January is over. All through the woods and garden, daffodils are thrusting up 3 or 4 inches, and if I carefully part the green blades of February Gold, I can just see fat buds nose up, ready to greet the February sun. Once they make up their minds, it’s as if they create their own time-lapse, taking mere hours instead of days to bloom.
A lovely bit of snow and rain this week has left puddles in paths, turning moss into puffy, emerald green sponges squirting tiny jets of water under my rain boots. I can smell the breath of the garden; to hack a quote from author Viola Shipman, “the scent of the air is a color: green” and sharp with damp earth. Hellebores are dancing, singing in glorious bloom; prodding bedmates to wake up as the ebb and swell of weather shrugs off what little effort Winter has put into the Ozarks this year.
To make this week even better, my mailbox fairly quivered with excitement when Tony Avent’s Plant Delights spring sales catalog finally arrived with perfect timing. The front cover boasts a satire of the current political arena, saluting “Plant Parenthood, Secrets of the Kama Seedtra (the mysterious manual of sexual plant propagation),” while the catalog is packed with wondrous plants. I’ve only had it a week and the pages are already drooled over; I'm plotting a dream garden I know will not happen unless I win the lottery. Still, I don’t know if I can resist a trillium dubbed Love Shack. Do I really need a white or blue naked lady? But that double-flowered bloodroot — it is a native — If I give up chocolate for a month, I could have it. Choices.
Though the catalog is a fun fantasy and some interesting — and valuable — information is hidden behind the humor, I know I have neither money nor space. Besides, most of Tony’s offerings are hybrids from far-flung regions or not hardy in our zone 6b/7a (though he does list several uncommon natives, such as that coveted bloodroot). We endeavor at Chaos to grow natives that provide a hospitable, sustaining environment for native bees, butterflies and other insects, as well as birds and other wildlife — except, maybe, those confounded deer.
But a native purist, I am not. Though I try to have about 70% native wildflowers, trees and shrubs, I love hellebores, hostas, daffodils and other spring bulbs, lilacs, irises and day lilies that have grown in America’s gardens since colonists and plant collectors brought their favorites from Europe centuries ago. While many introduced plants are invasive, displacing natives, by doing research and using common sense, it is possible to have our favorites and natives also.
Even many natives are so aggressive that they can easily outcompete introduced species in a garden, as well as fragile, desirable natives such as my lady slipper if not carefully selected. I’ve always maintained they should come with a warning label, though if catalog-speak is interpreted correctly, there is usually a hint: If it says, “establishes well,” “easy and fast growing,” “colonizes rapidly” or — as Tony Avent puts it — “you’ll have plenty to share,” beware; they might not be suitable if a well-behaved garden is the goal, as native plants are feral; often wildly disobedient and totally untrainable, only suitable to true natural areas or large acreages. If somebody offers to share any of these from their garden, run. Once planted in your garden, you will not win.
How to know what not to plant in a small native garden? Pay attention to how a species is growing in a natural area. If an attractive native growing in a forest covers a few hundred square feet along a river bank—it isn’t a good idea to dig one up to transplant at home. It may be native in the wild but aggressive when introduced in a garden that is not its natural habitat. I once dug up a single Virginia waterleaf (Hydrophyllum virginianum) of a huge colony found growing in a local woods. A valuable plant for bees, it quickly surpassed my expectations (and desires), spreading to form an overwhelming colony in my woods, roots a thick, weed-suppressing mat of rhizomes (though other wildflowers seem to have little difficulty growing through it). That native ginger we’ve been fighting the past couple of years? A lovely but aggressive, dense ground cover, better suited to wild forests. Even our beloved Virginia bluebells need room to spread. If not deadheaded before going to seed, they will quickly cover a large area.
All natives will colonize, but many do it gently and more than a few are ephemera — meaning they bloom in spring before trees leaf out and are dormant by early summer, well suited for a small garden. Some favorites in our shady woods garden are trilliums, lady slipper orchid, bloodroot, hepatica, columbines, Dutchman’s breeches, Jacob’s ladder, Jack-in-the-Pulpit, woodland phlox, crested iris, Mayapples — though they too can be aggressive, Solomon’s seal, false Solomon’s seal and many native ferns (but watch out for ostrich fern, it commands lots of space). Later in summer are hymenocallis (spider lily), wild annual campanula and milkweed, to name a few.
Some arrive unbidden: spring beauties, bluets, ragwort, rue anemones, corydalis and other dainties, kisses bestowed by Mother Nature with help from birds and animals. Violets, though sometimes annoyingly spreading into every nook and cranny, are valuable as the sole food plant of giant fritillary butterfly caterpillars. Might as well love them.
My best new book on growing natives and diversity in the home garden is “The Living Landscape” by Rick Dark and Doug Tallamy; a bible of information full of wonderful photos of native plant gardens.
As Ladybird Johnson said, “Wildflowers are the stuff of my heart.” They have mine too.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
