumb represents peace with environment. By sitting down and speaking to a patient, Cox and the other Freeman chaplains can find out if a patient is having trouble coping with one or more of those areas, or is at peace with all five.
“So our role is that we don’t go in, for example, and say, ... ‘(You) are not at peace with God’ or ‘you’re not at peace with others.’” Instead, he introduces himself and asks patients open-ended questions, allowing them to slowly speaking out their thoughts, worries and fears. In those cases, Cox uses a combination of patience, empathy, communication and listening skills to help build relationships with patients — to eventually bring them peace of mind, if possible.
As the old saying goes, Cox said with a smile, “If a chaplain talks more than (a patient) does, they’re not really a chaplain. One of the things that we want to do as a chaplain is hold up a mirror of a person expressing emotion; you don’t dodge it, you don’t tell them it will be OK, you don’t tell them that God’s with them, you just let them know that you’ve heard their emotions."
Prior to joining Freeman in 2012, Cox was pastor at First Baptist Church in Nevada for more than 30 years. There are similarities, and vast differences, between pastor and chaplain.
“A pastor walks into (a hospital room) with a certain agenda, and generally speaking will offer words of scripture and will (usually) ask if a person wants prayer — that sort of thing. Plus, a pastor generally has a history with the patient," he said. "The chaplain goes into a room and does not have those histories; a good chaplain, when trained and skilled, doesn’t go in with an agenda. He lets the patient do the talking and lets the patient set the agenda by asking open-ended questions.”
Ultimately, Cox said, "hospital chaplains don't talk about curing people; that's up to the doctors and nurses and God himself." What they do is healing, "and healing can be physical, spiritual (and) emotional, and we see that every day."
