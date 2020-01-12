It hasn’t even been cold enough to put another log on the fire or another blanket on the bed. This unseasonably warm, balmy weather is almost enough to lure us back into T-shirts and thongs (well, some of us, maybe — me, I’m still mostly in sweaters and boots with my warm winter coat kept close by, just in case).
The answer to the most asked, often panicky question filling my inbox now is no, daffodils and hyacinths up and growing are not going to freeze and be killed or damaged when it gets cold — as it most inevitably will, before March breezes blow winter’s worst breath back to the Yukon. Doesn’t matter if they are 2 or 3 inches high, and there might even be a hint of a bud — they are going to be fine, though the tips of those over-exuberant leaves may get a bit frost-burnt should we get caught in the frigid grip of a furious Arctic blast or an off-the-rails train wreck of a polar vortex. Janus, the two-faced god of January, hasn’t decided what to do with us yet. He’s already showing his bent for trickery with 60 degree days and 20 degree nights.
It is normal in the Ozarks to see daffodils, tulips, hyacinths and other spring bulbs sprouting leaves in late December and January, though they might be a bit ahead of themselves this year. We’ve had a couple of cold spells already in December, which gave them a brief period of dormancy after putting roots down in fall, but now daffodils, tulips and hyacinths are awake and sprouting with alarming vigor, scaring us into thinking they won’t survive if and when our usually brief winter finally hits.
Most of our showy spring flowering bulbs are alpine plants native to mountainous regions of Europe and Asia; evolved in and adapted to regions of freezing and deep snow, they are hardy to at least zones 3 and 4, and we are in zones 6-7. A little cold won’t scare them. They need it to trigger the biochemical process necessary to bring them into spring bloom, and though they appear to be coming up much too early, a cold spell will simply put them back to sleep for another nap. Flower buds, for the most part, are still safely inside the bulbs underground even though the leaves are stretching; buds that have managed to show up above ground won’t open until it’s warm enough.
Fortunately, daffodils and other hardy spring bulbs have their own antifreeze protection to keep them safe. Cold temperatures just below freezing cause starches in the bulbs to break down into glucose and other chemicals, acting much the same way as antifreeze in cars, lowering the temperature at which water freezes. A good insulating snow cover (which we hope we will accompany a frigid blast) combined with those unraked leaves will keep ground temperatures nicely moderated — at about 28-30 degrees no matter how cold air temperatures get. Thanks to Nature’s amazing chemistry, even though water in the bulbs may freeze, the cells will not be harmed. The only danger is prolonged deep cold (near zero) with no protecting snow cover that would allow bare ground temperatures to plummet; not likely in our zone.
Much confusing and contradictory advice is found with internet searches; some sites advise covering bulbs with mulch to keep them from sprouting too early. Others say that’s the worst thing as emerging flowers will be covered; deep mulch attracts rodents — voles, in particular — and keeps soil too warm. I say just leave them alone, stop hovering and worrying, and let Mother Nature take care of them.
Some spring bulbs start growing in early fall, going though the winter with a full set of leaves and ready for spring, grape hyacinths most notably, and my favorites, Ipheion uniflorum, aka triteleia or blue starflowers. As do daffodils and tulips, the leaves wilt and flop when it gets too cold and perk right back up when our roller coaster temperatures rise again. Flower buds, though leaves are green, are still safe in the bulbs until their biological clock says it is time, protected by their antifreeze.
Tulips and hyacinths, autumn crocus and surprise lilies are all showing in our garden as usual. Snow crocuses, the first to bloom normally by late January, are up early and already showing buds. They will be followed closely by snowdrops, hyacinths and February Gold daffodils.
Sometimes a late freeze will damage opened flowers. Last spring, the early March hard freeze that cut short dogwood and redbud blooms also hurt the first early daffodils, leaving them with weakened and bent stems. Later-blooming varieties had no problem. The only recourse we have with this event is to cover the flowers with an upended pot (not practical with the hundreds we have at Chaos), bury them temporarily in leaves or simply pick some of the flowers to bring indoors and enjoy ahead of most dire weather predictions.
Every bit as scary is seeing buds on trees beginning to swell. Our Japanese maples look ready to leaf out any day, but freezing nighttime temperatures are still holding them back. If trees should begin to show signs of emerging leaves and we get a cold snap of several days below 25 degrees, some may look blackened and burned, but not to worry, new leaves should come as real spring arrives.
But until then, I’m going to grab my warm jacket (the thermometer may say 60 degrees but that wind has sharp claws of ice), get outdoors to explore, enjoy the first hellebore blooms, cut a few forsythia branches for indoor forcing, have my afternoon tea on the deck and make the most of the mild weather because, as I well know, winter is coming.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener, a Missouri master gardener and winner of The Missouri Writers Guild 2018 first-place award for Best Newspaper Column. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
