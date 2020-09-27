It was the perfect day for the autumn equinox. Beautiful, slow, gentle soaking rain fell all night and into the day to heal and renew our garden and my soul. Never mind the fact that I forgot to stow the deck cushions away. It was a small price to pay, and they will dry. That half-inch of rain did more good in five or six hours than watering with sprinklers in as many days.
It seemed like a new beginning — a regeneration — and gave me pause to reflect. I love fall. I love the concept of it — the mythology, the pageantry, the fun. I love the more temperate days and cooler nights for sleeping, still with my windows open. I love even the shorter days, though it stops my late-evening gardening. It means I get to sit on the deck at moonrise and watch stars twinkle in the gathering dusk one by one, to welcome back familiar constellations as the earth spins around the sun, to see the hunter Orion rise in the southern sky — 243 light-years away to its nearest star — multitasking in his eternal pursuit of the Three Sisters of the Pleiadies while facing down the bull Taurus. It is the same constellation a paleolithic artist of prehistoric Europe watched and carved in mammoth ivory 38,000 years ago. If I’m lucky, and if the atmosphere is clear enough of forest fire smoke, I might catch a few shooting stars in the October Orionid meteor shower.
The vastness of the universe makes me realize how small and insignificant we really are in time and space, just dust motes in the eternity and immensity of the of the cosmos, our tribulations as minuscule to a star whose light we only see when it is already more than 240 years in our past as molecules in drops of ocean water seem to humanity.
Closer at hand, while I’m dreaming of starry nights and constellations, we have groups of galaxies and constellations in our garden, if we squint just right, in the form of hardy ageratum and native asters.
Hardy white ageratum (Conoclinium coelestinum-album) is a rather rambunctious native perennial that spends summers, like goldenrod, masquerading as a weed, much to its detriment if a person is fanatic about weeding — which, luckily for the ageratum, I am not. It blooms in cloudlike clusters of white frothy flowers in late September to coordinate with nearly everything in the garden; filling in for tired, done-with-it perennials; swirling around late goldenrod, making nebulas around bidens’ yellow suns and indigo shooting stars of Black and Blue salvia and spinning nimbuslike through chrysanthemums.
Like many fall-blooming natives, hardy ageratums are in the aster family along with goldenrod, chrysanthemums, all the helianthus (sunflowers) as well as actual asters. As a “weedy” native, I’ve never seen it offered at any garden center or nursery; but then, no gardener ever has to buy one; sooner or later, it will show up in the garden. The trick is recognizing seedlings when they are young and not pulling them out — along with that annoying crabby mulberry weed — just as it gets going well. Hardy white ageratum is adaptable to whatever weather dishes out; mature plants may reach 2-3 feet tall and wide in moist soil but only a foot or less in drought conditions. It doesn’t wait to grow up to flower; seedlings may bloom in their first year at only a few inches tall. They are easily pulled out where not wanted.
A smaller species, Eupatorium coelestinum, familiarly blue mist-flower, spreads floofy, pale blue powder-puffs among irises and columbines near the north gate. It has never spread beyond its corner in the 33 years I’ve had stewardship of Chaos in spite of its free and loose reputation for scattering seeds everywhere, though I would not consider it a bad thing if it did. In moister soil, blue mist-flower could grow to 18-24 inches, but in the rocky, dry soil of this bed, it seldom reaches a foot tall. All the eupatoriums, as is the entire aster family, are bee and pollinator magnets when most needed.
Hardy asters are the stars of our garden universe. The very name, aster, is derived from ancient Greek word astir, meaning “little star”; applied to the star-shape flowers. In Greek mythology, Virgo, goddess of innocence and purity, or Astraea, was so upset that the night sky held so few stars she began to cry. Her fallen tears sprang from the ground in the form of star-shaped flowers, which were named after her. Alternatively, asters grew from stardust Virgo scattered over Earth.
Most of what is blooming now at Chaos are native white wood asters (Symphyotrichum spp.), I think. There are so many aster species and they hybridize among themselves so easily, I have trouble telling them apart. I once thought if they were different colors, it was easy — then I discovered that colors may vary from pink, white or blue even among one species. One was formerly classified as an aster until somebody thought to check its DNA, and now, it’s a goldenrod, Solidago ptarmicoides, white flowers and all — but it’s all in the family, anyway, as it and goldenrod are so closely related they can hybridize with each other, further adding to the confusion.
They all crash the garden party regardless of whether they are invited, showering the garden with stardust when it is most needed, and I welcome them all.
Garden centers often offer named cultivars of asters in an array of colors, but they are often not as winter hardy as we could hope and should be treated as annuals, unless we get lucky.
Robert Frost, in his poem, “A Late Walk,” remembering a sojourn through the dreary landscape of an English autumn, referred to asters as emblems of hope. Long live asters.
I end not far from my going forth
By picking the faded blue
Of the last remaining aster flower
To carry again to you.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
