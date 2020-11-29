Sandy Parrill: Many reasons for gratitude

By the time this is in print, Thanksgiving for 2020 will have come and gone, a mere memory. Our small family will have cautiously gathered with masks and hand sanitizers around a Thanksgiving buffet-style dinner, with social distancing as we separate into our family groups to enjoy the traditional repast. The last drumstick, scoop of dressing and gravy will have vanished with the sating of our appetites, along with the last scraping of homemade cranberry sauce and last piece of daughter Bethany’s traditional crustless pumpkin pie, heaped with frothy whipped cream. Prayers, tears and love — sans hugs, sadly — have been shared as well as the bounty of the harvest, and our bathroom scales are still squealing in shock in the aftermath of too much turkey, sweet potatoes, dressing, gravy, pumpkin pie — and brownies this year because there is a chocolate deficit in this house.
It seems surreal to think 2020 is winding down, with only a short five weeks left of this tense and disastrous calendar year. Time has alternately flashed by with the speed of light and crept past at the pace of a drop of molasses on a January day.
We haven’t yet had a killing frost. The garden is green with spears of spring bulbs such as grass, grape hyacinths and starflowers. Hellebores and Christmas ferns line the woods. paths with moss recovered from the drought, freshly green underfoot from autumn rains. I found one or two last roses in bloom, a few alyssums and a lone black-eyed Susan. The last of the chrysanthemums are drooping from rain but unwithered in the big driveway pots and, late but unscathed, finally blooming in the beds by our driveway and the pond.
Tired impatiens in deck pots have been replaced by cheerful pansy faces that also fill our patio containers along with perennial dusty miller (still stubbornly thriving there through years of summer drought and wintry ice). Fairly hardy through mild winters, pansies will be most welcome when snow blankets the garden and we are pining for the sight of flowers.
I’ve looked at tulips in clearance sales as I passed by on our way through home improvement big box stores for paint and trim to finish our own home improvements and resisted — though it’s still not too late to plant them. In fact, the timing is perfect as tulips benefit best from planting when temperatures are cool in late November and early December. The issue here is that I failed to mark last spring where I would plant them, and now I don’t know where other bulbs are growing already, so I’ll forego them for this year.
As I write, the skies over Chaos are mostly overcast and grey, periodically dripping with mist and light rain. Tall oaks and hickories, bare of leaves, reach silently upwards to the somber clouds as if in supplication, but looking down through the woods, I still see fiery oranges and reds of Japanese maples, viburnums and hydrangeas not yet willing to concede to promise of a winter’s nap. Fallen leaves blown by gusty winds in drifts against fences, sheds and buildings were raked away last week, but trickster breezes have refilled corners and my studio porch. We can’t put away rakes just yet.
I’m quoting now from a Thanksgiving column I wrote a few years back that seems worth repeating — almost as if it was prescient of the tumultuous events occurring in today’s world — and I don’t think I could say it better today. I am reminded there is much to be thankful for even through these difficult times we are facing, not only on that particular day set aside. Thankfulness should be a part of our daily lives. Remember, no matter how rough the winter winds, the earth will turn as it always has for eternity, spring will inevitably come and the sun will once again warm our souls.
“Right on the top of the gratitude list for me is the garden. It might seem like an insignificant part of the whole, but in a way, it is the frame of the picture, the infrastructure, the hook on which hangs our entire existence. A garden is not a mere reflection of nature, it is nature, underscoring our own small place in the vastness of a universe where mighty suns turn into stars that kiss the night sky.
“We can’t separate ourselves from the life of a garden, whether it is our own small patch, the wilderness of the forest, grasses of a prairie, tundra of the North, swamps and seas, jungles of the equator, or sands and desert. Birth is here, in the garden. Life and death go on by the second, lifetimes are spent, differences recognized and respected, lessons learned. Mistakes are made, hearts broken, but triumphs are great. Hard work pays off in huge rewards, slothfulness leaves little to show for it. Petty quarrels go on and are resolved — or not. Entire wars take place unseen by human eyes, garden denizens are hapless victims of weather, predators and circumstances. Chaos reigns, drives nature and change. Peaceful coexistence leads the way to interspecies reliance, where one hand (or root) feeds another. The garden is a microcosm of life, with Mother Nature’s loving hands in mindful attendance.
“As we turn to our gardens for inspiration, perhaps we will find answers to our most fervent prayer: Let there be peace, harmony, healing and renewal for this small Earth. It’s the only one we have.”
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
