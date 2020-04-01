I feel caught in a sort of time warp. From our self-imposed isolation at home, time in the outside world seems to pass with infinite slowness, caught in a sticky morass of molasseslike flow while we wait for the madness to end, torn by our inability to stop searching the latest news for a glimmer of hope, not finding it and being afraid to see anymore. Meanwhile outdoors, spring seems to be racing into summer with meteoric speed.
Forsythia blooms are already raining down, bright yellow flowers drifting over purple and white violets underneath. Jasmine nudiflorum has completely shed its golden petals in favor of tiny, chartreuse leaves, and the tulip magnolia, Magnolia soulangeana, above the deck has overnight turned leafy green; its beautiful pink and white petals beaten by rain into a brownish mat on the gravel path and basement steps. But it’s flowers are scarcely missed; catching our attention against the stone wall across the flower spangled lawn, pinkish-red flower clusters of Korean spice viburnum (Viburnum carlesii) are saturating the air with intoxicating, spicy fragrance and abuzz with the welcome drone of several species of bees, their legs laden and bodies dusted with pollen. In a day or two, the heady note of double French lilacs will add its rich dimension to the spring perfume.
One of my favorite spring-flowering shrubs, Korean native Viburnum carlesii, was collected and introduced by William Richard Carles (c. 1867-1900) of the British consular service in China and a plant collector. One of the easiest to grow, though it takes patience and years for this slow-grower to reach its full 5-8 feet, it is tolerant of most any well-drained soil, sun or light shade, virtually problem free and low maintenance. Flowers are followed by blue/black berries (drupes) loved by birds if there is another viburnum of a different variety nearby for cross pollination, but ours is a nonfruiting, lonely-only with no companion. Fall color is a bonus with glowing burgundy-orange leaves.
Dogwoods have gone from tight grey-green buds to bright white almost overnight with near 80 degree days and sunshine. My morning sojourn of discovery begins under a soft purplish-pink bower of redbuds. Taking the place of forsythia with spring gold is another delight from the Far East; Kerria japonica, known as Japanese rose or Easter rose as it blooms from late March to mid-April. Another introduction from the early 1800’s, kerria was discovered by (and named for) William Kerr, plant collector and gardener at Kew Gardens in London. Fast-growing and easy in sun or part shade, its arching stems can reach 6-8 feet tall and as wide, often suckering prolifically, but where it’s planted at woods end, anchoring the oak leaf hydrangea border, it can happily spread in its corner all it wants. This cultivar, Plenaflora, bears fluffy, multi-petaled blooms resembling golden powder puffs. Our neighbor, Norma Jean, gave us the start four years ago from her garden, where it has never failed to be a lovely spring treat with redbuds and dogwoods on our street.
Early February Gold daffodils are already a memory, the sunshine yellow of celandine poppies cheerfully taking their place. Among midseason daffodils rocketing into bloom are double Cheerfulness; sweet-scented, multi-flowering double white Erlicheer, little bouquets on a stem; orange-centered Poeticus; Pipit, a white trumpeted, yellow petaled reverse bicolor; and tiny Hawera. One of the latter’s multiflowered stems of pale yellow fairy bells is all that is needed to scent an entire room, sharing a vase on my desk with a cutting of Korean spice viburnum, where I am inhaling it as I write. I can’t pick a favorite. And in timely fashion with the fireworks of daffodils, tulips, starflowers and hyacinths, came Brent & Becky’s spring bulb catalog in the mail. I’ve already poured over it, dog-eared and marked nearly each page and filled out the order form as if the thousands of daffodils already blooming at Chaos aren’t enough. And of course, in my mind, they aren’t. I’ll send in my order tomorrow as an affirmation of life for the future. A box of bulbs will be a present to myself in autumn when they arrive, ready for life in a new spring.
I was brought up short on my morning walk one day this week by the first morel mushroom of the season, prompting a flurry of cleaning up swaths of dead leaves around my studio and potting shed where I’ve known them to appear in past springs; but so far I’ve only found that one. Morels, the most sought-after, tastiest mushroom Nature ever created, grow on roots of decaying trees, often favoring elms or apples.
When I first moved to this house with its unkempt, honeysuckle infested wilderness of a woods, a few ancient, dying apple trees still clung to life in what was once an orchard and garden, and it was my delight to discover morels in abundance at their feet. But when the old trees finally died, the roots completely decayed and honeysuckle conquered, they vanished: only to appear several years later along the root system of a dead elm closer to the house which, in its turn, is now also mostly gone.
In nearby woods, we once located a “honey hole” of morels on the banks of a small ravine, but they too slowly petered out and disappeared. We always take a spring hike to look; though none have been found several years, I suspect among all the dead trees in that wood some may still be hiding and we should hunt more carefully. I won’t stop looking at home; after these abundant March and April rains and a sunny day or two, maybe there will be a few to fry up with an omelet for my breakfast.
To prepare morels (they must never be eaten raw, containing a toxin that must be cooked out) slice them in half lengthwise, soak in salt water (about 1 tablespoon to two cups of water) for ten minutes or so to draw out tiny bugs that like to live in the spongy caps and clean out dirt, rinse and repeat; then lightly sauté in butter as with any other mushroom for a culinary treat unsurpassed.
There, now I’ve done it. My mouth is watering and I’m hungry. Maybe a bit of chocolate to compensate will help boost my mood and relieve anxiety. It couldn’t hurt.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
