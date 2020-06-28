The night air is cool after the heat of day. A shawl feels good on my bare arms as I venture out into the dark woods in search of fireflies, those magical sparks of fairy lights against the dark canopy of trees overhead, so high at times I’m not altogether sure whether I’m seeing fireflies, stars or maybe even satellites.
My familiar woods are a hushed and secret place at night. The path I walk every day is strange and unfamiliar beneath my feet, leafy treetops a charcoal smudge against the slate gray night sky. With no moonlight to guide my feet, I rely on my small flashlight to pick out my hesitant steps, stumbling over rocks and roots that present no obstacle in daylight hours. A soft rustle startles. A swing of the light catches eye shine as an opossum scurries past on important business, nose to ground and taking no notice of me at all. A trespassing deer, startled by my unaccustomed intrusion, clears the fence in a single bound. Her eyes gleam in the flashlight beam where she stopped, scant feet away, watching and waiting. Hostas will get a fresh spraying with Liquid Fence in the morning.
The solstice is past, and it’s officially high summer, days already growing shorter minute by minute in the countdown to autumn. It’s only a fading memory of scarcely a month ago when I was scanning stormy skies searching for a ray of sunlight, dashing out between thunderstorms to pull weeds and overgrown plants, when just like that, with a snap of Nature’s fingers the rains stopped and we were flung into July’s searing heat and humidity — never mind June, we seem to have skipped it entirely. The naked sun baked all moisture right out of the top foot of soil and the garden wilted, not “hardened off” or acclimated to the rapid desiccation. We are suddenly and frantically dragging hoses to keep plants alive as withered leaves and grass crunch like potato chips under our feet. Dry soil and high humidity spurs powdery mildew spores, coating young dogwoods with grey powder and curling tender leaves. We won’t treat it; the fungus doesn’t appear to have an effect on the trees from year to year, but powdery mildew on zinnias, squash and roses would benefit from anti-fungal treatment — either homeopathic powdered milk solution or a fungicide spray.
Many early summer native wildflowers and perennials bloomed in a hurry and retreated quickly to escape the drying heat as tougher, drought-tolerant midsummer bloomers are coming to call: Day lilies, platycodon (balloon flowers), echinaceas, calla lilies, native tall phlox, even hostas and hydrangeas, and dry heat-loving Mediterraneans are all about summer.
One of those is Mediterranean native Acanthus spinosus, aka bear’s breeches — although it doesn’t resemble pants a bear might wear, if one wore any at all. The common name is a corruption of Latin branca ursina (meaning bears’ claws, for the spiny leaves), and it is one of the most striking plants in the garden. A large, thistlelike perennial with glossy green leaves tipped with sharp spines, acanthus thrusts up thick spikes of white flowers hooded with purple/mauve bracts rising 3-4 feet above the foliage from late May well into summer. Hardy to zone 5 (with winter mulch), this sun lover is rather slow to establish; it’s taken a good eight years to reach an impressive size in our garden and to bloom well. Though it has the reputation of being a rather pushy bad boy once established — spreading by creeping rootstalks and self-seeding — I haven’t yet regretted planting it. Runners can be removed to curb spreading, being careful to remove every bit of root as any tiny piece missed will sprout a new plant. I’ll cut spent bloom spikes before capsules ripen and rapid-fire seeds everywhere.
A curious delight is lurking under the flower’s purple hood; two stiff, crooked stamens inside resemble a tiny frog, guarding the nectar honey pot below. The flowers are pollinated by bees big enough to push the sturdy pollen-filled stamens aside and plunder the sweet treasure within, tricking the thieves into carrying a cargo of golden pollen to the awaiting stigma of the next flower.
For centuries, Acanthus spinosa has been a symbol of rebirth, healing and immortality, in no small part because of the practical and medicinal uses of the leaves for everything from food wrappers to snake anti-venom.
The slightly softer, symmetrical leaves of closely related Acanthus mollis were models for Greco-Roman architecture and cultural elements, carved into and decorating everything from temples to pottery, in Byzantine artworks and buildings, for Gothic cathedrals, pillars, portals and Victorian decor. And it didn’t stop there; the gracefully flowing leaves are still to be found curling around everything from today’s mausoleums and ironwork to wallpaper, upholstery, clothing, stationery and jewelry; the image is so commonplace its origins seldom register at all.
As I now scan the sky for rain clouds instead of sunshine and cringe to read dire forecasts of the hottest summer on record, I’ll keep dragging hoses, trying to win — or at least survive the battle. The symbols and art of Nature seem more significant than ever with the chaotic upheaval of the world, as we suffer the pains of rebirth in a world where paths we must follow are as dark and unfamiliar as the ones I stumbled along in my own moonless, night-shrouded woods.
In the meantime, we’ll cloister at home in the garden with the healing and renewal Chaos brings, wear the masks and keep washing our hands.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.