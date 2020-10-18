Sandy Parrill: Color me autumn

Against a cerulean sky, tulip tree leaves burnished gold by the late afternoon autumn sun shimmer in the light breeze like paillette sequins on a 1920s flapper’s dress, dancing a Charleston as they cascade down to cover the lawn in a mosaic of burgundy and nutmeg-brown oak leaves that rustle under my feet while I pick up fallen branches — there are always so many I sometimes wonder if any can be left on the trees at all — and go about the seemingly eternal daily business of hauling hoses and watering. The unmistakable maple-syrupy aroma of fall fills the air, combined with the smoky tang of someone’s fireplace already lit to stave off anticipated chill of early evening even, though the last of the day is still shirt-sleeve warm.
The drought continues; everything is thirsty. As I sat daydreaming on the bench in the woods while the hose refilled the little pond, I heard a snort and looked up to a squirrel on the gate and four deer just outside the fence watching, waiting for me to leave so they could come in and get a drink. I filled a bucket for them instead and set it far outside the gate in — probably vain — hopes it would help keep Agnes and her family out of our shade gardens. Those deer have already eaten everything soft and green that might contain a trace of moisture except hostas sprayed with Liquid Fence, ferns and hellebores. But it’s late enough in the season that there is no lasting harm done. The small pond is a busy place, especially at night. Our trail cam has caught raccoons, opossums and, once, a fox, as well as a plethora of birds. Rain is forecast for this week, but rain predictions have been like political promises — sounding like the answers to prayers but evaporating before being fulfilled.
There is a feeling of frenzy as the denizens of the garden scurry about, gathering stores and hurrying to fatten up before they tuck into cozy winter nests. Fuzzy, pale yellow tiger moth caterpillars are everywhere I look, shimmying up deck rails and screens in a hurry to find the best spot to spend the winter. Tattered spiderwebs and eggs decorate the house eaves; I want to tidy up and sweep them down but I know we need those predators for pest control, so I’ll leave them and look elsewhere to satisfy my fall housekeeping urges.
There’s scarcely a leaf in the garden without holes, and that is a good thing. It means Nature has provided food for another generation of insects for birds and animals to eat in turn. We have come to understand that the whole point of growing things, besides the pleasure their flowers give us, is to feed the wild world, seen and unseen, that makes our planet livable. Seeing ragged, bug-eaten leaves means I’m doing a good job as a gardener.
I’m trying my best to not get into a fall frenzy myself, turning a blind eye to the blanket of leaves covering the woods garden. I’ve learned not to clean up most of the leaves any more, leaving them as habitat for overwintering critters and all those insects they feed on, including ground nesting native bees, spiders, firefly larvae, millipedes and other tiny things that turn woodsy debris into life-sustaining soil nutrients. Wintering birds also plunder leaf litter on warm days for the treat of a few tasty bugs and worms.
Many plants also benefit from the leafy cover, especially in our winters with very little insulating snow. I do use my leaf blower to keep the mossy paths clear, but I don’t shred anything anymore as I know there are cocoons of luna moths and other beautiful silk moths camouflaged unseen in that leafy blanket.
I’m keeping hands off of gone-to-seed native perennials for the birds and “winter interest,” that dubious term excusing the way the winter garden often looks — until I can’t stand it anymore, which is usually about late January. Goldfinches love rudbeckia and coneflower seeds. Ground-feeding sparrows, doves and juncos that don’t come to hanging feeders also feast on those seeds all winter. I will cut tall phlox to the ground as phlox bugs that have been a problem this year overwinter in the lower stems, and toss the remains on a bonfire to ensure at least some of them won’t come back.
Tall, fluffy seed heads of goldenrod, ironweed and asters will also be left for the birds, and for tiny native bees nesting in the pithy stems for winter. If I must cut any, two feet of stems will be left standing as that’s where the bees will be. And as much as I love the sunshine of bidens (tickseed) in September, I don’t particularly need them everywhere, so I’ll pull most, scatter some seed where I do want them and take the rest to our little wildflower meadow. If any birds want them, I’m sure they can find them there.
It isn’t shaping up as a good year for fall color. Big trees are shedding leaves quickly to preserve what moisture they can. Elms, walnuts and hackberries are already nearly bare with no color but brown; others are dull green or their leaves have flared up briefly before dropping in a day or two, though neighborhood sugar maples are showing promise. Flaming orange leaves of young native sumac trees are still bright spots in the woods and Virginia creeper festoon hackberries and wild cherries in scarlet garlands. Some shrubs are holding their own; crape myrtles are dressed in crimson, and native viburnums, still lush and green in spite of lack of water, will soon wear cloaks of deep burgundy. I’m holding out hope for the usual stunning brilliance of our Japanese maples.
If we plant any new shrubs or trees next spring, I’ll be looking for those with good autumn color as well as spring and summer blooms. They need to earn their keep.
My millennial readers may have to look up flappers and the Charleston. Happy Googling. Gardening. Whatever.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.