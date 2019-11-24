Sandy Parrill: Indian summer brings welcome reprieve

Indian summer’s warmth this past week lured me to lounge on the deck, soaking up welcome, pleasantly dry air and enjoying the reprieve from the frigid cold and rain of early November, breathing in the scents of autumn. A faint, maple-y smoke of burning leaves was elusive in the hazy stillness; the dry rattle of fallen leaves scattered by the antics of busy squirrels, twitching tails accompanied by chatters and squeaks and cheeks stuffed with as many acorns as they could carry to their nest high in the old oak over the back steps.
The last of the magnolia leaves have fallen, and the thick, slippery accumulation covering the deck and paths below has been relegated to the compost heap. I can now navigate the cleared basement steps without fear of sliding to the bottom at a speed not appropriate for my age or body. I wonder how on earth that small tree can carry so many leaves until I look up to see how much it has grown in the past 35 years: The little 8-foot-tall tree I once covered in spring to protect its tender buds from late frosts is no longer a baby, towering some 30 feet and spreading wide over house and deck. If the number of flower buds it bears are any indication, if — a big if — we don’t have a cold, hard spring that turns them to brown mush, it will be a heart-stopping pink and white glory in mid-March.
Our cluster of bird feeder hooks has been installed, set in concrete at the edge of the lawn where we can see them from indoors. There is now space for seven feeders, including three suet cages. I filled them all, and the watching birds gathered around the much-anticipated largesse almost before I got back inside. It was perhaps ill-advised to fill them so early while the weather is still warm; but new bags of bird seed in the basement beckoned, and I wanted to see our creation in action. I know those feathered moochers will hound me for more as soon as the feeders are empty, but I love the aliveness their fluttering wings and friendly squabbles over choice bits of suet and sunflower seed brings to the garden.
This Indian summer has given me time to explore the garden and contemplate how I want to go forward in coming years. We’ve gradually changed how we garden. We’re no longer focusing as much on acquiring new plants, rushing to collect every newly introduced variety and the accompanied responsibility of keeping them alive through summer drought with frantic, insane, 24-hour watering. I don’t want to spend my summer days resentfully sweltering in August heat with a hose in my hand coddling our acre of needy plants and missing out on summer fun.
I’m also looking at what’s happening to the natural world, realizing we are fast losing much of the structure that holds this planet together; and if we don’t do something — or stop doing things that are harming it — we won’t have it any more. I treasure my plants, my beloved hostas, perennials and wildflowers, but I also love butterflies, moths, bees — the whole plethora of valuable insects (well, maybe not ticks and chiggers, they don’t inspire even a shred of compassion). It would be a sad world without our foxes, raptors, squirrels, snakes, raccoons and opossums, or — sigh — the deer. I’m even waffling about whether I resent Agnes and her family eating my hostas or if I am glad I have something they enjoy — though if I’m asked when standing over the last tattered, remaining stems of my favorite plant, I’ll be hard pressed to find kind words about any of her clan.
I clearly identify with author Margaret Renkl (“Late Migrations: A Natural History of Love and Loss” — a new book on my must-read list) who states, “My garden consists of two kinds of weeds, the kind I cultivate and the kind I pull out.” We garden pretty much alike — her lawn, like ours, consists of native wildflowers and clover, is mowed when it finishes blooming to something loosely resembling a lawn. She too plants mostly natives (and some of those pretty perennials; we can’t give up everything) and lets it all go in fall for those tiny insects; wasps, bees, predators — and their food — to live and overwinter, not cleaning it up to conform to a tidy suburban standard.
I am realizing, as I’m getting used to being selectively neglectful with garden cleanup, that I’m relishing the autumn and winter garden hiatus and mindfulness of watching Nature at work. A recent visitor remarked that the garden really touched her soul. I apologized for the seedy mess this time of year, but I leave it for the birds and insects. She replied that was part of what makes it beautiful in her eyes.
This Indian summer we have been enjoying does not occur every year. Our pleasurable weather phenomenon — in the condensed explanation — is caused by shifting of the jet stream from south to north and stagnation of a shallow polar air mass, causing a temperature inversion that brings warm, dry air, usually around Nov. 11-20 following a hard freeze. The term’s origin is debated, possibly coined in early New England when settlers noticed Native Americans hunting and gathering winter stores during those warm autumn days and the accompanying hazy air associated with their campfires. In Europe, the autumn warm spell is variously referred to as Old Wives’ days, St. Martin’s days or, as Shakespeare dubbed it, “All Halloween Summer.”
The one thing certain about Indian summer is that it doesn’t last. As I bask in the warm afternoon sun, an occasional breeze carries the slightest tinge of an icy breath; a reminder of what’s in store. Though we may yet have more Indian summer days to enjoy, winter’s coming. It’s time for another blanket on the bed.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener, a Missouri master gardener and winner of The Missouri Writers Guild 2018 first-place award for Best Newspaper Column. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
