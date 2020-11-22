Sandy Parrill: Magic comes on wings

Afternoon sun lights a blaze through Viburnum carlesii outside my kitchen window, echoed by scarlet leaves of a blackjack oak across the wall. If I had to pick a shrub indispensable to the garden, carlesii (Korean spice viburnum) would top my list. Starting in April with pink-and-white flower clusters, it scents the garden with intoxicating, vanilla-spice perfume. Autumn brings rich color. Growing equally well in sun or part shade, it isn’t fussy about soil, is black walnut tolerant, is drought resistant and deer leave it alone, earning extra love from me.
The viburnum is near our bird feeders, and extending its season through winter, the leaves will be soon be replaced by red feathers as cardinals politely wait to take turns at the sunflower seed cafeteria. Nonmigratory, our Northern cardinals — “social distancing” through summer as they nest in shrubs, thorny roses and vines for protection from predators — are not seen en masse until the feeders come out, when a dozen pairs or more appear as if by magic.
We’ve postponed stocking feeders this fall as plenty of natural food is available, but they are cleaned and ready for a Thanksgiving feast. Woodpeckers have been lurking about, waiting for suet, and bold Carolina wrens are peeking in French doors, hoping for some indication I might be getting on with the program.
Feeding stations were moved away from the deck last winter to prevent nightly raccoon raids, though they still have managed to steal entire suet feeders outright. Now suet cages will be securely fastened to feeder poles and wired shut. Those thieving, five-fingered masked bandits will have to work hard for that suet. The best solution would be to simply take feeders indoors at night, but that would require a willingness to go out into freezing cold to get them — if indeed I even remembered to do it before dark — and replace them at dawn in my pajamas before coffee. That probability is likely nonexistent.
We fill feeders with black oil sunflower seeds almost exclusively. After decades of experimenting with expensive safflower seed cardinals are supposed to prefer and niger thistle for finches, I’ve found nearly everybody loves black oil sunflower seed. Last year, I filled tube feeders with a wild bird seed mix, but by winter’s end, they were still half full, untouched except by a few finches in preference to the sunflower seed in their favored wire mesh feeders. Ground-feeding birds such as sparrows, wrens, juncos, chickadees and mourning doves do like the wild bird mix with millet and sorghum, but they want it on the ground or in a platform feeder, so we keep one hanging in the dogwood outside the sunroom window for them. Squirrels and jays raid it for sunflower seed, kick some to the ground, and everybody is happy.
As important as keeping feeders filled is supplying fresh water. I’ve scrubbed bird baths and will keep them filled, and the pond waterfall, running through winter, is aflutter with thirsty birds.
Mythically, cardinals are said to be messengers from the spirit world, souls of departed loved ones watching over us. We are reminded that our world is a magical place full of wonder and reminded to give thanks for Nature’s gifts. May our lives always be filled with cardinals. Happy Thanksgiving.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
