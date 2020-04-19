Sandy Parrill: Making more of spring

Oak flowers are gold against a cerulean blue sky, and redbuds dressed in wine purple undulate beneath as hawks and vultures float on currents of wind rivers overhead. Crows comfortably chat in the oak tree by the front gate, and the twittering chorus of myriad birds accompanies the fluting trill of toads in the pond as homes are built, eggs are laid and new families and lives are begun.
I am perhaps more aware of the intricacies of nature this spring, being sequestered at home as we are without the busyness and demands of the outside world commanding attention. That is not a bad thing. As the world slows down, time is freed for us to explore and observe the works of the natural world; to meet box turtles emerging from winter hibernation covered in mud; to happen on a swallowtail butterfly, newly hatched and clinging to its chrysalis as its wings unfold; to sit quietly watching a mockingbird carry grass and twigs as she builds her nest in a bush safely cloaked in honeysuckle and wild rose. Rowdy, fearless robins looking for bugs and worms toss leaves back into my newly cleaned path, following closely behind as I work, and carpenter bees awkwardly bump by me on their busy way to important bee stuff they need to do. I also have stuff to do, and for once, time to enjoy doing it at a slower pace but I hope, less awkwardly.
The early spring days when just walking though the garden to enjoy what was coming up and blooming was my daily occupation are past — now there is work to be done, and it’s piling up fast and furiously. Plants are suddenly knee high. Daffodils are at the hate ’em stage, tall leaves flopping sloppily over their neighbors, Virginia bluebells have shed their petals, grown 2 feet taller and must now be deadheaded to prevent self-seeding. Wild ginger has become a green tsunami flooding everything in its path; next week will be spent digging out wheelbarrows full of the stuff in efforts to rescue hostas, ferns and other less-aggressive native neighbors from the inexorable green tide, as weather permits.
In the slightly more civilized front garden — though, looking around, I wonder just how civilized it actually is — I swear I hear growling and cursing as tiger lilies, day lilies, tall phlox and irises get combative for space around the black walnut bed. Major dividing and thinning are in order here also, as some have escaped the confines of their beds and are creeping out into the lawn. I’m attributing all this new lush growth to the excessive rain we had last summer and the mild winter when plants that should have been asleep were stealthily ninja-growing underground.
Hosta seedlings are coming up in paths, lawns and between patio bricks. I need to move and transplant those younglings so roots can get established before hot weather. Most are plain green, as per usual with hosta seedlings, and I’ll just shoe horn those into bare spots in the woods garden (where ginger is gone), but an occasional interesting variation will be saved and grown on in a pot until it’s big enough to compete in the garden. Though their parent hostas are seldom divided, a few older ones have become too crowded, and I want to split and replant to rejuvenate them.
I’ve procrastinated too long for some already in full leaf. Those will have to wait until fall, but others are just emerging and while crowns are still visible, I can see where to insert a sharp spade or knife between eyes (growing tips) and cut sections away from the main plant. Each new division should have at least three eyes of its own. Soil in the resulting holes will be mixed with a shovel or two of compost to help feed new roots of the old plants.
Day lilies (hemerocallis) are among the easiest plants to divide. Practically bulletproof, they can take any amount of mishandling and still grow like weeds. With these, I’ll dig up an entire overgrown clump, cut it with a serrated knife or machete into quarters, and replant one section. If I wanted a lot more of them I’d tease apart the individual plants (fans) and plant each one, but since these are mostly vintage varieties with overzealous growth tendencies that I inherited with the garden, I’ll just plant extra clumps intact along the outsides of our fences to crowd out weeds growing there. (Truthfully, I’m using the imperial I; day lily dividing will go on Jim’s to-do list. He loves excuses to wield his favorite shovel.)
In a bed with hostas, I notice a scarlet monarda (bee balm) has moved house — from under a viburnum to a spot about 3 feet away to cuddle around a friendly hosta — and doubled its size. Monardas should be divided every three or four years, so I’ll dig it up, cut it into smaller pieces with my trusty garden-dedicated serrated knife. Each new section will have two or three strong stems. I’ll spread them out along the back of the bed, where they can be a pretty background for the hostas instead of among and in front of them. Too-crowded tall phlox and chrysanthemums can be divided the same way.
Bearded irises should really wait until late July or August to be divided, but many are just in the way and will be relocated to the iris border along the street. Moving irises in spring may set them back and keep them from flowering for another year, but like day lilies, irises are nearly indestructible and will recover quickly.
It looks like a Chaotic, busy month or two. At the end of each day, I should smell like sunshine, soil and ginger — my favorite perfume. And I’ll have to wash my dirty hands.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
