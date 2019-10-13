Sandy Parrill: Not ready for this

The weather went, as goes the quip circulating online, from 90 to 35 like it saw a state trooper, and just like that, the last remnants of the summer that never really was, having stayed to keep autumn company for a while, fled in haste with frost snapping at her bare heels. A forecast of low 30s by the end of the week sent me into a grumpy but resigned rush to get summering house plants stuffed in our little greenhouse and their accustomed spots on the back porch, storm windows on and the furnace switched to winter. I wasn’t ready.
Neither were the plants; the Peaches and Cream brugmansia that usually blooms in fall hasn’t set a bud nor has the Thanksgiving cactus that needs cool nights to trigger blooms. I decided to leave those out a while longer, on alert to set them inside for just one frosty night — if it should happen. My 30-year-old bay tree and Jim’s figs can take a light frost and are still outside taking advantage of the warm days until late fall gets serious. It is a little early; our first average frost date isn’t for another week by the calendar: Oct. 20 in our zone, but because nothing else is normal this year, I’m anticipating — and trying to be prepared for — most anything.
I’m wondering what kind of fall color we’ll have; the hot spell that followed our more than ample summer rains scorched and desiccated many trees and shrubs before leaves were ready to fall. Oaks have turned dull green, topmost leaves curled and dry. Our dogwoods and smoke trees have already lost most of their leaves, the few remaining are crispy and brown, impossibly looking as if they are suffering from drought.
Contrarily, leaf scorch can be caused by too much water. Supersaturated soils don’t allow roots to get the air that they need, suffocating roots that then die. The tree then can’t take up water, creating the same symptoms as if there weren’t enough water, especially in trees that thrive best in drier soil. It’s late enough in the season that deciduous trees may not suffer lasting damage, but we won’t know until spring or maybe a year or two in the future, as trees don’t always exhibit damage right away. There is sure to be some die-back at the very least. Maples seem to have been affected the least; one in our neighborhood is already a vibrant scarlet and orange, though a couple of weeks earlier than fall color usually develops.
If the weather holds for a while and we don’t get a killing frost, there will soon be chrysanthemums — and sorely welcome; last fall, the buds were killed by a deep freeze just as they were coming into bloom. I’ll replace impatiens and other annuals in pots with pansies — but no beautifully frilled kale or cabbage this time as they seldom survive past December.
My pots of amaryllis have been laid on their sides in a dark corner of the greenhouse to let the bulbs dry off and rest. In about eight weeks, I’ll tip them up again, repot the dormant bulbs in the same pots with fresh soil, bring them in the house and water sparingly, hoping for a bloom bud to start.
As casual as I’m trying to be with fall cleanup, there is still a lot to do in the garden. While I’m leaving echinacea and rudbeckias for the birds, the little scratchy “sticktights” of bidens attach themselves to clothes like porcupine quills as we walk by and must be pulled. I’ll clip the ripe seed heads and toss them where I want them to grow next year. Spent tiger lily stems add nothing to “winter interest” and peonies should be cut to the ground and leaves removed to prevent any chance of blight overwintering. Irises can still be cut back and divided, with dead leaves pulled and bagged or burned to stop iris borers from overwintering also. I don’t clean up fallen leaves from established irises, always waiting until spring: I did that once in a small section as an experiment, upon reading fall iris cleanup should be a good thing, and lost almost 90% of the irises in that bed.
Paths through the woods will be weeded one last time — and here, the weed whacker is my best friend, I have discovered, to keep wild ginger from closing the paths completely, and it takes a fraction of the time with the same results as tedious hand weeding.
There are tree seedlings everywhere — every seed of every tree germinated with the wet year, I think — that need pulled before they get established. And the tangled mess of autumn clematis crowning our front gate must be pruned back hard before its fluffy seeds disperse to conquer the world. Tall phlox, goldenrod and garlic chives must be beheaded, and my evil nemesis, Asian native Fatoua villosa — aka mulberry weed or hairy crab weed — is breaking land speed records to set all the seed it possibly can before winter, each tiny seedling born with flowers before it’s barely an inch tall. Every one must go, sent to the landfill or burned along with the litter of branches fallen with every storm to kill seed that can be viable for 50 years or more. The old saying is “one year of seed, seven years of weeds.” I may never get rid of them all, but it won’t be for not trying.
On the other hand, poet Ralph Waldo Emerson once said that “a weed is just a plant whose virtues have not been discovered.” I think he must have never met mulberry weed.
garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener, a Missouri master gardener and winner of The Missouri Writers Guild 2018 first place award for Best Newspaper Column. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
