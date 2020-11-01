Sandy Parrill: Once upon a blue moon

October snow — I wouldn’t expect anything less from 2020.
A year filled with more drama, twists, turns and bumps than any ever in my long memory brought us plenty of wonderful, welcome rain this past week, but I swear, even though I might have done a naked rain dance (or not, not saying, and there are no videos) I didn’t ask for a forecast of snow or ice. A frosty night or two before Halloween was not unexpected, but the roller coaster ride we got was none of my doing, though we got lucky with temperatures hovering around freezing but not into the 20s as predicted.
I’ve had a wary eye on hardy chrysanthemums just showing color, keeping fingers and toes crossed that temperatures wouldn’t take a nosedive and blast them as in recent past years, but once again after the long hiatus, the big driveway pots are overflowing, spilling over pot rims in rosy pink clusters, surrounded by a thick carpet of fallen dogwood leaves echoing their color. The sun has come out after the chilly rain, and the air is crisp and clean, suffused with piquant scents of damp moss and decaying leaves. Our thirsty trees are hydrated for now, going into winter’s rest with sufficient moisture to ensure survival. I can finally drain and put away hoses, and the water company can stop sending me notices that I may have a leak.
Daylight saving time has gone with Halloween, vanished with souls of the dead like smoke at the stroke of 2 a.m. this morning, and I did remember to set clocks back. Nov. 1 is the second day of Samhain (in Welsh, Nos Cyn Calan Gaual — try saying that before coffee), the three-day Celtic celebration of harvest end and the beginning of the darker half of the year. Recognized by some as the start of a spiritual new year, it is a time to release old habits and negativity; celebrate the circle of life, consider importance of cycles of death and rebirth in Nature; and reflect on challenges, accomplishments and learnings of the past year. Nov. 2, the Feast of All Souls or All Souls’ Day, is for remembering those who have gone before and thanking them for being a part of your life.
I’m celebrating by thanking rain that I can now get a trowel into our soil and plant the basket of iris rhizomes I dug a while back (was that September?) so they won’t be giving me pangs of guilt as I pass by, though bearded irises are very forgiving and will patiently wait. My procrastinating ways once left a bag of them lying bare root on my patio over the winter before they were finally planted, and I didn’t lose a one.
I can now also plant several ostrich ferns a friend gifted me with a prayer for sufficient rain to keep them alive in our dry woods. I’ll have to choose their location carefully. They are native, but for once, horticultural information is spot on: They do like moisture and will simply kick up their furry heels and die dramatically if they don’t get it.
Ostrich ferns size depends on available water. Visiting Maine one spring, I helped gather fiddleheads of ostrich ferns in a coastal marsh where a forest of them grew 6 feet tall in 2 feet of water. I’ll put one in a pot in the pond and see what happens.
For the first time since 2001, we have a full moon this Halloween weekend, the second full moon of the month, which makes it a “blue moon” — though exactly why we call it that is shrouded in folklore and twisted colloquialisms. It may have come from a French phrase translated to mean a rare, extra moon. Or perhaps, as rarely happens, the moon can appear blue because diffraction caused by atmospheric dust particles — sometimes after a volcanic eruption — and that gave rise to a phrase meaning something absurd but not an impossibility. We have a 1930s Farmer’s Almanac reader/writer partly to blame who, because of a misinterpretation, accidentally popularized the saying that has come to mean a rare event, as “once in a blue moon.”
The last year our time zone saw a blue moon on Halloween was 2001, but the last time a full moon appeared on Halloween visible in all time zones was 1944. Not quite as rare as the maxim goes, blue moons happen roughly every two and a half years at other times of the year; according to our 12-month solar calendar that is slightly different than the lunar calendar by 11 days. A solar calendar is based on the time period Earth takes to orbit the sun. In a lunar calendar, each month starts on a new moon and lasts about 29.5 days — the time it takes for the moon to make a revolution around Earth. So to adjust for the difference, every third year contains 13 moons. Confused yet? The Jewish calendar is primarily lunar but based on a solar year. The Chinese calendar is lunisolar, a combination of the two. I think I have a headache — something that happens only once in a blue moon.
Normally, November 1 marks the 305th day of the year in the Gregorian calendar, with 60 days remaining until January 1, but in 2020, it seems as if it might be the 3005nd or 3,005rd day. And with earlier evenings and events heralded for the next couple of months, it may seem even longer.
After All Soul’s Day comes Election Day, either the end of everything or a blessed relief in the hearts of many. Whatever hopes are aspired to, the mantra of this critical election year, if you haven’t already, is GO VOTE! (while wearing a mask and sanitizing hands).
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
