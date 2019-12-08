Standing in the middle of the woods garden, the setting sun momentarily tinging treetops with fiery golden orange, and I with my arms full of fallen branches playing pick-up sticks once again after the latest windy day, I surveyed my surroundings and reflected on what a strange year it’s been for Chaos. I wandered around for half an hour, looking for winter evergreen plants that should be there and aren’t — where is the cyclamen by the little pond? And a Helleborus foetidus should be there — fresh and budding, ready for January. Not even a trace of a leaf. But a new one, a seedling, 50 feet away up the path waves tiny green leaves, “Look at me!” A young dogwood is gone — 3 feet tall last spring but now completely vanished, as if a hole had opened up in the Matrix and taken it into another dimension. Maybe that’s where my cyclamen went too.
Raccoons must have been making the woods their playground at night. Toy dinosaurs are scattered far and wide from their little “Jurassic Park” among toad lilies and boulders, and a glass globe that was on a stand is clear across the garden. A stack of plastic pots by the potting shed is scattered every morning, regardless of whether wind has been blowing, and protective hosta “cages” that have always stayed put all winter, ready for spring growth and marking where hostas should be, are tipped over and scattered. I hear the raccoons squealing and “talking” under the studio after dusk, rattling ladders leaned against the building and pieces of leftover aluminum gutter stored there waiting for a project. I can’t imagine what those masked varmints are doing under there. Of course, the tiniest movement from me to check it out causes them to instantly vanish like my dogwood tree and possibly to the same place. We’ve installed squirrel guards on the bird feeder poles that seem to have stopped the suet thievery — at least until they figure out how to bypass them. It hasn’t stopped tree-jumping squirrels however.
The early winter rains and succeeding Indian summer weather, between freezes, have pulled daffodil and colchicum leaves out of the ground two inches, but that, at least, is normal for December, albeit a bit early. Hellebores are putting on fresh greenery and way down in the crowns, under piles of protecting leaves, are fat, lusty buds, waiting for late-winter sun. Something has eaten leaves of two hellebores by the studio. I am truly baffled to know what would munch on these highly toxic plants. Even deer won’t touch them, and they’ll usually try anything once. I have not seen further damage; the grazing seems to have stopped there. It may have been a learning curve for some adventurous young critter, resulting in a stomachache that curtailed any more incautious noshing. Tsk, kids these days. Tide Pods or hellebores, sometimes good sense has to be learned from uncomfortable experience.
It has been a year of true chaos for Chaos, of change and transition. Shifting precipitation patterns caused overly ample rains that have had unexpected results, with death by drowning for some plants and trees and unprecedented growth for others. Very little seemed normal; off-kilter, unpredictable blooming times, either early or late, affected habits and breeding of everything from insects to mammals. Many plants bloomed sparsely or not at all, their few flowers lasting only a few days instead of weeks, hardly time for many pollinators to effectively have access to nectar and pollen, resulting in fewer wasps and bees. Other plants bloomed nonstop for weeks. Some nonnative perennials from warmer, wetter climates, normally held in check by our drier zone and shorter growing season, have proliferated, becoming problematic and often outcompeting desirable natives.
Deer made our garden their smorgasbord, even venturing into the front garden where never before had they dared set foot, devouring one hosta after another—in spite of repellents, which may have been so diluted by rain as to be rendered ineffective. I don’t know why they have so aggressively invaded, after many years of a sometimes uncertain but mostly respectful truce with us. Perhaps with Agnes and her family are presenting us with so many youngsters that deer pressure in our local strip of woods has become so intense that their favored food supply has dwindled.
I believe 2020 will be a “wait and see” year, at least for Chaos. Time will tell how so much rainfall has affected trees, combined with the early Arctic blast that froze everything in its tracks, leaving many trees and shrubs withered, fully in leaf, and stopping fall blooming plants from completing bloom cycles — many for the second year in a row, again leaving pollinators without valuable food needed for hibernation, and late-migrating hummingbirds with no vital fuel sources to sustain them on their long journeys.
We will be very selective in our choices of new plants. No more new hostas, no matter how tempting (it seems futile, and I do refuse to treat Agnes with fancy desserts) or Japanese maples — we’ve lost three this yea — and more natives. It will be a season of maintaining what we have, thinning overaggressive species and protecting the ecology of our little corner of the world. I’ll plant more Salvia guaranitica “Black and Blue” for late hummingbirds, replace those deceased maples with hawthorns and fringe trees, invest in colorful container gardens for summer and spend the money I save by not buying expensive new perennial experiments on important things, such as good coffee, books and chocolate.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener, a Missouri master gardener and winner of The Missouri Writers Guild 2018 first-place award for Best Newspaper Column. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
