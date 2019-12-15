Sandy Parrill: Opposumbilities

I nearly tripped over an opossum going down the deck steps after dark. It’s pink-nosed snout busily twitched long white whiskers, inspecting the second step from the bottom, scouting for a stray morsel or bit of birdseed. It merely rolled its black eyes up at this clumsy human and moseyed on its way, going about serious possum doings, unimpressed that I might land on my rump at the bottom of the steps. I was none of that opossum’s business; it had its own agenda that didn’t include me, and if I wasn’t carrying anything tasty to drop, never would.
I seldom see opossums in winter. Though they don’t hibernate and scavenge for food in the season, they are nocturnal, and I’m seldom out in the cold dark. But I know they root around under the birdfeeders along with those rascally raccoons for birdseed remnants. And they raid my compost pile for kitchen scraps. In summer, I often encounter possums ambling down the woods paths late at night, where they ignore me as well, foraging for worms, mice, insects, snakes and anything else they can snag or find already dead. As part of Nature’s cleanup crew, they eat carrion — especially roadkill, skeletons and all. Although their diet consists largely of meat, being omnivorous, they aren’t picky and will snarfle up garden produce — ripe tomatoes, strawberries or other fruit — nuts, seeds and any garbage they find as well. Water lovers and excellent swimmers, they often raid garden ponds for frogs and snails. Urban opossums are especially fond of cat food and are known to follow a cat through a pet door in search of it. We fed a homeless feral cat for a while who would companionably share his dish with a possum pal or two.
Opossums often get a bad rap because of their looks. Our only North American marsupial, Virginia opossums (Didelphis virginianus) are primitive animals whose ancestors have been around for 70 million years, since the Cretaceous age of dinosaurs. Mostly grey and white with naked, prehensile tails and about the size of a large house cat, older adults are not the most attractive animals, even called by some repulsive and ugly. Indeed, their resemblance to huge rats with long, pointed snouts and a sneering smile containing an impressive array of 50 sharp teeth is not particularly endearing nor is their habit of defensive fear-hissing when cornered — though it’s all bluff and no bite. However, young possums are cute and quite pretty with black and white fur or totally white with cinnamon-colored markings, black eyes and round mouse ears framing whiskered white faces.
As with kangaroos, newborn, naked, jelly-bean size joeys climb into the jill’s (the mother, males are called jacks) fur-lined pouch, attaching to her nipples. Of a litter of 20 from her twin uteruses, only about 8 or nine survive. At 6 to 8 weeks, they climb out and are carried on her back for three months before they are ready to strike out on their own. Adults live for one to two years.
An opossum’s prehensile tail aids in climbing, monkey-like (sleeping hanging by their tails is only a myth) and is also used to carry dried leaves and grasses for nests. They den under brush piles, out-buildings, woodpiles, in abandoned burrows, crawl spaces or anywhere remotely dry, safe and warm, moving frequently. Carrying little body fat, possums are prone to frostbite, especially those bare toes, ears and tails, and it’s not uncommon to see one with missing toes, a missing tail tip or cropped ears after a bitterly cold winter. Front and rear feet have opposable thumbs (called hallux) as do primates, enabling them to climb, grasp and open trash cans or maybe suet feeders not securely tied down. It’s possible I’ve been blaming raccoons for some possum shenanigans. They are probably equally as guilty.
Though not impossible, opossums rarely carry rabies as their body temperatures are too low for the virus to survive, and they are immune to snake venom, bee, scorpion stings and botulism. One of their most touted traits is an appetite for ticks, though ticks may be collateral damage in the business of grooming. Researchers have found that one opossum may eat an average of 5,000 ticks a week, maybe one reason we have so few ticks in our garden, with several opossums collecting deer and mouse ticks. They are, in spite of their habits of eating really gross things, very clean and odorless; grooming and licking their fur like a cat.
They do play dead; that possum lore is not a myth. One was once accidentally trapped on my back porch before it was enclosed, taking refuge in a trash can where it hissed, growled, snarled and finally “died” of fear. It bared it’s teeth, foamed at the mouth, went catatonic and released a putrid odor from its glands to complete the illusion. Carried outside far from the house — can and all — it shortly recovered and moved on, never to return to the porch.
While urban possums are helpful garden pest control, in farming country they are not so welcome. As proficient climbers and diggers, entry to chicken houses poses little difficulty for them. I remember growing up that my father had fits when they got into the henhouse and stole eggs, and I’m not sure they weren’t in cahoots with raccoons in cases of missing chickens. Horse owners hate them because they may carry a parasite that causes the neurological disease equine protozoal myeloencephalitis that is often fatal for a horse.
The internet is abuzz these days with articles, information and photos of cute possums, almost as many as of cats. Opossum lovers and wildlife organizations are acting to raise awareness and educate humans of the value of having these largely misunderstood critters around.
Incredibly adaptable and as smart as dogs, when kept as pets — though that is not encouraged — possums are very affectionate and can be housebroken, play with toys and learn to solve problems and mazes. They are seemingly content to live in the company of humans, where there is warmth, plenty of food and safety from predators. But I’m not inviting any in; they are more valuable in the garden. And I’ll be watching my step after dark.
Today’s fun fact: Though opossums are mostly loners, a pack (or would that be posse?) of possums is called a passel. A happy passel of possums in a persimmon patch would be a positive pleasure to ponder!
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener, a Missouri master gardener and winner of The Missouri Writers Guild 2018 first-place award for Best Newspaper Column. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
