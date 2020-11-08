This first week of November, autumn gave us a parting gift; a warm, delightful Indian summer to remind us all goes well with the natural world after October’s final frosty curse and chilly, but life-saving rain, Hallowe’en blue moon and all. The waning gibbous moon, still bright enough to read by at midnight, washed out all but the brightest jewels in the night sky; Saturn, Mars and Jupiter, companions on our journey through time and space. Nights have been mild enough to stargaze and moon-bathe, sitting on the deck with cushions resurrected from winter storage, a glass of wine and only a light jacket for warmth.
For a year that has seemed infinitely slow, it now seems to be careening downhill to the end with no brakes. Tomorrow will be Thanksgiving, with Christmas kicking at its heels. As Charlie Brown’s Snoopy once said, “It’s November already? My life is going too fast. I think somebody must have pushed the fast forward button.”
It’s dark at 5:30 pm already. Our cats, Max and Mamie May, don’t go by some arbitrary man-made clock; they want their dinner and they want it now (not to mention breakfast at 5 am: No, I don’t think so).
Nature doesn’t go by human-time, either, setting her own pace; paying no attention to trivial things like politics and elections. Seasons come and go without a vote to legislate whether they should or not, and if there was one it would be ignored with a flagrant disregard of the ways of humanity as She directs the theater of life by her own script in her own inimitable way.
Despite the harsh late summer drought, a bit of color brightens up the woods as hickories, leaves stubbornly clinging, turn to torches of dull gold and Northern oaks manage a bit of scarlet, bright among ankle deep drifts of cinnamon and russet browns. Autumn’s mid-afternoon sun’s rays through ruby-red leaves of the dogwood tree suffuse my sunroom corner winter “nesting” spot with a warm rosy glow and set rainbows flashing from prisms twirling in warm breezes through the open window inviting in the fresh, sweet autumn air. A bluejay sits on the still empty birdfeeder, black accusing eyes staring at me through the glass, scolding his impatience with me—"don’t you know it’s Dinner Time? Where are the sunflower seeds?” I tell him what I tell the cats: “just wait, it isn’t time yet!” and note birdseed on my shopping list.
Piles of shucked black walnut shells litter lawn chairs and garden benches where squirrels have been gorging, fattening up for winter. My daily walks are spent in part replacing rocks and tree limbs that line paths, dislodged and overturned--a first for this garden—probably by racoons hunting grubs and bugs. Acorns littering the ground like marbles underfoot have been fast disappearing, buried or stashed in mouse and squirrel nests and tucked into cracks in the rock walls of our house by woodpeckers and jays. By all indications as critters fill their larders, it looks like expectations of a stormy winter.
I didn’t get out to protect the trunks of some of our young trees with wraps soon enough; a deer stripped part of the bark from a young Japanese maple. Bucks rubbing their antlers to scrape off itchy velvet and mark territory during rut (mating season), can be extremely destructive to valuable and cherished young trees—and it seems that the more regard I have for a tree the more likely they are to trash it. They seldom, if ever, use a hackberry or wild cherry I don’t care about. Thankfully, the damage on the maple didn’t go all the way around the trunk so it may heal, though set back. A young dogwood badly rubbed a couple years ago has recovered; but another Japanese maple was disappointingly destroyed a few years ago when the trunk was girdled, as was a rather nice five year old white pine I had planted as a seedling. Trees from 1”- 3” in diameter are usually their target trees, from just above the base to about 3’ high. We don’t have enough tree wraps to protect all our young trees so we may have to construct barriers of loose chicken wire. They have also given the oak leaf hydrangeas a workout, but those will be fine with a little pruning.
Deer antler issues can go on through the winter; by January deer are ready to get shed of those annoying things as they loosen and wobble and often rub antlers against handy trees to make them fall off. Deer repellents that discouraged summer browsing won’t work for bucks looking for a scratching post; though if they get comfortable in the garden, they might snack on young twigs and buds, as winter sustenance when the hosta salad bar is closed. I may fall back on my repellent of the past; Vicks Vaporub smeared on fences and tree trunks to make the garden a smelly place where they won’t want to spend time. It worked for a while, though I stopped a couple years ago when the deer got used to it. Young deer won’t know anything about that stuff and with any luck their parents won’t be nose-blind to it anymore.
This ancient Earth spins on, heedless of current events, or my insignificant issues with deer, and Nature in her infinite wisdom goes on singing her songs, painting her masterpieces, nurturing her children and teaching us about life. It is more necessary than ever to walk with her, listen and be mindful of her lessons.
A few wise words for trying times from the very first First Lady:
“I am still determined to be cheerful and happy in whatsoever circumstance I may be; for I have also learnt from experience that the greater part of our happiness or misery depends upon our dispositions and not our circumstances.” — Martha Washington
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
