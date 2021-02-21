Sandy Parrill: More than enough winter

“There seems to be so much more winter than we need this year.”
— Kathleen Norris
What a week! Record frigid, bitter temperatures, nights into the minus teens, daytimes not much higher, and a foot or more of snow turning the world into a frozen kingdom from a Disney movie, though many of us were not in a mood or position to appreciate the winter wonderland clogging driveways and streets.
While it may be normal weather for Canada and the Upper Midwest (a message from Wisconsin: “How did you like our Valentine’s Day sample package?”), our infrastructure isn’t ready for that kind of winter, and it shows: Power outages, natural gas shortages with frozen supply lines, water lines not buried deeply enough, general panic and uncertainty as the Arctic descended upon us, roaring into the lower Midwest and South like a majestic, icicle-fanged demon from hell with glacial breath and claws of ice shards. (While some may regard fabled hell as hot, in my mind, it is cold rather than fire that burns, as in Dante’s frozen “Inferno.”) Our hearts go out to souls suffering from the unprecedented record cold, especially those in Texas, who were even less prepared when their energy grid almost completely collapsed, leaving thousands without heat or power
We were fortunately only mildly inconvenienced when our power went out. Not because of a whole lot of foresight — caught, like everyone else, with an attitude of “it can’t really get that bad” — but because after the ice storm of a decade or so ago, having lived through a week with no power and not eager to repeat that experience, we had installed a gas fireplace stove that needs no electricity and still had a kerosene heater and supply of fuel for the greenhouse.
A recent meme goes, “Southerners are urged to stay at home and not travel. Northerners will need their big coats.” Having grown up with Michigan winters — still memorable after decades — this transplanted Northerner is never without appropriate winter gear. I have mine. I could not resist putting on my down jacket, with insulated boots, knitted cap, scarf and leg warmers (made last year during a knitting fit) and complete with Bernie Sanders-style mittens to make the first tracks through the unblemished snow into the woods in the gently falling snow in search of animal signs and to enjoy the pristine beauty of a real winter. It was a short walk, I’ll admit; I still need a ski mask to keep my face warm. Time to get out knitting needles again.
The polar jet stream causing all the trouble with weather is actually a symptom of global climate change (aka global warming), which sounds counterintuitive, but there it is. As warmer air reaches the polar regions, the jet stream destabilizes, weakening its hold over the polar region, pushing cold air south over lower North America. And there we were, left shivering in the dark and cold. Sort of a simplified explanation of why we have colder winters here while the planet is getting warmer, but global warming is definitely a real thing, even if it doesn’t feel like it when thermometers read minus 16.
If it had to be so cold, I was thankful to see snow cover for the garden, helping insulate and stabilize the ground temperature and protect plants from deep freezing. It may be several weeks before we fully realize the damage sub-zero temperatures have done to marginally hardy plants and trees that have lived through many milder years but may not make it through this one. Many plants, though normally hardy as far north as zone 4, had begun to emerge early in the usually mild late January and may be set back. They should recover, though we will likely lose new growth and early blooms on hellebores. Native wildflowers and shrubs will be fine under the deep snow blanket. I’m a little concerned about our two Japanese maples in containers, which spend winters in place in the garden. Their buds had begun to swell, as had our tulip magnolia; it will be a wait-and-see situation for them. Crape myrtles, not always top-hardy, may die back to the roots but should not be cut back before we are positive they are not going to leaf out, possibly as late as mid-May. Mop-head hydrangeas likely have lost blooming stems for this year, but as with crape myrtles, we won’t be quick to get out the pruners.
In spite of wishing to the contrary, we are unlikely to see much diminished populations of pesky bugs because of the cold winter, no matter how high our hopes may be. Though about 20% of the tick population may die off if the deep freeze lasted long enough, ticks will always be here, as they have been for some 200 million years. If there are fewer mice and other hosts because of natural population fluxes — dependent upon food supply — we may see fewer ticks, but they will not all magically disappear. Mosquitoes have been around since their first ancestors appeared on earth some 226 million years ago also — one short cold spell is not going to do them in either, likewise aphids, slugs and others we humans regard as pests. Japanese beetle grubs simply burrow deeper into the soil, where they are safe from freezing. The weather is not their worst enemy. We may control them in other ways to some extent, but we are not going to win the bug battle. And we shouldn’t, as we and other species depend on a multitude of insects for our lives.
Unbelievable as it seems, meteorological spring begins in another week, though the calendar doesn’t mark spring until March 20. We may see a predicted 70 degrees by next Friday.
To quote poet and author Robert Henry Newell:
“Surely as cometh the Winter, I know
There are Spring violets under the snow.”
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
