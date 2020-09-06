Sandy Parrill: September morn

Does fall seem to come earlier every year, or is it just this one? The fall I’ve always known didn’t start until September 20 with the astrological equinox, when the tilt of Earth proclaims our seasons; but meteorologists and climatologists are telling us that is all wrong; Sept. 1 is the beginning of autumn, they have recognized it since early 1900s and are now insisting we should think so too. In their view, the four seasons are based on temperature and climate data: spring, from March 1 to May 30; summer, June 1 to Aug. 31; autumn, Sept. 1 to Nov. 31; winter, Dec. 1 to Feb. 28-29. It seems to me this only really works in the middle half of the Northern Hemisphere, where there actually are four seasons. Texas might put in a disclaimer on that; it’s still hot and summery there in November. And what about Florida? With the changing climate, is historical data now being skewed with new averages and new normals? I’ll leave it to weather and climate people to figure out.
Coloradoans might view it as the first day of their meteorological winter because snow fell there in the mountains on Sept. 1 this year. We were promised 100% chance of thunderstorms all that day, according to Accuweather. I don’t know where that went, but Chaos got maybe 5% for 20 minutes in the early a.m. I like the line in Neil Diamond’s song, “September Morn”: “Pour me a drink, and I’ll tell you some lies.”
I’m not putting away flip-flops and tank tops; I don’t care if meteorologists are insisting Sept. 1 is the beginning of fall. Nights may be cooler (and longer), but days are still hot and typically humid — our scant eighth-inch of rain vaporized into the air when the sun came out.
It does look a lot like fall, however, except that leaves turning on trees aren’t pretty colors but dry and withered from the stress of summer drought, fluttering down like chunky yellow-and-brown snow twirling in breezes, caught in spider and caterpillar silk, and stuck in every potted plant summering on the deck. The leaf blower lives inside the French doors, on hand to blow leaves off the deck every morning so they don’t get tracked indoors. I’ve raked paths three times before giving up. I’ve decided to wait until what I know in my heart it is actually autumn, when (remaining) leaves rival sunsets with glorious fall dress, chrysanthemums are blooming (if there is not an early killing frost) and the air is crisp, smelling of maple syrup and Canadian snow; when migrating geese fill the skies with excited honks, gossiping, calling directions to flocks and pumpkins and apple cider replace watermelons at farmer’s markets.
Chaos is reflecting changes in the season (not regarding prematurely falling leaves that are weather related, not seasonal). Pale violet cups of autumn crocuses (aka naked boys) are appearing in forgotten, unexpected corners as well as familiar spots — surrounding a rosy mauve gazing ball by the porch steps, their color nearly matching, and double-flowered beauties growing by the brick walk.
Tall goldenrod showers skyrockets over autumn clematis along the herb garden fence, along with Dutchman’s pipe vine riddled by hungry swallowtail butterfly caterpillars in a hurry to fatten up before winter. More caterpillars, this time black swallowtails, slightly different from pipevine species (and nearly indistinguishable in flight — except for red and blue hind wing markings, if one should rest long enough to be examined) have reduced rue and parsley to bare stems and moved on to young Queen Anne’s lace seedlings. One black swallowtail butterfly, both hind wings reduced to tatters, was sipping nectar from tall phlox; and impaired as it was, it still flew too swiftly to be caught by my camera.
My seasonal allergies are telling me ragweeds I haven’t found to pull in spite of my search-and-destroy mission are blooming nearby, gleefully shaking pollen into the wind and under my nose. I know they are to blame and not the innocent but showy goldenrod, as goldenrod pollen is sparse, heavy and not airborne, as the plants are insect pollinated.
Some 140 goldenrod species grow worldwide, with at least 125 native to North America. Other than identifying by size, I confess I can’t tell them apart, nor can many botanists as goldenrod readily cross with one another. Our tall (over 6 feet) goldenrod is probably Solidago altissima. A member of the sunflower or aster family, each tiny floret in the thick, branching clusters — whether male or female — is a composite flower, but it might take a magnifying glass to see it. Looking weedy through summer, their show begins in late August as they weave stunning tapestries of gold through the fall garden, persisting through October.The flowers are pollinator magnets when butterflies, bees and wasps need it most, and the seed heads left over winter provide tiny seeds to feed many birds, including goldfinches and winter residents such as juncos, siskins and chickadees, as well as mammals such as rabbits and white-footed mice. Opportunistic and hardy, needing little moisture and loving late summer heat, goldenrod can quickly colonize an area if not controlled by weeding out unwanted seedlings (or deadheading, but that defeats the purpose of leaving them for needed winter food).
Hybridized species, shorter with bigger flower clusters, are sometimes offered at garden centers. Goldenrod is one of many roadside plants British plant hunters found in America in the 18th century and took to Europe to hybridize, later marketing them to gullible and plant hungry American gardeners as solidago — selling us back our native weeds and making us like it. My goldenrod was gifted by Mother Nature; I didn’t plant a one.
Useful as an herb, goldenrod is nutritious, rich in flavonoid antioxidants and therapeutic as a bitter tea made from leaves and flowers, to reduce pain and also as a diuretic, with a caution to take it with plenty of water.
I think I’ll pass on the tea and just admire goldenrod flowers in the fall garden — assured they aren’t causing my sneezing fits — and hunt again for that ragweed.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.