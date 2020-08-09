Nothing could be more enjoyable than a refreshing respite from summer’s heat in August.
Beautiful, life-saving rain and welcome, cool temperatures had me retrieving a warm hoodie left on a hook in the potting shed and gave me a needed break from lugging hoses. I’m not going to complain about summer heat and drought for a while — though maybe I should; last time I groused about it, the weather changed, and we got 2 inches of rain and fall temperatures.
(Did we skip August and go straight to September? Nothing would surprise me in 2020.)
But one could only hope: Next week is predicted to jump back up into the high 90s, with fake news predicting rain, and I’ll be griping again despite my most earnest resolutions.
At least for now, the garden feels cheerfully serene. Birds are raising a second brood; woodland critters coming out from cool, sheltered hiding places to roam about; butterflies sipping nectar from blooming tall phlox and flitting among the trees, hummingbirds zipping about, spiders spinning shimmering web coverlets and delicate fungi springing up from the woods floor.
Mossy paths are lush and green once more, sprouting tiny ferns and baby hostas I’ll transplant in spring. A big leopard frog and I startled each other as I weeded near the pond, it leaping in one direction and I the other. Plants (including weeds) are enthusiastically blooming and putting on new leaves — except for trees, which have just as enthusiastically shed their extras, conserving moisture through July heat.
The lawn and surrounding beds are ankle deep in huge liriodendron leaves, but at least they are thin, fragile and crispy, breaking up quickly into mulch.
Surprise lilies (Amaryllis belladonna, aka naked ladies) are fragrant pink fireworks everywhere, and I wasn’t quick enough to get any transplanted before they all came up at once. Now I have to wait until they finish blooming to divide the clumps, but it helps to know where they are and where they are not. Keeping in mind the size of their spring growth, I’ll place them so those huge, strapping leaves have room to ripen without smothering everything nearby. It’s also important to note nearby plants that can hide gaps where their summer dormancy leaves bare spots.
Day lilies have woken from a brief summer rest after they finished blooming and shed old leaves, shooting up new green spears almost overnight to feed tubers for next year. This week’s cool temperatures and damp soil came at an ideal time for digging, allowing me to divide my favorites and move out those overly enthusiastic “ditch lilies” (Hemerocallis fulva) crowding out everything else. I’m sure I won’t get them all, but I can at lease hope for some semblance of control for a few years.
While I’m taking advantage of the weather, it’s time to divide and transplant overgrown bearded irises that didn’t bloom well this spring. A spading fork is a handy tool for lifting entire clumps and works better than a spade in our rocky soil. Discarding spent and withered center rhizomes, I’ll divide them into sections with two or three firm rhizomes, cutting back leaves to about 6 inches in a fan shape, pulling off old leaves and any that are spotted and diseased.
Those will be burned (not composted) to destroy iris borers and diseases so they won’t be spread — the same goes for soft rhizomes with borers or crown rot. They should be firm with good leaf growth.
I don’t remove tiny sprouts as those will mature to blooming size in about three years, though sometimes it’s unavoidable; those stray bits will be tucked into our long streetside border to grow on.
Ideally, irises should be planted in a hole deep enough to accommodate long roots, on a mound of soil in the center of the hole supporting the rhizomes, but I’m not that gardener. The first five or so, maybe, but I soon run out of patience and end up just plopping them in a wide, shallow hole, covering up roots with a scoop of soil. Irises don’t really need coddling and grow just as well as those that got royal treatment.
Rhizomes should be showing just barely above the soil but often refuse to stay upright (even those planted properly). I find a rock placed on top holds them in place long enough for roots to take a firm hold. Irises not needing divided look shabby at this time of year, with faded and spent leaves, brown tips and rust spots; I’ll trim those to about 6 inches too, pulling off dead and diseased leaves as I go.
Speaking of handy tools, I’ve found a digger that is fast becoming my favorite for transplanting small seedlings and digging out stubborn, deep-rooted weeds such as autumn clematis vines and small trees that defy pulling from flower beds. With a sharp point and serrated edges that easily dig even through gravel and rocky soil, I can make small but deep holes without disturbing neighboring plants.
It will be ideal for planting bulbs, cutting out divisions from hostas and other perennials, and especially for rooting out deep-rooted hellebore seedlings. It has a sheath I can hang on my garden apron so I won’t lose it, which in my life is crucial.
It came with a metal detector. Jim got one for his birthday, and of course, I had to have one too — he can’t have all the fun. Now our lawn looks like insane squirrels have declared war, but that’s another story.
Though sold with metal detectors, this is a garden tool and can be purchased separately on Amazon. I think I’ll order another one as a spare. It’s called an SE Prospector's Choice 12-inch serrated edge digger if anyone is interested in checking it out.
Meanwhile, we need a small bag of grass seed for lawn repair.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper, and both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrill@sbcglobal.net, and follow their Facebook page, "A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things."
