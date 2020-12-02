Part of the experience of autumn and winter is the sensuousness of fallen leaves — crunching down paths, scuffling feet through windrows of crispy leaves. I’m a bit past raking huge piles and jumping in them, but I remember the joy of it. Now much of the raking is a chore I am glad to forego as we learn more about being stewards of the Earth.
I used to belong to the “rake and burn” club every fall. I loved the sweet, syrupy smoke of burning leaves in autumn, tending fires on chilly days and a clean, spotless garden after a day’s work, until one day I found an unfortunate toad in the fire pit, inadvertently raked up with the leaves. I never burned leaves again, instead hauling them down to the end of the woods to rot and turn our rocky excuse for soil to rich woodsy loam that would support my wildflower dreams. Knee-high piles composted quickly down to about 3 inches each year, building rich, woodsy soil where dogwoods and wildflowers now thrive.
Then I learned I was doing it all wrong. I should mow, chop and shred leaves, turning them into valuable mulch that would break down quickly to provide organic nutrients for our plants. For years I vacuumed and shredded our endless supply of leaves, replacing them around azaleas and hostas, doing my best, I thought, for the garden. When we acquired a chopper-shredder, we really went to town cleaning up for winter, full of self-congratulations for such good work and all the free mulch we were creating.
Then one day I paused to really look at the shredded and torn pile at my feet and had an epiphany of sorts, realizing what was happening with all that chopping. All the tiny lives residing in those leaves, destroyed when I thought I was creating a friendly environment for them: lizards, tiny snakes, more toads, tree frogs, moth cocoons, butterflies, eggs and caterpillars overwintering in leaf litter that I so blithely and carelessly raked and ground up.
It wasn’t any better than raking and burning. While I thought I was feeding the soil, I was doing horrendous collateral damage, destroying the butterflies I planted flowers to attract, chopping up luna and other silk moth cocoons, killing insect predators needed for balance in my garden, creating havoc for creatures living under and in those leaves whose job it was to break down the compost I was trying to create and ruining their habitat as well. It was carelessly easy to scoop up unaware tiny unseen treasures living in the leaves and detritus of the garden floor. Keeping a spotless garden deprived them of their lives as well as a cozy place to spend the winter and left birds and small animals without much needed winter food.
So now, we have piles of leaves I refuse to burn or chop, and the chopper-shredder gathers dust and spiders in the garden shed. I’m back to sheet composting again as I clean up paths and patios. Some small insects and creatures blown along with leaves by gusty winds into the windrows we’re raking may end up buried under resulting blankets of leaves, but at least they have a fighting chance to survive. Better odds than I was giving any of them with my matches and machines.
We have to do some cleanup. With our acre of trees, paths would be ankle-deep in leaves, lawns and mosses smothered, but we’ve scaled back on fall chores. Leaves falling in the woods lay as they may until I see butterflies and moths emerging in April and May. There is plenty of time in spring to divest plants of protective leafy blankets, carefully watching to not cause harm to emerging creatures. I only remove the top layer of uncomposted leaves, enough for flowers and plants to poke through, leaving the underlayer of mulch to enrich the soil.
Not cleaning up in fall is not only beneficial to fauna that inhabit the garden. Trees and plants — especially early spring wildflowers — benefit from the cover of leaves through winter that helps hold heat over roots. Trees are “warm-blooded” beings, generating enough warmth in their lower trunk and roots to heat up surrounding soil and melt snow and ice close to themselves, shielding early flowers that bloom at their feet. Some flowers even produce their own warmth. Hellebores, hepaticas, trilliums and daffodils, among others, have built-in heating systems in their energy-storing roots to keep deep-freezing cold from harming them — which is why daffodils, after being hit with a hard freeze, will droop alarmingly but pop right back up undaunted in no time. Their self-heat helps open blooms and jump-start fragrances that attract early pollinators, benefiting both plants and insects. Plants farther away from trees susceptible to water loss from evaporation need winter leaf cover to conserve moisture around their roots.
I’m not going to be hasty cutting back spent summer flowers and tall stems either. The garden may look messy, but it’s shelter to many lives. Birds feast on seed heads in winter, tiny native bees and wasps overwinter in hollow stems, praying mantises and other insects lay egg cases on them and dead plant tops help protect vulnerable perennials from cold and snow.
Since we’ve abandoned our destructive ways, luna, Io, cecropia and other beautiful silkworm moths make our garden magical in summer. Those tiny native bees and wasps visit flowers among great clouds of butterflies and other pollinating insects. More birds flock to the garden to nest, attracted by the insect menu. Squirrel, mouse and rabbit populations increase with improved habitat, and in turn, hawks, owls, foxes and other predators move in to serve as rodent control.
The more I learn, the more awed I am by the complexity of the natural world, how little we understand how it all works, and how easily it is unthinkingly destroyed. But I am learning what not to do, and being enthusiastic about bare earth methods of cleaning up fall debris is one of those things.
So we’ll let Nature do it her way, and when snow flies, we can rest assured that in spring butterflies will once again sip nectar, frogs and birds will sing, mantises will pray and lightning bugs fill our nights with magic.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.