Sandy Parrill: Composting Chaos

While we have been occupied lately with the insides of the house (wallpaper, paint and small repairs, all the things necessary to keeping an old house alive and well) fallen leaves have been silently and inexorably piling up like snowdrifts — but those drifts don’t melt with a warm day. Though we don’t rake all our leaves — only the ones covering paths and walks, as we have learned to leave them for the myriad lives they shelter through the winter — the ones we do rake have to have somewhere to go, reminding us it’s time to rework our compost bins.
A reader asked how we manage our compost. I’m afraid we’re guilty of being neglectful with our bins and don’t do much to manage them at all, but composting isn’t at all complicated. Taking the subject down to its basic core, it’s just a matter of piling up organic stuff and letting it rot as Mother Nature does it, breaking down natural debris, feeding the soil as it decays.
We have four compost bins: two in constant use and two larger bins which are collectors for all sorts of garden debris. They all get turned — contents flipped from one to the adjacent bin at some point in the year, with finished compost bagged (I use saved empty bird seed bags) and ready for the garden in spring. I like to turn them in fall, or on a warmish winter day, rather than in the heat of summer when there’s not enough iced tea in the world for that kind of hard labor. Ideally, for quicker results, piles or bins should be turned at least two or three times a year, but that usually doesn’t happen in real life when gardeners have more interesting things to do (unless you’re like compost guru Joe Lamp’l, with a PBS show and staff). There will still be compost, neglected or not — just not as fast.
The ideal spot for a compost bin (level, with access for a wheelbarrow and out of view — it’s not an attractive garden feature — ours is behind a fence next to the potting shed) is away from trees, with invading roots that love nice, nutrient-rich compost. Our bins are made of 4-by-8-foot hog wire panels, but they can be made of anything: straw bales, 4-by-4-foot wire between fence posts, pallets on edge, or by constructing any of the designs found on composting websites and in garden books.
I put a layer of old carpet, nap-side down on the bottom of the bins to help slow down those tree roots, which works fairly well, especially if the compost is turned regularly. A thick layer of leaves goes first, add a couple shovels of topsoil or composted manure as an activator to get the decomposition process kick-started, and then add layers of grass, organic kitchen waste, more leaves, etc. I work both bins at once, filling them up and then letting one “work” while I continue to add to the other. In a few months, I’ll flip the stuff on top of the settled bin into the full one, remove the finished compost on the bottom, turn the contents of the full bin into the now empty one to let it work and start over with the first one. Once the system is established, there will always be a ready supply of compost.
Most everything garden goes into our compost piles. Successful composting has four requirements: carbon, nitrogen, moisture, and air. Carbon is brown stuff such as fallen leaves, corn stalks, newspaper, shredded paper, paper towels and napkins. Green stuff such as lawn clippings, garden debris, and any kind of vegetable waste from the kitchen is nitrogen, as are hair, orange peels, eggshells, chicken or rabbit manure, coffee grounds. About one part nitrogen to two parts carbon is a good ratio. Rain is usually enough moisture; if there is none, soak the compost heap down occasionally, but don’t keep it wet. Air is mixed in with turning. Wood ashes add potash, but don’t overdo it.
We keep a covered pail in the kitchen for vegetable scraps, emptying it into a bin once a day in summer, every two or three days in winter. Leftover coffee, juice, tea, liquid drained from cooking all go in there making a soupy mix. Kitchen scraps are covered with a few shovels full from the “working” bin, plus dry grass, leaves or garden debris in an attempt to dissuade raccoons from foraging for leftover veggies, but it isn’t really successful, and they do stir the compost in the process. All tree leaves, including black walnut, can go into the compost pile as any allelopathic chemicals decay in the composting process. Thick leaves such as magnolia and oak are slower to break down and can be shredded first if necessary.
What not to put in there: used kitty litter; grass or weeds treated with pesticides or weed killers; used diapers or human waste; meat scraps and bones because they encourage animal scavengers. Don’t add seedy weeds; weed seeds will live through the composting process to be spread around when compost is used, and we sure don’t need any more weeds. Don’t add diseased garden debris. Tree branches take too long to break down. Note that avocado seeds sprout in your compost and will provide a small forest of young avocado trees to pot up or give away.
A working compost pile should feel warm — almost hot — inside even in winter. It may even steam. There will be pill bugs, earthworms and other insects in there, but they’re no reason to freak out, their presence is a good thing. They are the workers, breaking down raw materials and turning them into usable compost.
Finished compost looks and feels like fluffy soil with a rich, earthy smell. We sift it using a plant flat or plastic crate over a wheelbarrow, tossing uncomposted stuff back into the bottom of the bin. The compost is used as a mulch around established plants as a soil builder and mixed with soil in a bed when I’m ready to plant annuals in spring.
Working compost is good exercise, better than a gym membership. While recycling garden waste and garbage, I get fresh air, a whole body workout and, best of all, free compost for the garden.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
