Sandy Parrill: Blooms bring 2020 swan song

Sometimes the sweetest surprises are the small ones. Busy with projects other than the garden, I wasn’t paying much heed to what was going on almost under my nose when a small, bright pink-and-white something caught my eye on my hurried way past and made me stop: a rare flower of Sempervivum tectorum (hens and chicks) in an overflowing and somewhat neglected planter at the edge of the patio. I think it may have fluttered its petals in a bid for my attention: “Look at me, see what I’m doing, how pretty I am!”
The loveliness of the flower is bittersweet; a sempervivum blooms its swan song. It takes age and/or being stressed for a flower spike to appear, and my planter certainly fits in both of those categories, especially with this summer’s drought and my benign neglect. It holds a variety of sempervivums in various colors and shapes, from red-tipped, golden and green leafed to fat cobwebbed balls of S. arachnoideum — some of which were pass-alongs from my mother nearly 50 years ago and others I’ve added over the years.
Hens and chicks, or as my Southern sweet tea drinking friends call them, “biddies,” are what I think of as comfort plants, handed down through generations. The beloved, rambunctious clumps of rosettes, brought to North America by early settlers, have beguiled gardeners for centuries, both for their charm and easy care. They literally do thrive on neglect. When a “hen” blooms, it is sacrificing its life, producing seeds to birth another generation (that it should choose 2020 to end its mortal life seems apt somehow) but the dying mother will also have produced several daughters or “chicks” around her skirts that live on, taking her place in the circle of life.
Succulents in the Crassula family native to the mountains of southern Europe, evergreen perennial sempervivums (the name translates from Latin as semper, always, and vivus, living) are monocarpic, like some agaves, or century plants, meaning that each plant only blooms once as its life ends. Once the flower stalk begins elongate with its tall (3 to 6 inch) bloom spikes, nothing can stop the dying process. Even if the flower stalk is cut to prevent flowering and going to seed, the plant will likely die anyway. But because they also reproduce vegetatively, as the new baby plants eventually drop off to root and grow, the hole left by the deceased plant is soon filled — unless of course, it is the only one in a pot or all of them bloom at once with no offspring. In that case, simply enjoy the beautiful flowers and say goodbye.
Hardy and impervious to cold and less-than-perfect growing conditions, sempervivens are also known as houseleeks, from the tradition of growing them on the roofs of houses to ward off fire and lightning. Even today, Welch folklore indicates growing them on roofs insures prosperity and health of those living in the homes. With green growth beginning in spring and bronzy-orange and red fall and winter color, sempervivums are truly a year-round garden treasure. While some will reluctantly survive in part shade, they do their best in full sun. I’ve tried growing them in the garden, as my mother did, with little success — but she had sun, and we have little of that. They grow well for me in a planter raised on small clay “pot feet,” on top of an old iron stove and are never moved through summer’s blazing sun or winter’s worst ice and snow. As sempervivums are mountain climate plants, they need to be cold in winter and seldom are happy house dwellers. Mine need attention; seedling violet squatters need to be evicted and half their soil has vanished. I won’t divide them, simply tipping their solid mass out of the pot and adding fresh soil underneath for their roots to grow, as they appear to have eaten much of what they had. Ordinary potting soil with a little sand added for drainage is ideal. A light gravel mulch will cover any bare soil to discourage digging squirrels, with a few interesting rocks added for “landscaping.”
October is flashing before my eyes, and I haven’t done a thing to get the greenhouse ready to tuck the tropicals in for their winter rest. I’m hoping for a mild month and late frost, but I don’t trust Missouri weather for a second. As usual, I’ll procrastinate until the last minute to move anything in. Succulents already living there just need a bit of tidying. Brugmansia arborescens, still outdoors, has 19 buds at last count. I can’t bear to cut it back yet, and I’m still enjoying sharing the deck with blooming begonias and impatiens. The schlumbergera (Thanksgiving cactus) will stay on the deck for short days and chilly nights until the last minute before frost, so it will set buds before being moved into its winter quarters in the covered back porch.
Three amaryllises summering on the deck have been put to bed; tipped on their sides to dry and tucked into a dark corner of the greenhouse to rest. In about eight to 10 weeks, or mid-December, I’ll bring them in the house to wake up for January bloom, dampening their soil to start new growth. If I remember to stagger their “coming out” by a week or two, and if (that’s a big if), they have all set buds, there will be blooms through January until spring to tide me over until spring. Just in case, I’ll probably buy another one or two if I find any on sale after the holidays.
I need to find my broom (no, not for riding on All Hallow’s Eve — yet) for a clean sweep before the plants move into their winter retreat. Except for the spiders; spiders can stay. There will be bugs. And even the greenhouse needs a little Halloween décor.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
