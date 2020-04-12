“There is something infinitely healing in the repeated refrains of nature — the assurance that dawn comes after night, and spring after winter.”
— Rachel Carson, “The Sense of Wonder”
I’ve been on my hands and knees all week in the warm sun, bare hands in living soil, attuned to pulsating of the awakening world as sap rises in trees and new leaves unfold, bees hum, birds celebrate in song, ferns uncurl and toads sing in the pond. I’m deep in my favorite spring occupation — peeling back leafy blankets from delicate ferns and wildflowers; carefully cutting out grass and weeds from mossy paths; pulling random tree seedlings away from trilliums and bloodroot; rescuing a patch of golden flowered bellwort (uvularia) from the relentless onslaught of wild ginger that threatens to overwhelm the entire woods garden; saving a Jack in the Pulpit from the same fate and helping Mother Nature with housekeeping.
It’s an entirely different perspective down there, eye to eye with the very essence of Nature at the awakening of earth in spring. I’m finding tiny seedlings of Dutchman’s breeches, hepatica and bloodroot among stones upholstered in deep, verdant velvet moss and crested with colonies of cinnamon-brown spore stems like dainty forests. Black beetles scurry away from my invading fingers as I turn their secret world to upheaval, and fat brown earthworms, suddenly exposed to light, wriggle under freshly loosened soil and vanish under rocks. Wild ginger flowers hidden under thick leaves peek out at eye level, tiny mouths agape, and delicate anemones spangle the ground under mayapple umbrellas. Bush honeysuckle, elm, wild cherry and burning bush seedlings sprout everywhere like grass, but thankfully pull up easily.
I am most thrilled to see the jewel of our garden, my treasured yellow lady slipper orchid (Cypripedium pubescens) thrusting up a thick stalk. This is year three for this accidental hitchhiker that came along with white trilliums and Canada anemones transplanted from Wisconsin woods to greet spring in Missouri. It seems content — quite surprisingly because lady slipper orchids, as most spring wildflowers, love rich, moist woodlands — here in the dry, rocky soil of Chaos. Nearly impossible to transplant successfully, orchids have a complex, delicate mycorrhizal relationship with soil fungi and actually should never be intentionally dug from the wild. I got incredibly lucky.
While yellow lady slippers are native to Missouri and, according to the cover article in the April Missouri Conservationist magazine, quite common in Missouri woods, I’ve yet to experience the thrill of finding even one on any of our treks into Missouri forests, let alone a colony of them. I did see masses of orchid leaves along the Appalachian trail in North Carolina but no flowers, as it was June and long past blooming season. I’m carefully watching for orchid seedlings as I weed, in hopes it will establish a colony of its own. I don’t know if deer would consider my orchid to be an epicurean delight, but I won’t give them the opportunity to find out; it is securely caged and will stay that way, out of reach of Agnes and her clan.
Gardening gives a person lots of time for thought. As I explored the warming, moist soil under leaves, discovering fresh new beginnings, I reflected that we plant, as we do things in all life, not for today but for the future, always looking forward to our vision of what we hope it will be. It was 33 years ago that I came to know this garden, and I am still looking ahead to the next year of growth, in the garden as well as in myself, knowing there will always come a new spring.
My actions in tidying up the natural state of Chaos make me reflect on the chaos that has befallen our world and how our human actions cause chaos every day. In my woods today, it was me — cleaning up leaves, throwing millions of microbial creatures lives out of whack, uncovering hidden plants and exposing them to sun and rain, changing their environment and my own ever so slightly.
But those ever so-slight changes could, over time, slowly change the ecology of the woods, and eventually, the surrounding neighborhood. Or a fallen tree could create a sudden, devastating effect in the blink of an eye. The oft-repeated (and scoffed) idea that a flutter of a butterfly wing in Argentina could cause a ripple affecting weather in Canada seemed farfetched until we were confronted with the terrible reality that a bat in China could bring the entire world to its knees. In the tangled web and many facets of Nature, it comes home hard how we are all truly connected.
Still, though Nature can be a formidable force of destruction — or reconstruction, it appears much the same in the process — she is foremost a healer. We know spending time outdoors, breathing in healing phytoncides, those wonderfully scented compounds released by trees, combined with the rich, musky scent of living, thriving mycobacterium-filled soil reduces stress hormones, enhancing the activity of white blood cells, known as natural killer cells, and boosting immune systems. It makes us achieve a more relaxed state; the increase of sympathetic nerve activity helps drop blood pressure, promotes faster healing, improves moods, increases ability to concentrate, imparts a feeling of energy, improves sleep, and generally makes us happier. We need the reassurance of Nature, above all, in this uncertain time.
So here I’ve been, on my hands and knees where I should be, grounded to the energies of Mother Earth and life as she heals her world, rebirthing a new spring as we celebrate another Easter. There are no white rabbits this year (don’t laugh, we were once visited by two stray white bunnies here at Chaos) and no chocolate-filled baskets or tie-dyed eggs. Rather, fertile eggs left by Ostara, facet of Nature that is the goddess of spring, dawn and the vernal equinox are filled with gifts of new life.
Its more vital than ever to stay connected to Mother Earth and be her good stewards, get our hands in her body and feel her life beating under our fingers, healing our souls.
Happy Easter from our Parrillel Universe to your house.
And wash your hands.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
