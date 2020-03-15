Rainy days are putting a hold on spring cleanup, with my nose pressed against the window while wondering what fresh hell 2020’s weather will wreak on the garden and if we will have another devastating wet summer.
I’ve become a garden stalker, making multiple trips daily through our small wood, pacing. I’m furrowing my brow at dogwoods with sparse flower buds this spring, impatient fingers poking at crowns of hostas (though they likely aren’t quite awake yet), checking redbuds for color. And where has my patch of crested irises gone? Some wildflowers are vigorously spreading like a slow tsunami. I would never have suspected sessile trilliums of being thugs, but they have so completely filled one garden path as to make it impassable without stepping on them. And though I should be used to the mystery of plants relocating themselves, I was a bit startled to discover Anemone blanda no longer lining a path where I planted them but blooming happily 10 feet away. Some plants are inexplicably flowering out of season. Recently, a friend questioned why her purple irises were already in full bloom. I had to admit I’ve no clue.
The local critters have been having parties in the woods at night, it appears. Our log rick-rack fence has been mostly knocked down, wire cages intended to protect hostas from our deer friends, Agnes and family, are tossed around and bent out of shape, garden ornaments tipped over and scattered, rocks edging paths kicked out of place. I don’t know whether to blame deer, groundhogs or raccoons, but some crocuses have already been eaten.
I suspect I may have to resort to night stalking to catch the culprits and resume scattering Milorganite as a repellent before deer get too comfortable with forays past our garden gates.
Trees are wearing a gauzy haze of new pale green, weeping willows curtained in delicate pale chartreuse with red maple flowers dancing a sharp counterpoint.
Flowering trees are showing color: tulip magnolia flowers bursting pink and white with an almost audible pop. Peaches and crabapples will soon touch lawns and gardens with fairy-tale magic as Nature waves her wand.
And ornamental Bradford (Pyrus calleryana) pears, once darlings of the landscape world, are deceptively lovely, clouds of white in early spring with gorgeous fall color — but the marriage is over. It’s time to divorce gardens of callery pears. Besides being way overused, with pear lined streets and neighborhoods turned into blossoming March blizzards, those once lusted after ornamental trees have shown their true colors — weak branches splitting and breaking in storms and with age, sometimes without warning on a windy day. They have wandering roots, attract tent caterpillars, are prone to blight, outgrow their spaces, are short-lived, and those pretty flowers smell like five-day-old fish.
The invasion of callery pears began with good intentions, as most invasives do. Brought from China in 1916 to fight fire blight in fruiting pears, they were developed and successfully tested as neighborhood trees, acquiring the moniker, “Bradford” in the early 1950’s after Frederick Charles Bradford, a chief at a Maryland USDA plant station who developed the cultivar. Fast growing, spring flowering, proven sterile, it quickly made its way into the nursery trade, favored by landscapers and gardeners as a tough, easy, fast growing ornamental that couldn’t fail; one cultivar (Chanticleer) was even named Urban Tree of the Year as recently as 2005.
What could go wrong?
As more cultivars were enthusiastically introduced, insect cross-pollination began, and there’s where the trouble started. Pollinated flowers produced viable seeds in cultivars, and offspring have run amok. Described by Nathan Muenks, Missouri Department of Conservation habitat management coordinator as an “ecosystem changer” in native forests. There are now 26 named cultivars — including popular Aristocrat, Cleveland Select, Autumn Blaze and Chanticleer — unfortunately (and irresponsibly) still being offered in many garden centers. They all produce viable seeds, hybridize with one another and possibly with fruiting pears. I discovered one in a grove of them in the formerly overgrown Out Beyond next door to us producing plum-sized fruits and suspect a cross with a true fruiting pear a few hundred feet away.
Fast becoming the most invasive tree in boreal forests along the east coast and into the Midwest, callery pears are replacing and crowding out native trees as birds spread seeds far and wide, earning the label of most detested tree in North America. In several states, a bounty has been placed on their heads, and in many areas, including Missouri, free replacement trees are offered (check with local MDC offices for participating cities) or visit the Missouri Invasive Plant Task Force website, https://moinvasives.org/tag/callery-pear). The sound of a chainsaw biting into the trunks of callery pears is sweet music to the ears of environmentalists, conservation agents and even hunters who find their formerly game-filled, diverse woods turned into a monoculture of wild, thorny pears.
A homeowner may argue against removal of his Bradford, saying that the one tree in his yard planted when a child was born and a sentimental favorite never has spread, is beautiful and a happy home to nesting birds. He may be right, if it is an old, sterile tree; though insects still carry pollen to other nearby cultivars, which do produce fertile seeds and continue the alien invasion. Robins and starlings love them.
But no one has to give up their spring flowering trees. Many natives are better options: redbuds, yellowwood, fringe trees, big leaf magnolias, hawthorn (Missouri’s state flower), maples, dogwoods, viburnums. Or there are a number of non-native (but noninvasive) ornamentals: tulip and star magnolia, a wide variety of flowering crabapples, peaches, weeping cherries or Japanese tree lilacs — all pollinator hosts.
Speaking of invasive trees, two non-native privets on the south side of our rock wall that have not been a problem in the past are suddenly my worst enemy, filling the hostas and heuchera border on our side with jillions of seedlings and spreading all through the garden. That’s another pretty small tree that needs to go; along with bush honeysuckle and burning bush, all three of which can quickly infest an area with their own kind. Electric company tree service took care of one privet; Jim severely lopped overhanging branches of the other. I was of two minds in seeing them go; they smell wonderful and are really lovely but oh, so prolifically invasive. We will do the environmentally responsible thing and remove all three invaders from proximity to Chaos.
At least they pull out easily. And a bit of chain-sawing guerrilla warfare is in order for others in the vacant lot next door.
As soon as it stops raining.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
