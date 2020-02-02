Sandy Parrill: Candlemas, Groundhog Day offer spring forecast

Tommy Lee Hosp, 63, of Purcell, MO, passed away unexpectedly on January 29th, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Debra Hosp; his mother, Wilma Hosp MacNabb; his sister, Diane Storm; his son, Allen Hosp; his daughter, Amanda Crandall (Ray); stepdaughter, Leslie Barnett (Sander); his grandchild…