Was it going to be 70 degrees or snow in Missouri this week? Well yes, and with a huge meteor thrown in to really shake things up.
It was both, and that was the Pacific Ocean’s fault (not the meteor). Combined with warming Arctic air shoving against the jet stream pushing it south, frozen Canadian air was forced down here, snatching our chrysanthemum blooms away, leaving fat, hopeful buds showing glimmers of pinky gold in tattered, droopy brown lumps. For the second year, icy November Arctic air has taken the happiest part of our fall garden, leaving just-opening Crocus sativa limp and forlorn, destroying our saffron harvest for another season.
I suppose I should get used to it. With climate change causing shifting weather patterns, our Ozarks are swiftly becoming less hospitable for fall bloomers. While we are still in zone 6b-7a — which means our median winter temperature doesn’t drop below 10 degrees for 10 days or more at a stretch — late fall flowers on otherwise hardy perennials can’t take being stuck in the freezer overnight. Though my old-fashioned, tall garden chrysanthemums can normally be counted on for fall color, Arctic blasts in recent years have frozen their tender buds before bloom. It might be time to think about other plants for fall interest that can shrug off sudden deep cold and regard our beautiful mums and saffron crocuses as bonuses when fall weather is stable — which may or may not happen again as our accustomed extended growing season appears to be shortening each year, and our spoiled Southern Living plants have not yet adjusted to earlier blooming, as in upper Midwest and northern states.
I may have to adjust my relaxed thinking about fall gardening since locating in the Ozarks and revert back to my Yankee view of November weather, choosing more evergreens and berries and perennials with winter leaf color in lieu of flowers, such as hardy geraniums and heuchera with bright red and purple hues. There are still plenty of hellebores to admire in January, and Jim’s favorite Arum italicums already flaunt fresh green and silver mottled leaves with delicate but tough winter ferns at their feet.
Pansies for fall and winter are still good choices, though even they might not survive frozen blasts if accustomed to 60-degree days. They need to harden off, just as other annuals do before being subjected to drops and fluctuations of temperatures. I’ve not planted any outdoors yet; I’ll wait until the mercury rises again, and perhaps they will last at least through Christmas. Ornamental cabbage and kale may extend late fall/early winter color until the usual January ice storms, when we might get enough insulating snow to last until February and March thaws.
I’ve decided to replace the late, lamented PJM rhododendron by the porch steps with an American beautyberry (Callicarpa americana) for autumn interest. Being native, it should tolerate the nearby murderous black walnut as the rhododendron did not. I love the purple/mauve, lustrous jewellike berries appearing in September and lasting until year’s end (or until the birds get them) of one we have planted by our small woods pond. Native in the lower Midwest/upper South from Maryland through Texas, the callicarpa has been hardy through our erratic winters (with light pruning of dead branch tips in spring), liking morning sun and company of oaks and hickories. The vase-shaped shrub reaches 5 to 6 feet tall with leaves appearing in late April on arching, multistemmed branches. Tiny, pinkish-white flower clusters at leaf nodes in July are highly attractive to butterflies and bees. An all-around valuable wildlife food source, the berries, seeds, and dried “raisins” are eaten by more than 40 species of birds and animals, including raccoons, opossums and foxes. Though sometimes browsed by deer, Agnes and her hungry clan haven’t bothered ours. Yet.
As a bonus, beautyberry leaves and berries contain scientifically proven bug repellent compounds and have been a traditional remedy for mosquitoes and other biting insects when crushed and rubbed on the skin. Early settlers tied beautyberry branches with crushed leaves to horses’ harnesses to keep flies away. Deer have been known to bed down in wild beautyberry thickets, possibly for relief from ticks and deerflies.
Native Americans used all parts of callicarpa medicinally for treatment of everything from stomachache to itchy skin, drank tea made from berries, stems, roots and leaves, and used juice from the berries to dye quillwork. Though the berries reportedly make a mild but tasty jelly and a delicate wine and are pretty in fall arrangements, I’ll leave them as food for wildlife.
Not to be confused with beautyberry is unrelated but similar appearing native buckbrush, with coral-red berry clusters in leaf nodes along hairy stems. Also known as coralberry and Indian currant (Symphoricarpos orbiculatus), it is shorter and weedier than beautyberry, spreading by tough, woody runners to make dense thickets in light shade of woods and roadside verges. Though buckbrush berries are edible for a wide range of birds, the plant contains the toxin saponin, which makes them bitter, unpalatable and indigestible for humans. Native Americans crushed the plants and soaked them in a river or stream to stun fish for easier harvest. The insignificant, greenish flowers are a nectar source for pollinators, and leaves are host for several species of caterpillars. Often introduced in native woodland gardens for attractive winter color, it has already been Nature-planted in our woods. I have to be alert with my pruners to remove fast and sneaky runners before it spreads farther; but It does pull out easily if it gets out of hand.
Buckbrush berries are also nice in arrangements. It will soon be time to cut evergreens for pots outdoors, and if I can still find any berries, I’ll stick them in for color so I won’t miss the mums so much. There is always hope for next year.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener, a Missouri master gardener and winner of The Missouri Writers Guild 2018 first place award for Best Newspaper Column. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
