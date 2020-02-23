Sandy Parrill: Do you know where your garden tools are?

If the road to perdition, as they say, is paved with good intentions, I must be well on my way as I’m sure full of them — I will not let weeds take over the herb garden; I will turn the compost bins; I will divide those day lilies this year (I’ve said that every year for the past five); I will keep up with removing weeds in the patio and gravel paths; and I will clean my tools when I put them away. Or if I put them away; my good intentions and reality seem to be on contradictory terms. I’ve planted more than one shovel and trowel in fall than I care to remember, neglected in the chill of Arctic blasts and presumed hardy.
Probably one or two are out there right now, but no matter how well I plant them, they never seem to grow; some never resurface at all come spring.
I always wind up buying another of at least one favorite tool that’s gone walkabout over the winter. I now have no less than three small hand picks, my best go-to weeding and planting tool all in one. I have no idea where my five or six nice sturdy stainless steel trowels are. I just know none are in the potting or tool shed where they belong, or in the deck cupboard where I put convenient hooks to temporarily hang them when I was too tired and done to put them away properly. Sometimes they unfathomably disappear, perhaps borrowed or appropriated somehow and integrated into someone else’s toolbox. One pair of good Corona pruners simply vanished behind my back after I put them down. When I turned to pick them up again minutes later, they were not there or anywhere. I was home alone at the time, and the mystery was never solved.
I confess to loving beautiful tools: a hand-forged iron weeder, found at Springfield’s Lawn and Garden Show a couple of years ago; lovely balanced spades, just right for my size with unbreakable handles; small, triangular hoes that slice through weeds like butter. I love sharp folding pruning saws and pruners that don’t pinch my fingers; hori-hori digging knives such as my vintage flea market treasure find and antique tools that were made to last forever, and do — though some are like Abraham Lincoln’s axe: It had six new handles and four heads, but by golly, it was his axe, handed down through eight generations.
It isn’t difficult to keep tools sharp and clean. It’s just my careless procrastination that has kept me from being a good steward, and now I have to search the garden, sheds, cupboards and even garden jacket pockets to collect and clean the tools before I need them, not when. It’s mostly small tools that need maintenance; I went through the toolshed this past summer and weeded out big things we don’t use anymore (Are nine shovels too many?) I kept four and Jim’s favorite spade. That “Twister” cultivating tool my gadget lover came home with — only works in nice soil with no rock. Sorry, that’s not our garden. I like my sharp-pointed hoe, but not the three or four wide-bladed ones I never used (especially those two with broken handles). Eight rakes? Maybe not. Cleaned with new handles, the keepers were returned to their designated hooks, making the toolshed neater and more accessible. I also chased out spiders, mole crickets and at least one mouse, albeit temporarily.
We do have “his and hers” tools — I get possessive about my trowels, pruners and hand picks. I want to find tools where I think I left them, and Jim doesn’t appreciate me losing his tools in the garden somewhere. Go figure.
But being possessive means I need to take care of my own stuff, when I take time to do it. Cleaning is mostly easy: Hose them off after a muddy day in the garden with a good strong stream of water and a stiff brush before they are put away. I’ve no excuse; the hose hangs next to the toolshed.
To get serious here, it’s also a good idea to disinfect tools after digging and pruning to prevent the spread of diseases such as oak wilt, fire blight, hosta virus X and bacterial plant infections. But in spite of what garden websites may recommend, a bleach solution is not the best option. It pits and corrodes metal tools and is phytotoxic, meaning any bleach left on pruners may damage the next cut. In addition, bleach destroys my favorite garden jeans if I spill it (though ripped and bleached Levis are in style, and cheap if I accidentally create my own). Alcohol, Listerine, Pine-sol or Lysol are recommended instead. You should dip tools in a container of the stuff or wipe them with a clean, saturated cloth after each cut when pruning potentially diseased plants. Sticky resins can be removed with alcohol or a solvent (Goo Gone works), followed by Dawn dish soap — or I prefer Awesome Cleaner — and finished with a protective coat of 3-In-One Oil, working it well into hinges and gears of pruners.
Eventually, even the best steel needs sharpened, preferably before it gets to the point of being rusty, blunt and in need of major rehab. Shovels and blades are easily sharpened with a whetstone or file on the topside (not the back), matching the angle of the blade; tools should be sanded or steel-woolled to remove any rust, followed with a thin layer of oil. Medium grit sandpaper is used on wood handles (I hate splinters), with linseed oil rubbed in as preservative. A bucket of oil-infused sand kept in the toolshed is good for sticking in blades between uses. I feel no guilt about assigning really tough sharpening jobs and pruners to the Gadget Guy in his workshop and nagging until they get done.
If I can’t find my lost trowels, oh well. The Springfield Lawn and Garden show is next weekend (10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds), and I’ll have a good excuse to buy a new one.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
