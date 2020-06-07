Sandy Parrill: Loved, lost and found

A full basket of orphaned plant labels is taking up space on my potting bench, and it occurs to me I could just put them all in a neat, orderly patch somewhere, like a sort of little graveyard to memorialize the many plants loved and lost over the years. Maybe where the Crimson Queen Japanese maple no longer overhangs the pond, or the late lamented apple tree I once dreamt of lazing under in spring used to grow, its fragrant blossoms just a wistful memory.
A good many of them have hosta names, and as I’ve been on my knees weeding out overzealous plants for the past month in my determined search and rescue mission, more lost labels were discovered buried under wild ginger and other “native” — read weeds here — plants and hellebores once introduced as companion plants. I seriously underestimated their growing capacity when given all the rain they wanted. Often a label served as a warning, to carefully search under plants I was pulling until lost and forgotten hostas, small ferns, astilbes or tiarellas would come to light, half-buried under larger plants, tiny and struggling but determined survivors, ready to be relocated to live free.
Frequently, while doing all that cleaning up, I’d find one of those labels and think, “Oh, I remember this plant. Why do I not have it any more? I loved pasque flower anemone — one of my spring favorites. When (why) did it leave me? I haven’t seen it for several seasons now, and I’d like it back.” There are others I’ve suddenly remembered and missed: When did they go? I don’t know.
Hellebore foetidus disappeared from the ideal spot I chose for it, along the dry creek between hostas where its unusual ferny foliage would be a fine contrast, and I mourned for it — until I discovered several of its progeny growing yards away in another bed, where presumably they prefer their new digs.
Chaos is haunted by ghosts of bygone plants, some of which have simply vanished with no warning they were moving out, like tenants skipping on the rent in the middle of the night. A tall, rosy pink chrysanthemum bloomed spectacularly for years at the foot of an oak and under a hydrangea, but it’s gone this spring and maybe last. I failed to notice, or perhaps my memory saw it there when it wasn’t. I’ll plant that one back.
Plants die, sometimes for no observable reason even under the care of an experienced gardener, maybe because they are planted in the wrong place or often because something eats them. I missed two large, established hostas last year that disappeared over winter with no trace, possibly devoured by voles, leaving behind only forlorn labels. Other hopeful plants were sacrifices to the garden gods in the early days of my gardening when I had not a clue what I was doing — and even later, when I did. I was obsessed with every new and rare botanical marvel I could find and determined to stretch planting zones as far as I could, testing Mother Nature at every turn (I have always been a rebel that way). I believed the garden wisdom of the great English gardener and author Christopher Lloyd, who stated he had to kill a plant at least three times before he would accept that it wouldn’t grow in his zone, and quoted it often as my own mantra.
At least half the plants I’ve savored, hoarded and tried the requisite three times have gone to botanical heaven. The more expensive ones, to be sure, were only tried once. I wouldn’t risk my money twice — I may be a rebel, but I’m a parsimonious one. Plant Delights has enough of my money for now.
I collected and devoured English garden books, trying every plant before I reluctantly ceded to the fact that scorching Ozark summers in our acre of rocks are vastly different from cool English countrysides, and my vision of a romantic English cottage garden and tea under the rose arbor vanished in the mist of daydreams. I can’t grow foxgloves, delphiniums or bergenia and have to be satisfied with penstemon, larkspur and sedums, though I did achieve — through no real fault of my own — pink roses wreathing a garden gate.
I have planted gardens for fun, knowing it would be an ephemeral event and likely would not survive the winter. For a garden tour one memorable year, I planned and planted an herb garden that would have been the envy of any medieval herbalist, complete with bee skep; handmade, wood-burned plant labels; wattle (woven twig) fences; and such exotic herbs as samphire, germander, betony and angelica. Some of the more tenacious herbs are still here, but I do wonder what happened to the betony (Stachys officinalis) that for years later held court with a blaze of purple in midsummer. I don’t really recall when it went, but it has been replaced in its bed by the tall, elegant white spires of native wildflower veronicastrum (Culver’s root). I need to grow it again.
Often over the years, conditions change. Trees grow, shade and light changes; suddenly I don’t have enough sun to grow the tall lilies I love. Even oriental lilies are being overrun by spreading perennials and disappearing. Or maybe the bulbs have been eaten by voles. Our warming climate has affected what I can grow. Years ago in milder summers, a thriving patch of rhubarb provided me with one of my favorite desserts, but it loves cool weather and sickens in today’s heat. We won’t speak of the rock garden that lost most of its sun to a spreading redbud and became a deathbed to my once growing collection of succulents.
Perhaps my lonely labels will serve as garden art, stuffed in a vintage tin Memorial Day basket — and how fitting is that — with trailing euonymus vines ripped from under a dogwood tree, wild ginger leaves, artfully arranged twigs and wildflowers dusted with glittering ashes of my garden dreams.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
