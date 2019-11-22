More than a few country singers have been inspired to pick up a guitar and sing when first exposed to the music of George Jones. Add Sammy Kershaw to that list, though his story is a bit different from some of the others.
Losing his father at the age of 11, Kershaw assumed responsibilities as his family’s primary bread-winner, working various jobs during the day and playing guitar at honky-tonk bars after sundown. It was during one of these weekend gigs that he met his idol at the age of 14. Just a few months later, he was opening for Jones, along with other country greats such as Ray Price and Merle Haggard.
“Music was passion and still is,” Kershaw told That Nashville Sound. “It’s been something I’ve always wanted to do since I can remember. I was 4 or 5 years old and singing with George Jones and Conway and those folks when my parents would play those old 45 (records). I was singing right along with them.”
Now 61, this country music original will be standing center stage at 8 p.m. tonight inside Downstream Casino’s Pavilion.
Kershaw has amassed more than 25 Top 40 singles, including two No. 1 hits — “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful” and “Love of My Life.” Overall, he has sold 5 million records. His song “Louisiana Hot Sauce” was featured on an episode of HBO’s hit series “True Blood.”
This will be the Cajun country artist’s first visit to Downstream Casino.
“(Kershaw) is a true living legend whose roots go back to the days of Conway Twitty and George Jones,” said Jani Cummings, Downstream’s general manager. “Much of his music has that George Jones influence; but he stands on his own merits in talent and success.”
Kershaw is best known for his vocals — Cummings called them “pure” and “rich” and “filled with genuine emotion.”
“His range is excellent and effortless, making him one of those artists that are a true pleasure to listen to — for hours,” Cummings said.
“I like distinct vocals,” Kershaw added in a recent interview. “I like people that sing with a good country soul. That’s what country is to me. It’s about everyday life with everyday people in America. That’s what it’s all about.
“You have to make them cry and you have to make them laugh,” he continued. “Sometimes you have to hit them in-between. That’s what country music (is) — the truth. I sing the truth.”
Tickets are still available at $30 to $35.
Details: 918-919-6000.
