Autumn is creeping gently into the Ozarks this year, in spite of dire predictions. Promised frost was a nonevent last week, though a thunderstorm fired a warning shot to remind us what Nature is capable of, depositing hail across some western parts of the region. There is no grand rush to get everything cleaned up for winter, and I can take time to inhale the rich autumn smell of maple-syrupy sweet, slow, gentle decay. Brown, early fallen leaves have laid a soft, damp carpet on all the paths and patios in the often misty rain, muffling my footsteps as I make morning rounds to see what treasures autumn has brought to the woods. A busyness is in the air as Mother Nature makes the winter beds for her children, her butterflies and bees, tiny insects and spiders, chipmunks, lizards, mice, turtles and other creatures; and gently piles on the leafy quilts she stitches of summer’s end. Soon she will overlay them with a coverlet of sunset reds and golds as maples, hickories, oaks and dogwoods shed their October garments. Squirrels are racing and playing chase, gathering walnuts and acorns for the winter ahead, and jays already raucously squawking for bird feeders to be filled, while I tell them “not yet!”
Houseplants are all safely tucked into the greenhouse, except for our big Christmas cactus — left out until the last minute for the chilly nights needed for it to set buds — and a huge spider plant hanging by the greenhouse door. I confess I forgot it when the other plants went inside, though had there been a light frost, it would have been safe under the studio porch overhang.
I still want to pull pieces of purple wandering Jew (Tradescantia zebrina “Tricolor”) from a fern stand, putting them in a jug of water to root and overwinter. It did wonderfully well planted as a ground cover this spring under our new arbor, though it won’t survive a hard frost. I’d like to plant it there again next spring. As I write this I remembered a full basket of it is still hanging from that same arbor, also forgotten in the greenhouse stuffing, so perhaps I won’t have to take cuttings after all.
Native to Mexico and Guatemala, wandering Jew, related to spiderwort and weedy blue-flowered commelina, is a frost-sensitive perennial superbly suited as a quick-growing summer ground cover with purple, silver and green striped leaves. I always kept it, as my mother did, as a houseplant until one spring I dropped a few tiny snippings unnoticed to the ground during spring repotting and was surprised later to see they had rooted and made a pretty border in the herb garden. Easy to propagate, it roots from every leaf node, and simply dropped on the soil or stuck into the ground, it will spread quickly and cover a bare spot in no time, with broken pieces striking off on their own to make new plants in unexpected spots.
Fun facts: Wandering Jew apparently got its name from an old tale about a Jewish man who taunted Jesus on the way to the Crucifixion and was cursed to forever walk the earth; another story relates to the prophecy of nomadic Jewish people who wander the earth without a true home but have the ability to adapt to environments and conditions — though I’m not at all sure how Central American horticulture got involved with ancient Middle Eastern history, other than maybe some long-forgotten (but often quoted) gardener may have once remarked that, like the mythical Wandering Jew, one never knew where it might be found.
As houseplants, tradescantias have been judged exceptionally effective at improving indoor air quality by filtering out volatile organic compounds, a class of common pollutants and respiratory irritants. Maybe I’ll bring that wayward basket into the house.
Purple heart (Setcreasea pallida), aka Moses in the boat — and there’s another folk tale — is also a tradescantia, but with larger, deep purple foliage and pink, tri-petaled flowers. It’s often grown as a summer ground cover also, very effective under trees and shrubs.
My favorite member of the tradescantia family, other than the perennial spiderwort that transforms my garden into a blue paradise on early summer mornings, is one called Tahitian bridal veil, with tiny leaves cascading down in a waterfall of tiny white flowers. Once a popular hanging basket plant, I’ve not seen it in garden centers often of late, apparently having fallen out of fashion along with vintage houseplants Swedish ivy, pothos, baby’s tears and other foliage plants in favor of more colorful petunias, impatiens and calibrachoas. I’ve recently discovered that bridal veil is a perennial ground cover in the garden, hardy to zone 4. So move over violets, there will be a new kid on your block come spring.
Three black swallowtail caterpillars, seemingly in no hurry to pupate, have been munching steadily on the remnants of a few Queen Anne’s lace at the corner of the patio for the last three days. There isn’t much left but stems; if they are still there tomorrow morning, I may try transferring them to a bigger plant a few steps away. Yet another reason for not cleaning things up too early; in the warm fall, there are still creatures feeding on those untidy plants, late bees and butterflies savoring the last asters and soon chrysanthemums will brighten our world for them as fall segues into winter.
I suppose I had better get those bird feeders out of storage and get them ready. “Not yet” will be here sooner than we think, and those impatient, entitled jays will be rapping on windows. And I’d better bring in that basket of wandering Jew, lest I forget again.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener, a Missouri master gardener and winner of The Missouri Writers Guild 2018 first place award for Best Newspaper Column. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.