Sandy Parrill: A garden full of rainbows

“What gorgeousness, what blazonry, what pomp of colors bursts upon the ravished sight!”
— William D. Gallagher
There’s a party going on in my garden. May has sent out invitations, and Iris, goddess of the rainbow, has called her sisters to join in the celebration of summer’s opening day. One by one, each guest in her ruffled gown of shimmering silk arrives, regal in the soft early summer light; an iridescent kaleidoscope of colors dancing together gracefully in the gentle breeze.
Each one wears her individual perfume: spicy, sweet, fruity and mysterious; small, delicately tinted antique ladies with warm, baby-powder talcum, reminiscent of grandmother’s dressing table; brazen hussies in deep, velvet-hued purples and maroons waving exotic cinnamon and spices of a harem; fresh-faced beauties in glimmering satins blowing mint and fruity kisses to the breeze; bridal white, rose-scented beauties and gypsies in flamboyant skirts wafting tantalizing candy and licorice; and grape-scented pallida blue, matriarch here. One by one, they introduce themselves as they twirl onto the runway, modeling delicate plicata embroideries and parti-colored satin flounces: Beverly Sills, Voodoo Princess, Cinnamon Twist, Pagan Dance, Blaney Marlowe, Savannah Sunrise, Golden Dawn, Immortal, Ginger Spice and myriad others, names as colorful as their gowns. They come from far-flung corners of the world: Japan, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Siberia and many native to our own continent.
Irises trace their heritage to mythological Greek goddess Iris, messenger for the gods who flew along rainbows on golden wings as she moved between heaven and earth. Everywhere she stepped, a beautiful flower grew that bore her name. She guided souls of women from earth to the Elysian Fields, and irises are still traditionally planted on graves of loved ones to summon Iris to escort them to their afterlife. The goddess herself is said to appear in meditations surrounded with an amber glow. The Greek word iris means rainbow, and indeed, irises can be found in nearly every color of the rainbow. In Japanese culture, irises are revered for purifying energies and protecting the wearers. I love best “the dancing spirit of early summer” of Chinese art, petals in the wind mimicking fluttering of butterfly wings.
Irises have been grown in gardens since 1469 B.C., when Egyptian King Tutmose III conquered Syria and found them growing wild there. An avid gardener, he coveted and liberated them for his own gardens. Egyptians revered irises as symbolizing both essence and renewal of life, using the rhizomes in manufacture of perfumes and incense for religious ceremonies, and medicinally. Irises came to North America with European settlers in the 1600s, and the hardy, tough plants, aided by enthusiastic hybridizing, became a designated flower of many American cities, including our own Joplin in the 1920s.
Spring at Chaos is all about irises, from the bulbous reticulated iris in early March, to 4-inch-tall dwarf bearded iris, small in stature but big in personality. Native, dwarf crested irises arrive in April. Vintage deep purple and cobalt blue bearded irises always surprise me by blooming in early April and are already needing deadheaded as their taller, fancier cousins are just beginning to show off.
In late April, flat-faced Japanese roof iris (Iris tectorum) — so called as they were discovered growing on roofs in Japan and China in the 1800s — greet me through my bedroom window in the morning, the white and blue of a spring sky come to Earth in the garden.
Then enter the belles of the ball — the tall bearded irises. When I took guardianship of this garden, a wide, 100-foot sweep of lavender-blue, Nehi grape soda-scented pallida (a species native to Croatia and the Alps, first introduced to gardens in 1597) grew along the front fence. Many have since been transplanted to a 300-foot strip along the street side of the woods, adding new colors and varieties each year. It’s a colorful display that slows traffic and attracts walkers with cameras for the first couple of weeks in May. They are still neglectfully ankle-deep in leaves that need to be removed to allow rhizomes to get the summer baking they need. As soon as flowers are gone I’ll divide and transplant some of them farther along the street and maybe back to the front garden again. Tradition says to divide them in August, with old rhizomes discarded and leaves neatly cut off in a fan, but I have moved them in full growth in May without a problem.
May will bring late irises to bloom: Siberian “Little Caesar,” yellow flag (Iris pseudacorus), as well as natives water iris, blue flag and copper iris. A beautiful purple, open-faced native Louisiana iris that came with the garden sprawls its flowers on the ground, wending through white field daisies and perennials. Its rhizomes don’t grow on top of the ground like bearded irises but are an inch or so deep, spreading thickly like some kind of manic weed. I’m always having to dig it out of places where it doesn’t belong. Another tall, white Louisiana species has moved in, claiming Chaos as its own and making itself at home on the pond bank. I have no clue from whence this lovely flower came; perhaps a gift from the goddess herself.
Tuesday’s evening storms, after scaring us with tornado warnings and high winds, left us with the vision of a double rainbow against a glowing amber sky. As a messenger, Iris carries hope, wisdom, courage and faith. Perhaps, with the gift of her rainbow, she brings the promise of healing and renewal for our world.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
