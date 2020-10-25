Nothing could be as soul-soothing as the music of raindrops pattering on the roof this week. It lulled me to sleep with assurance that all would be made right in Nature’s world, and the fresh, rich smell of petrichor woke me to a soft gray dawn seeping through my slightly open window. A sense of blessed relief from the trees is almost palpable. The remaining leaves are no longer dispirited and drooping, and the trees stretch grateful limbs to dripping skies. The earth has puffed up like a sponge, and autumn air, heavy with moisture, is sweet and clean, no longer stifling and weighted with dust. Mossy paths are turgid and green, fallen leaves damp and silent under my feet. It is as if the garden has been holding its breath, biding time: there is a renewed energy with the cleansing rain.
I see vows of spring everywhere I look. The refreshing rain seems to have reminded spring-flowering plants, trees and shrubs what they are supposed to be about. Dogwoods are studded with tight round knobs; the tulip magnolia is thrusting up fat buds in anticipation of balmy March days; forsythia, viburnums and lilacs await sweet spring breezes; and winter jasmine is primed for a January thaw. Nothing gets pruned back this time of year as woody spring blooming plants have set buds for next year and pruning would eliminate most spring flowers.
Hellebores are suddenly sprouting new lime-green spears, lords and ladies (Arum italicum pictum) are unfurling green and white leaves and delicate winter ferns overnight show a haze of green on the forest floor. As if by magic, delicate fungi parasols appear among dampened, lichen-encrusted trees and rotting logs.
A brief Indian summer came with the rain, just long enough (not minding if I got watered along with the plants) to tuck the rest of our tropical plants indoors before a freeze predicted for this coming week. I got ahead of the game last week, cleaning out the greenhouse early this month; begonias and other small plants went in, repotting a couple still in plastic nursery pots, cleaning up others, chasing out any caterpillars and bug squatters, making sure no ants are nesting in pots or slugs hiding deep in crowns or under leaves at soil level. The big plants were last to go inside; my 30-year-old, 6-foot bay tree, brugmansia, rosemary, tropical water plants papyrus and black elephant ear, Jim’s two fig trees and a mandevilla, new this year, purchased in a weak moment last spring in spite of my “no more new plants” vow. My queen’s tears (billbergia) usually lives in the house, but last winter Max the cat decided it was an entertaining toy and chewed it to bits, so for its own survival, it’s banished to the greenhouse where I can see the January blooms from my studio window.
Pink angel’s trumpet (Brugmansia arborescens) has finished blooming and has been pruned back to fit it into the greenhouse. Too big and heavy to make the trek into the house, it now lives in front of my studio just a few feet from its winter quarters. I shortened it considerably — from 8 to 5 feet — to encourage more branching and more flowers, saving cuttings to root in water over winter — backup just in case it doesn’t like its rather drastic haircut, though they are tough and forgiving, and it’s hard to do one wrong.
Brugmansias bloom on new green wood, and can be cut back by a third, taking care to cut above any “Y’ branching, which is where they develop blooms; leaving five or six growth nodes above the Y. They may lose most or all leaves when brought indoors, but rebound quickly. Normally, brugmansias should not be fertilized in winter and should be watered sparingly. However, one of mine — variegated peaches and cream, Brugmansia suaveolens — always blooms in late fall and winter, scenting the entire house with its nightly perfume. So I fertilize it with time-release Osmocote when I bring it in, and it seems happy. All will get repotted in spring with fresh soil when they go back outdoors.
I would love to collect these marvelous plants; some cultivars have double flowers and rich colors, but one can only have just so many 8-foot trees to house over winter, so I have to stop at my three. Native to South America, brugmansia is a genus of only seven species and is considered extinct in the wild, possibly because of the extinction of birds that dispersed the seeds. Now the plants rely on human cultivation for the survival of the genus. In the solanaceae family of nightshades (which includes potatoes, tomatoes and eggplant), all parts of brugmansias are highly toxic, and as always when handling them, I wash my hands thoroughly — COVID-19 20-second rule applies here too.
Our venerable sanseveria, the other two brugmansias and Thanksgiving cactus are in customary winter spots in the enclosed porch. Full of buds a couple of weeks early, the Thanksgiving cactus will probably bloom long before this holiday, thwarting plans for sharing with company.
Winter birds are returning; chickadees and finches are investigating seedy garden remnants, clownishly hanging upside down from fluffy goldenrod and coneflower heads. Woodpeckers have been lurking close to feeding stations, hoping for a suet treat. Hawks are filling the sky with furious flight and irritated shrieks over harassment by crows, jays and, astonishingly, tiny but feisty wrens determined to let them know they are not welcome here. It’s time to thoroughly wash and sanitize bird feeders to kill mold and pathogens and to lay in a supply of sunflower seed for avian visitors. Ground and platform feeding doves, sparrows and juncos appreciate wild bird seed with millet and sorghum. I’ll wait another week to fill everything, after the freeze. There is still plenty of available food in Mother Nature’s smorgasbord.
More rain is predicted for the next couple of weeks. A quote attributed to Paul Harvey is worth a reminder: “Despite all our accomplishments, we owe our existence to a 6-inch layer of topsoil and the fact that it rains.” Sweet, blessed autumn rain. Keep it coming. I have an umbrella.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.