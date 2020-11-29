Sandy Parrill: Many reasons for gratitude

Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly in the morning. High 48F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.