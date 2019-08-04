MIAMI, Okla. — Buffalo Run Casino and Resort respects a good ’80s metal band.
Two months ago, the casino welcomed Ratt, one of the original Sunset Strip bands, to Northeast Oklahoma. On Saturday, Dokken — the band whose name rhymes with rockin’ — enters stage right.
Fronted by lead singer and founder Don Dokken, the band was a much-loved MTV video rock staple during most of the 1980s after establishing a sizable following in Europe, particularly in Germany and the United Kingdom. In the States, the 1983 MTV video for their single “Breaking the Chains” as well as opening for Blue Oyster Cult, put them on American rock fans’ radar.
The band’s second album, 1984’s “Tooth and Nail,” sold 1 million copies worldwide and featured the popular singles, “In my Dreams,” “The Hunter” and “It’s Not Love.”
During the mid-1980s, they opened for AC/DC and the Scorpions, among others. Combined with the success of their song “Dream Warriors,” a lead single for the “A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors” soundtrack, and the 1987 album “Back for the Attack,” which debuted some of the band’s biggest hits — “Burning Like a Flame,” “Heaven Sent” and “Prisoner” — they ascended to the top echelon of American metal bands, reaching “stadiums status.”
Following a poor performance during the Monsters of Rock Tour 1998 and a spat between band members, Dokken broke up his group in 1989.
“Drugs, alcohol and ego. They are a bad mix,” Dokken once famously said about the reasons behind the split.
Four years later, the band was back together again, with new members, and the band born from the boiling hard rock/heavy metal scene in Los Angeles has played consistently, with a revolving musical lineup, from the early 1990s to now.
“I’m proud of our success,” the 66-year-old Dokken told Loudersound in 2015. “It was 50% luck — right time, right place. We weren’t The Beatles, but we had something. And we were a pretty big band. I’m grateful for that.”
Dokken will perform at 8 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m. Advanced tickets are $25, and $30 the day of concert.
Details: 918-542-7140.
Did you know?
This isn’t the first time Dokken has played at Buffalo Run. Back in late 2008, the band played alongside Alice Cooper.
