Sandy Parrill: Slithery friends looking for fall havens

The sweet, syrupy tang of autumn is in the air as nights grow cooler and nature begins to prepare for winter’s chill. Summer’s harvest is ripe, and all manner of critters are scurrying and slithering about, stocking pantries and searching out safe shelter to hibernate.
We had a firsthand encounter with one of them last week when our cats, Max and Mamie May, were causing a ruckus in the kitchen. I ignored them, thinking they were scuffling with each other over rights to a food dish or toy, until I went into the kitchen for a drink to see Max intently staring at something under the table — and took a closer look to find a baby rat snake, about 6 inches long, trying to make itself invisible against the floor and avoid sharp cat claws. I don’t think Max knew quite what to do; as an indoor cat, he had never encountered such a marvelous toy. It was maybe even better than the occasional mouse that had the misjudgment to enter his territory; and he wanted it. Bad.
I managed to distract him while the snake made its escape to hide under the edge of the cupboard by the refrigerator where I kept it cornered while Jim went for his gloves and captured it. The terrified little reptile bit down on Jim’s leather glove, glared at him and would not let go until it found itself safely back outdoors. I’m not sure how the snake got into the house in the first place; possibly through a narrow crack at the edge of the back porch screen door, but it’s a pretty safe bet it learned its lesson and won’t be back. Max was both furious and disappointed to see his new toy taken away. He sulked for the rest of the evening.
It isn’t the first time I’ve taken snakes away from cats. An otherwise beloved black cat who once lived with me had a habit of bringing garter snakes indoors. I found him more than once guarding a snake curled up next to him, watching for any sign of movement so he could bat it. (This same cat also brought an unharmed but flustered robin into the house one day during dinner, but that is another story.) Our late and much missed Abyssinian, Ras TiFari, liked them too; he once brought the same hapless garter snake home at least three times — each time I took it outdoors, he watched where I let it go, and caught it again until I finally shut him indoors and released it in the woods where he couldn’t see. I imagine the snake was getting pretty tired of his game; I know I was. None of my cats has ever hurt a snake, they just wanted those cool toys to play with, though cats often do kill them.
I’ve never been much afraid of snakes, having grown up on a farm where they were simply a part of nature; nevertheless, I’ve always been cautious until I know their identity. Though copperheads are abundant in the Ozarks, I’ve never seen one in the 30-odd years I’ve lived here; but we have black and speckled king snakes in our neighborhood, which are avid copperhead predators. While largely adept at being unseen, most snakes are as valuable in our garden as any other predator, helping to keep us from being overrun with mice and voles. They do eat frogs, snails, and sometimes raid bird and squirrel nests but no more so than hawks and owls, playing their role in the balance of nature. However, we do try to keep snakes out of our bluebird houses, and I’m still sad over a black snake cleaning out our nest of flying squirrels. A colorfully striped garter snake living somewhere under rocks around our pond probably helps itself to an occasional goldfish; but it’s cheap coin in payment for vole patrol.
I occasionally find tiny brown worm snakes at the bottom of our compost pile when turning the compost. Only a few inches long, light brown and shiny with white bellies and tiny black eyes, they are often mistaken for the earthworms they eat. Completely harmless, they are fossorial (living underground) and seldom seen, often falling prey to birds, other snakes, raccoons and opossums.
Our little intruder was a juvenile, common black rat snake, its scales a blotchy grey and brown pattern that turn black as it matures. The largest Missouri snake, adult black snakes can grow 3 to 6 feet long. Though nonvenomous and harmless to humans, they will bite in alarm and self-defense, as Jim’s glove can testify.
Snakes, though one of the most phobia-triggering creatures on the planet for many humans, are some of our most valuable partners in Nature. They are as susceptible to environmental hazards as birds and pollinators, harmed indirectly by pesticides used to poison “bothersome” pests, both insects and mice. As a general rule, there is no reason to randomly kill a snake just because it exists, unless it is a venomous snake that has invaded a living space and endangers safety. Even then, it can often be relocated. Most of them are as afraid of humans (and rightfully so) as we are of them and have the same right as any other living thing to share the world in peace.
That said, many snakes searching for safe winter quarters might be found in woodpiles, brush piles, under flower pots, stumps, sheds, and in dark, close places such as water meter boxes and crawl spaces, and as noted, at least one kitchen.
I’ll be wearing my gloves while being mindful of my slithery friends when I tidy the garden for winter, and definitely fixing that little crack under the screen door. And maybe buying Max a consolation toy.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener, a Missouri master gardener and winner of The Missouri Writers Guild 2018 first place award for Best Newspaper Column. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net.
