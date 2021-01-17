I can see out the window past jays squabbling over sunflower seeds and squirrels playing chase between gobbling up seeds as fast as their little paws can stuff them in already fat cheeks, past the delicate lacing of dogwood branches tipped with fat buds to a jet stitching the clear blue of the January sky with a thick crystal thread. A pair of red-tailed hawks flash through trees on the other side of the wall, pursued by a policing of crows with a posse of tiny but fearless chickadee deputies in their wake to be certain the intruders keep their social distance. Meanwhile, they’ve missed a small, quiet sharp-shinned hawk watching the drama from the tulip magnolia while keeping a predatory eye on the feeders for an easy meal. But the birds know he is there, and for once the garden is quiescent of chatter and flicker of wings — not a bird anywhere. When I step out the door to replenish the sunflower seeds and let him know he should take his hunting elsewhere, not so much as a ripple in the air shows he was even there.
The bravest of the cardinals soon return from hiding, followed by a plethora of juncos, nuthatches, finches, wrens, chickadees and titmice all taking polite turns with a minimum of fuss. Seeds are snatched to stash for later against a possible scarcity: behind tree bark, in the rock of the house, and — until we took down the Christmas lights — I watched chickadees tuck seeds into the lighted garland wound around the front porch posts. Woodpeckers hang onto suet feeders, one on each side, gorging on precious fat they need to keep them warm on frigid days, occasionally contending with a few bullying starlings. In their rowdiness, squirrels have completely dumped the seed out of the hanging platform feeder to the delight of ground-feeding mourning doves and sparrows, who come in flocks to partake of the largess.
It’s time for a steaming cup of peppermint tea to warm my hands and freshen my stuffy, indoor head, a good book for company and a napping, purring cat next to me, feet in the air and soft belly begging for gentle strokes (but not too hard, that’s a ticklish belly and those fast, gleaming claws have been recently sharpened on the hallway rug).
I’ve become somewhat of a hermit, preferring my own Chaos “far from the madding crowd” (or should I say maddened, considering recent events?) as Thomas Hardy penned more than 150 years ago. In lieu of prowling vintage bookstores and spending pleasurable hours satiating my penchant for the written word — inhaling the sensual, musky incense of old paper and printers ink — or idling away in a brick-and-mortar Books-A-Million or Barnes & Noble with the aroma of fresh coffee swirling around me, I’ve had to make do with Amazon, where I can’t touch anything first or flip pages (I confess to checking out the last page sometimes to see if I think I might not like it). And I have to make my own coffee. So I’ve been revisiting my own library, hunting buried treasures, some recent and some very much not so.
As this seems to be my winter of obsession with birds, a couple immediately caught my eye. Stuck right in front on a shelf was “The Secret Language of Birds,” by Adele Noxedar. Published in 2006, it is a marvelously fascinating reference from common garden birds to the mythological phoenix but carried to another level, filled with myth, augury, symbolism and spiritual significance through the ages to modern day, practical knowledge. I’ve never actually read this book in detail, saving it for a time when I could pore over and savor it. That time feels like now.
The other, more practical guide is “The Backyard Bird Feeder’s Bible,” by Sally Roth, a Rodale Organic Gardening book. It covers any question I might ever have about feeding birds all year: favorite foods of every American bird and how to have them (literally) eating out of your hand, plus plans for building feeders as well as what to plant to attract feathered friends. Chapters about squirrels include ideas to outwit them or, if desired, test their intelligence and watch their problem solving. I’m going to enjoy that one. And while we’re building things, “How to Attract, House and Feed Birds,” by Walter E Schultz (paperback, 1974, and probably out of print — it might take some searching to find it) has detailed instructions and plans to build houses for everything from wrens to wood ducks, as well as a chapter of simple and easy to construct feeders and birdbaths.
The jewel of my winter reading selection is a Christmas gift from my daughter, one I’ve been coveting all year: Margaret Roach’s “A Way to Garden,” signed by the author. I may be heavily quoting from that book for months. I still want her other book, “And I Shall Have Some Peace There: Trading in the Fast Lane for My Own Dirt Road.”
Just for fun, I’ve unearthed a 100-year-old copy of Kenneth Graham’s “Wind in the Willows,” and gotten immersed in the boisterous adventures of River Rat, Mole and Toad Hall, a fun time travel back to my window seat in my bedroom of the Michigan farmhouse where I grew up.
Next to it on the bookshelf was “Leaves and Flowers: Wood’s Object Lessons in Botany,” by Alfonso Wood, Ph.D., with a flyleaf date of 1888. While it appears to be a text book, full of beautifully drawn illustrations, (and penciled marginal student’s notes — whose name, inked inside the cover, was Corina Shreve — plus a few dried leaves) the tone of the text is rather romantically descriptive, as one paragraph reads: “Suppose we take an excursion into the mountains. We walk beneath the forest trees, and among the shrubs. We tread upon the lesser herbs, the matted grasses, and the mosses and lichens which cover the rocks. Everywhere we see plants, and behold the domain of the vegetable kingdom”.
Kind of says it all.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
