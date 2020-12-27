Sandy Parrill: Are we there yet?

Christmas 2020 is already just a faded memory, a nonevent in the timeline of our lives. Perhaps with overabundant but sensible caution, we postponed celebration with our families and friends until a safer time, sharing a quiet dinner at home. Leftover baked ham will keep us in sandwiches for a few days more, and there may be a cinnamon roll or two left, the last parceled out to enjoy with Sunday morning coffee while sitting comfortably by the pleasantly cheering lights of the Christmas tree, daydreaming of spring and watching birds and squirrels, a favorite book in hand.
This year is finally, thankfully coming to an end, at least as marked by the calendar. The date makes no difference in the grand scheme of things; life simply continues from one sunup to the next, this year’s drama-filled, white-knuckle storyline merely turning a page to the next chapter in the same book.
It appears it isn’t going to go easy, however. While we were being lulled with pleasant days that drew us away from the barrage of news and got us outdoors to commune with nature, savor walks in the woods, sky-watch, bonfire build, and do a bit of windblown debris tidying — thankfully escaping from our troglodyte existence if only briefly — Canada was forming plans to send us a Christmas gift to end the year and drive us shivering back into our cave for hot chocolate, warm blankets and a stoked fireplace. Disappointingly, only cold rain and a little light snow is predicted, not enough to insulate the garden from frigid blasts. I really long for the peace and purity of a fluffy white blanket to turn the world to glistening magic and sooth my irritated soul.
Last week’s perfect days brought some surprises in the garden. A few recklessly adventurous hellebores that normally keep buds tightly tucked to their crowns and buried under several inches of leaves were fresh with tender new growth and nearly in bloom weeks early. They may live up to their moniker of Christmas rose this year, blooming through December snow — if, indeed, we have any.
The winter garden is never boring and lifeless if one gets out to look. Many plants revel in the winter garden: Christmas ferns, those happy hellebores, and species Iris foetidus that can’t wait to get an early start shares space with still-green oxalis. A Japanese ground cover juniper (Juniperus procumbens Nana) sprawls over the back of the little pond with a variegated yucca as a companion just outside the gate. Fall-emerging grape hyacinths and starflowers line paths with grass-green blades and carpet the feet of a smoke tree. Liriope flows waterfall-like down a low retaining wall and gracefully edges sleeping oak-leaf hydrangeas. Spreading, foot-tall clumps of green-and-white Lords and Ladies (Arum italicum) keep them company. Strawberry-shaped, furry leaves of Saxifraga sarmentosa weave a soft coverlet over dormant hostas, native spiderworts lend spears of color in their magenta-purple winter hue and hardy geraniums are a splash of scarlet among feathery, grey-green euphorbia. There is even a stray dandelion or two in the lawn to echo the color of golden carex edging the patio. Wild violets and Jacob’s ladder (polemonium) tumble among the rocks of the dry creek, and hollies and pines await a winter frosting of snow, with quilts of evergreen ground covers to keep their feet warm
Six-inch-tall botrychium, or grape ferns, preferring winter’s chill to summer’s heat, have thrust their three triangular, leathery fronds up through thick carpets of fallen leaves. They will stay green until June before vanishing into summer dormancy. Also known as moonwort, grape fern’s triangular, grape-cluster shaped, spore-bearing leaf sheds spores into the air (though with a name like moonwort, I prefer to imagine that fairies carry them), and baby grape ferns magically appear in unexpected places through the woods garden, sometimes far from the parent plant. One lonely plant, under mock oranges at the woods’ edge, has never formed a colony, even though it has been in that same spot for thirty years, never failing to appear each November. However, something ate it when it came up this year. I would have suspected deer, but they never touch ferns — perhaps squirrels or a groundhog. Attempts to transplant some of the seedlings (sporelings?) from neighboring woods were unsuccessful. I suspect that is because are symbiotic with a mycorrhizal soil fungus I didn’t manage to transplant with them. I have learned to stop interfering — just delight in discovery and enjoy them where they want to grow.
As usual I won’t be making New Year’s resolutions, knowing after decades of experience that I am incapable of keeping them or even remembering what I pledged beyond January 3. Instead, I’ll fall back on to-do lists that are constantly evolving and not confined to the first couple of weeks of January after the eagerness and enthusiasm about beginning with a fresh slate in a new and untainted year wanes. But this year feels different; I may be holding my breath until at least February.
I don’t know how much coffee and chocolate I’ll need to get there, but I’m betting I don’t have enough. I sometimes feel as if I have been invited to the Mad Hatter’s tea party, and after asking, “Are you ready for an adventure, or would you like to have some tea first?” he poses the riddle “Why is a raven like a writing desk?” More tea, please. And I’ll have another truffle while I think about it. But then the Mad Hatter finally admits, “I haven’t the slightest idea.” And, like Lewis Carroll, as for an answer or for what’s to come, neither do I.
I’ll be in the garden, talking to the Cheshire Cat.
New Year’s blessings from Chaos for new beginnings. See you all next year.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.