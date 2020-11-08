WEBB CITY, Mo. — Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 909 N. Madison St., is hosting its 71st annual Turkey Dinner and Silent Auction this weekend, with the final day taking place today.
The dinner begins at noon and includes turkey, dressing and all the fixings for just $9 for adults and $4 for kids. Overall hours are from noon to 5 p.m. today.
Because of COVID-19, the dinner will be limited to carryout only. Church officials will do their best to maintain a safe environment, they said in a press release, while area residents can come, safely pick up the food and browse the items for the silent auction. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
For more information, contact Sacred Heart Church in Webb City at 417-673-2044.
