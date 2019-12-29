Sandy Parrill: 2020 a 'wait and see' year at Chaos

The Christmas feast is a pleasant memory; the last cinnamon rolls disappeared days ago. Gone is the litter of shiny wrapping paper, pretty ribbons and bags saved and tucked away into their drawer for next year. Our traditional Christmas Day jigsaw puzzle has been fitted with its last piece, reluctantly dismantled and returned to its box for another year (or trade for a different one).
After the flurry of preparations and celebrations that began in November with Thanksgiving, through birthdays, solstice, parties and our family Christmas, this post-holiday week is a welcome breathing spell before we raise our glasses to the new year. It’s a peaceful pause for us here at Chaos, for taking time to really look at the decorations and lights we have been too preoccupied to enjoy and spend some quiet moments reflecting over the past year: our undone projects, the challenges we have faced and changes Nature has made without consulting us. And it has been a challenging year of garden chaos indeed.
Mid-December sunshine and near 70-degree days have felt more like April than winter, beckoning me out the door. Walking through the woods garden gathering the inevitable windfall of branches and twigs, I’m finding signs of spring everywhere, with daffodil leaves and surprise lily spears poking out from under drifts of leaves, even a few snow crocuses waking up under the magnolia tree.
After our wicked arctic blast a few weeks ago that sent the garden into a winter tailspin before it was quite ready, it appears some plants feel spring may have arrived, and ready or not, here they come. A few hosta noses are tentatively checking out the warm weather, though it should be April before they really get growing. I’ll have to make sure they are deeply covered with leafy blankets to make them behave and go back to sleep before the inevitable January and February cold.
Some species of irises and even a few tall bearded irises seem certain winter is past, thrusting up hopeful new green. Though a hard cold snap will call a halt to that overzealous nonsense, they won’t be hurt in the long run and will resprout at the proper time in March.
A light green embroidery of delicate winter ferns stitches the woods floor amid mosses of emerald velvet underfoot in the paths as winter-growing things go about their business. Witch hazel will soon delicately scent the woods with its cheerful yellow blooms, and mahonia buds are a day or two away from opening. Red Racer hellebore, always first to bloom, has a dozen buds fat and swelling at its crown showing a tiny tease of crimson and should be in full glory in mid-January or even sooner if warm weather continues. Other hellebores will stay on hold until sometime in late January or early February, when they’ll burst into bloom seemingly overnight, if our winter stays mild — or maybe later, as long-range forecasts hint of a cold and stormy February.
I won’t trust any of that until it comes; few of our changing weather patterns have been business as usual. I fail to see how prognosticators can predict weeks into the future when forecasts are rarely accurate from day to day; in these days of instability I only believe what I see when I get up in the morning and look at out at our deck — if it’s wet, it’s raining; if it’s covered with ice, it’s raining and cold; if it’s white, there’s snow; and if I can’t see the trees, it’s foggy. If I don’t have to turn lights on in daytime, the sun is shining.
Lilac buds are swelling as they always do in warm spells in winter, though they won’t bloom until late March or early April. Forsythia will soon be ready for cutting a few branches to bring inside for forcing and winter cheer, and if Old Man Winter doesn’t throw a January hissy and spin us into a polar vortex, forsythia’s earlier flowering look-alike winter jasmine will be a shower of golden sparks over the herb garden gate in a couple of weeks. It’s made quite a thicket there as stems root wherever they touch, much as forsythia does. My garden notes remind me to transplant some to scramble over the “hobbit house” brush pile, but upon reflection, that would be a shady, impractical tangle. Perhaps instead it should be on the front garden fence to be seen and enjoyed from the sunroom windows.
Seed and garden catalogs have been arriving to our mailbox for a couple of weeks, first a trickle, then a tsunami as a growing (pun intended) pile of them replaces the jigsaw puzzle on the coffee table, waiting to be perused and dreamed over with lists to be made regardless of whether I ever send in any orders. Emails are filling my inbox with garden websites teasing of new introductions, January sales, free shipping and urgent reminders to order soon. Don’t lose out; supplies are limited!
Tendrils of garden temptations are everywhere, reaching out from computer screen and magazine pages to tap me on my senses, stroke my imagination, tickle me in the fancy, and yes, they have my attention even though I’ve been promising that 2020 will be a year of wait and see for Chaos. Though maybe a few new plants won’t hurt.
Ah, but best laid plans. As we tie up the rag-taggle ends of this garden year, we’ll make not New Year’s resolutions but new to-do lists with promises that next year we will do better and drink a toast to "Auld Lange Syne."
Happy New Year, and blessings for great gardens in 2020.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener, Missouri master gardener and winner of The Missouri Writers Guild 2018 first-place award for Best Newspaper Column. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrill@sbcglobal.net, and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.