“Letters, we get letters, we get stacks and stacks of letters.”
Practically nobody born after 1950 is even going to remember that little bit from “The Perry Como Show,” or even remember who the smooth-voiced singer Perry Como was (and in 50 years nobody will remember who Justin Beiber was either — well, it probably won’t even take that long in his case), but he did get letters and that refrain is what runs through my mind when I open my email: “I get letters …”
These days, letters don’t often come stuffed in my mailbox — snail mail, as it’s called now. In the electronic age, it comes in the form of emails or Facebook requests and messages, and my inbox is often full. Perry Como would be astonished — these words didn’t even exist in the 1950s.
Occasionally, letters become the focus of this column, and I’ll try to answer some of them this week.
One question comes from Tom, whose neighbor has azalea problems in our typical rocky Ozark soil and thinks the problem may be alkalinity. But he may be surprised, most native Missouri soils tend to react on the acid side. The first thing would be to get a soil test and find out exactly what is going on with the soil. Azaleas require an acid soil with a pH of around 4.5 to 5.5. If the soil test shows a pH on the alkaline side (6 to 7), feeding with aluminum sulfate fertilizer will help lower pH, as will mulching with shredded oak leaves and pine needles.
Drainage is also important; azaleas don’t like wet feet. Though we think of azaleas as being shade lovers, they respond well to morning and filtered sunlight. They might not do well if in competition with roots of maples or other shallow-rooted trees. The azalea root system is quite fragile and not able to penetrate rocky soil very well, so soil should be relatively rock-free for at least 30 inches around the plant. Azaleas need to be kept mulched all year long. Our best azaleas are buried in about a foot of leaves over winter with about 3 inches left in spring as mulch when we clean up their bed. The leaves feed the soil and mulch them well, and our azaleas never need fertilized.
Andrew wants to know the advantages of raised beds as opposed to regular gardens in the ground. For that question, I am going to refer him to Joe Lamp’l, the garden guru of raised bed gardening, joegardener.com/podcast/raised-bed-gardening-pt-1, who knows more about raised bed gardening than anybody and can answer every possible question much better than I. Off the top, there are several advantages, especially with rocky Ozark soil: controlled soil quality; no need to till rocky, rooty ground; better insect and pest control; much easier to control weeds; better drainage; and maybe most importantly, not having to bend over so far to work in it.
Justin is interested in companion planting in his vegetable garden to keep insect damage at a minimum without insecticides and to help pollinators to get the most out of his garden. He specifically mentioned calendulas and collards. Both are good companions as calendulas repel soil nematodes and attract a variety of pollinators through the season — but beware, they do attract slugs. A trap crop, to keep flea beetles away from young collards and other vegetables, could be radishes or mustard planted around the garden (not near target vegetables). If the bugs are still out of control, a recommended spray recipe combines five parts water, two parts isopropyl alcohol (60%) and 1 teaspoon of dish detergent liquid in a spray bottle. Spray collard greens thoroughly — contacting all parts of the leaves — once a week to control flea beetles. Aphids will wash off with a good stream of water from the hose. Dill and sage benefit collards and other cole crops (cabbage, cauliflower, etc.). Borage is a good general pollinator attractor and repels tomato hornworms and cabbage moth caterpillars.
Herbs are all-around beneficials in vegetable gardens, attracting a variety of pollinators, and as important, parasitic wasps that like nice juicy caterpillars for lunch. My favorite companion plant, though not an herb, is annual cosmos — this pretty flower provides food and habitat for many predatory insects as well as pollinators.
If I could plant a vegetable garden (deer not being an issue) it would be an herb and flower garden as well, with rows of vegetables alternating with herbs, annuals and perennial flowers. The best reference for companion planting I’ve found is West Coast Seeds blog, westcoastseeds.com/blogs/garden-wisdom/companion-planting, an excellent guide for what to plant with what — and what not, which is just as important.
For those pesky squash bugs, the best defense is to time plantings. Squash bugs normally have one early season, and if squash are not planted until June, the bugs may be gone by then; but depending on your area, there could be two seasons. And you may not only have squash bugs and their larvae to contend with, but also squash vine borers, which are moth larvae. If you insist on planting early because you don’t want to wait all summer for your zucchini, you can use row covers, so adult bugs can’t get inside to have their love fests and make larvae (borers) to infest your vines, but hand-pollinating flowers will be necessary.
The best control for adult squash bugs is a board laid between rows, under which bugs will congregate and then be picked out (daily) and dunked in a bucket of soapy water. Gold colored squash bug eggs may be found on undersides of leaves and lifted off with sticky tape (duct tape works well). Another line of defense is to cover vines with soil in places so they root and make individual plants; if borers get in the stems, the entire plant won’t be killed. Be sure to clean up any plant debris in the fall so they don’t have a place to overwinter.
Don’t even think about planting pumpkins until July 1 if you want them for October decor and pumpkin pies. You may miss those pesky bugs altogether.
While I’m on the subject of bugs, it’s time to get the seeds planted for four o’clocks so they will be ready for the Japanese beetle invasion. Four o’clocks attract and poison those pesky bugs, so these beautiful flowers deserve space in every garden.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
