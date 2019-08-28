The last day lily of summer was blooming in Chaos when I learned it had been my friend and Joplin Globe editor Carol Stark’s last day. It wasn’t the fanciest day lily in the bunch; a simple but exquisitely pure single flower in her favorite shade, crimson red; the color of the heart, energy, warmth, leadership, courage and above all, love, all of which were the essence of Carol. It seemed a fitting tribute to the exceptional life of a beautiful soul.
Carol first came into my life at Ozark Nursery, where I worked for many years, when she began working weekends for supplemental income to her new job as reporter with The Joplin Globe and to indulge her love of plants and flowers. She brought along her wonderful sense of humor, wicked wit, compassion, profound interest in everything and enthusiasm in her career. None of us were surprised as we watched her soar, talent and skills taking her to assistant editor, then metro editor, and we shared with her the glow of accomplishment when she became the first female executive editor in The Joplin Globe’s history, leading the newspaper beyond boundaries to well-deserved awards and honors under her caring and inspired leadership. The supplemental income became “play money” to fund worldwide travels and the adventures that she relished and related to us with sparkling eyes.
But I’m not going to write about her professional life; others have already done that better than I could. I didn’t know her as a newspaperwoman; I knew her as a caring friend who loved flowers and was eager to learn, determined to pick our brains of all we knew about gardens. She was a natural, her genuine interest in people making her a favorite with customers. She stuck with us through thick and thin, heat, hard work, fun and compassion as Carla Parrill, Jim’s first wife, lost her own battle with cancer. When Jim sold Ozark Nursery in 2000 and Gayl Navarro took over the reins (very successfully), Carol continued on as a weekend employee. And after a hiatus of several years as proprietor of Isadora’s Wonderful Things bead store, I returned on a part-time basis to the nursery and once again had the pleasure of working with her. We were at her side when she was first diagnosed—and beat—her first round with cancer. We were there after harrowing escape from a tornado that struck Newton County as she was driving between Joplin and Neosho — prompting her to remark that she must have at least nine lives and God must still want her around for some reason — and after the tornado on May 22, 2011, when she lost co-workers and friends but still through tears and heartbreak guided the Globe through the devastation, informing and helping to soothe our wounded city.
We had unforgettable laughs, gossip and fun with long Saturday lunches at Ozark Nursery when we were all supposed to be working, until Carol’s increasingly busy life demanded more of her time and she could no longer devote weekends to playing with plants. Still, there were shared bottles of wine in our gardens, more gossip, laughs and adventures to leave a heart full of memories for life.
One of Carol’s happiest moments was finding a home of her own in Joplin where she could have a garden, and her romance with day lilies took root. It began like any addiction: a few hostas at first by her patio where she liked to sit; a bucket of daffodil bulbs and some irises from Chaos, a Japanese maple or two — then a selection of bare root day lilies caught her attention at the nursery in spring, and she was hooked in love. Her collection grew, as we all became suppliers and enablers. Day lily aficionado “Neighbor Ed” encouraged her new-found passion and grew to be a treasured friend, and many other friends also shared from their gardens. As plants came into the nursery to be potted in March, I saved one of each new variety for her and introduced her to Facebook friend and day lily specialist George Africa, of Vermont Flower Farm and Gardens. She loved his name, warm writing style and outstanding selections; her first order from him was fiery orange “Primal Scream” of which she commented as it bloomed in her garden: “When raw emotion takes on the shape of a day lily.”
I’d like to share some of her favorites, as she posted them on her Facebook page. She took particular delight in them, especially this — as she knew it might be — her last summer. (I won’t repeat her words about the deer who nibbled buds of her beloved flowers, but I am sure all who knew her can hear her curses in their minds.)
A favorite quote by Maya Angelou resonates: “The idea is to write it so it slides through the brain and straight to the heart.” Carol did that. She was a force for change in all of us; not only in our community but in everything and everyone she touched, myself included. If not for Carol, this column would have never been born; she informed me one October day nearly seven years ago I needed to write a garden column for the Globe and maybe was not an acceptable answer.
She was right, God did want Carol Stark around for a while longer. There was still much for her to accomplish. She was a bright blossom in the garden of our lives.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener, a Missouri master gardener and winner of The Missouri Writers Guild 2018 first place award for Best Newspaper Column. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at parrilleluniverse@yahoo.com and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.