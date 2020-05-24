Sandy Parrill: May comes with plenty to do

One never knows what to expect from May.
This one continues unseasonably cool — I’m still working outdoors bundled in sweats and hoodie, and here it is nearly June. The furnace isn’t turned off for summer, and nights are still too chilly for open windows. I shouldn’t complain, I suppose; it’s comfortable to do garden chores, and the aforementioned hoodie is shed by lunchtime, hanging on a bench or hook somewhere to be forgotten completely until next week, by which time it’s full of spiders and maybe a mouse nest in a pocket.
Don’t laugh. It has happened.
There’s a lot to do in the last weeks of May. Strappy leaves of daffodils we loved in March and April are collapsed all over neighboring plants, yellow and ready to be pulled and tossed on the compost pile. Added to the mess are bigger and longer leaves of lycoris squamigera (surprise lilies) sprawled in the middle of the hostas.
(Whose idea was it to plant them there, I wonder, and among day lilies too?)
Oh, I remember. surprise lilies were blooming among hostas at Missouri Botanical Gardens in St. Louis, and I thought it a marvelous idea. Which it is — in late July — and also extends the blooming season of the day lily garden. However, I neglected to consider the speed with which those bulbs turn into huge clumps with masses of floppy leaves.
But by June, all will be well, and in true gardener spirit, I’ll love the flowers in July and any irritation will be forgiven and completely forgotten until next year. Some clumps do need to be dug and divided, however, after leaves are cleaned up and they are dormant.
Most dry days of May have been spent pulling wild ginger that has swept over the woods garden in a green flood, swamping everything in its path, on a rescue mission to find and free hostas and perennials swallowed up by that wild verdant tide. The ginger has never been much of a problem in previous years, but 2019’s exceedingly wet season caused an explosion in growth, resulting in dense, knee-high leaves, some nearly dinner-plate size, helped along by this spring’s continued drenching.
It isn’t all being pulled: we’re leaving companionable patches, and roots still in the ground will regrow pretty quickly but a lot less of it, resulting in a shorter, much better behaved ground cover — at least for a couple of years. I’ll now have room to transplant wayward hosta seedlings and introduce more ferns.
Besides ginger, nearly everything benefitted from the drenching rains, including young trees and shrubs, many of which have shown growth it would normally take two or three years to achieve. I’m bemused to find small dogwoods, chest-high last year, now over my head, forsythia 9 feet tall, and nearly every perennial and wildflower thrusting into their neighbors’ spaces and into paths in no-holds-barred, botanical free-for-all wrestling matches.
I’m going through each bed in turn, ruthlessly editing — pruning, weeding, pulling with pruners and shovel — trying to restore some sense of order to the rampant jungle that has overtaken Chaos.
It’s time to cut back spring flowering shrubs. Forsythias should have longest canes shortened so long branches don’t arch to touch ground and take root, while carefully maintaining their natural, graceful forms. Everything is in full leaf, and we can finally determine and remove dead tree and shrub branches. Bridal wreath spiraeas and beauty bush can be trimmed and shaped now and faded lilac flowers removed, being careful not to cut off growing tips of branches that will flower next spring.
Crape myrtles can be cleaned up, lopping off dead branches. Neglected, dead puffs of last year’s flowers are untidy on Annabelle and oak leaf hydrangeas and should be snapped off before new blooms open. These natives never get pruning, except for an occasional broken bit or to remove dead branches. Any further shearing, needed or not, is often done by the resident deer herd.
“Dead” branches on mop-head and lace-cap hydrangea types not greened up by now are well and truly dead and can be removed. Otherwise, they seldom ever need pruned, especially those that bloom on old wood as buds form in fall for spring bloom. Some varieties bloom on both old and new wood, with spring blooms on last season’s stems and late-summer flowers on new growth. Spent flowers can be removed at any time.
It’s not quite time to get rid of that messy bulb foliage — one more week for most, especially lycoris. When a gentle tug easily releases faded leaves, they are ready, even if not quite yellow yet. May blooming daffodils are still firmly green until mid-June.
In perennial beds, mums can be pinched back about halfway, and I’ll stick the cuttings in the ground to fill in bare spots. Kept moist (not a problem), they will root in a couple of weeks and grow to bloom in fall with the rest. Tall asters can also be cut back about a third for shorter. Clip off peony and iris flowers as they fade, and deadhead hellebores now, before seed pods ripen and scatter hundreds of tiny black seeds everywhere.
Leggy impatiens can be shortened and cuttings stuck to make more plants. Angel wing begonias overwintered in the greenhouse are lank and tall; I’ll nip those back and root the cuttings in a glass of water to put in my big blue ceramic pot with a sweet potato vine.
Whew! What a lot to do. Another week of hard labor, and we can relax with a cold drink, listen to birdsong and watch dancing butterflies — for 20 minutes or so between rain showers and the next round of pleasant chores with hands in the dirt. I do love my garden.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper, and both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrill@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
