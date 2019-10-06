Native asters are cascading over a rock fencepost by the driveway, clouds of tiny daisies successfully distracting me from weeds growing underneath. Winding through them is a small red morning glory, Ipomoea coccinea, also known as redstar; its orange-throated, half-inch scarlet blooms like drops of brilliant water color among white aster stars. Late hummingbirds, having abandoned the fading blooms of Black and Blue salvia, are homing in on this last sweet nectar source before their migration south.
Plant taxonomists disagree whether I. coccinea is native, but it, as many other south of the border immigrants, may have come up this way as hitchhiking seeds or in pockets of plant-seeking travelers. Considered a weed in some Southwestern states, this dainty red beauty is welcome at Chaos, with few of the aggressive tendencies exhibited by much weedier native plants. As with related common morning glories, redstar is annual strongly resembling cypress vine (I. quamoclit) — in the same family but with finely divided leaves. The hard black seeds germinate in spring, and unwanted seedlings are easily removed. I always love to find them scrambling up a tree, a fence or running across the ground, tiny crimson flowers glowing in the sun from late July until frost.
Redstar’s companions and support by my driveway, bluish-white, purple-centered asters, are among the more prolific (and promiscuously interbreeding) natives. At least three species grow within 20 feet of one another, all with varying leaf shapes and petals. It would take a plant taxonomist to positively name them, but I’ve tried identifying them and we appear to have bushy asters, wood (heartleaf) asters, and heath asters — or maybe they are aromatic asters. Or their hybrid children.
Perennial, wild asters spend the summer lurking among daylilies and echinacea in fence corners and other odd places, making the garden look unkempt with annoying, rangy shoots my fingers itch to yank until I remember that those are fall asters, and I should just dredge my patience out from the back of whatever dark closet where I’ve stashed it and wait. But come October, those tall ugly ducklings arch in graceful, starry bowers across paths, brush my shoulders and kiss my cheeks as I make my way through the garden, raising my spirits even on dark days. They are beautiful with late blooming tall phlox and balloon flowers, and clouds of delicate daisies obscure ripening seed heads of tall Missouri primrose and sweet rocket.
Though most of our tall asters vary from pale pink and white to soft blue, other native asters are more colorful. Among 20 or so aster species in Missouri, beautiful New England asters (Aster novaeangliae), in shades of pink to violet, prefer a more moist soil than our garden usually has, but a nice patch is developing in our prairie plant bed.
Wild asters are generally a tough bunch, doing well no matter what the weather throws at them, and deer don’t care much for their somewhat aromatic, often fuzzy foliage. I’ve planted several shorter, cultivated and therefore more “refined” varieties in deep pink, purple and blue among hardy geraniums and coreopsis and enjoyed them, but they never seemed to last more than a few seasons (I think, like the many cultivars of echinacea and chrysanthemums, hardiness has been bred out in favor of colorful variety) while wild ones never fail. As natives, asters are favored by monarch butterflies as a nectar source in fall as they come through in migration and host to many other species of caterpillars and insects.
Speaking of caterpillars, they are on the move — from small, cute hairy, stinging scraps of bristles and fur to fat, thumb size (or bigger) silk moth caterpillars in exotic shades from deep brown to brilliant green with strawberry red tufts and late instar bubblegum pink — all looking for places to pupate for the winter or hibernate, many under leaf litter and in the ground. Steady summer rains followed by a week or so of intense heat scorched many trees (as well as garden plants) and caused premature leaf drop, covering the ground with inches of dead, brown debris making it a necessity to rake paths. I’m careful to not catch caterpillars with the tines of my rake, relocating any I find to safer quarters nearby.
Others are scurrying swiftly across open ground to evade being snatched up by sharp-eyed birds and wasps. Butterfly chrysalises are still hatching, hurrying to lay eggs to overwinter or for one more generation before freezes take away food sources and it’s time for the new caterpillars to pupate. Because many butterflies hibernate in place for winter, it’s all the more important to be lazy and skip most of fall leaf clean-up. Others, such as monarchs, fly south as fall sets in. Now is when we see big yellow giant sulphurs as they drift through, fueling up on asters and sedums with other migrating species such as buckeye butterflies and painted ladies.
There are still a lot of October chores. Besides never-ending weeding, many tall spent perennials need pruned back, especially tall phlox, prone to infestations of red bugs that distort leaves and flower buds and overwinter in the stems. Those are best cut to the ground and burned, or bagged and disposed of. I’m more mindful, because of the disappearance of so much of our insect population, to watch for praying mantis egg cases and spider egg sacks on stems and flower heads, so I don’t accidentally destroy them; and to leave seed heads of natives for birds and animals.
And then there are those black walnuts. It’s a heavy crop this year, keeping Jim busy with his wheelbarrow and picker-upper—while I’m idling around looking for caterpillars and admiring asters.
But that is as it should be. And I wear a hat for protection from walnut bombs.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener, a Missouri master gardener and winner of The Missouri Writers Guild 2018 first place award for Best Newspaper Column. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
