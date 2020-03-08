Sandy Parrill: Spring finds gardener down the rabbit hole

As in the quote misattributed to the White Rabbit in Alice in Wonderland, “The hurrier I go, the behinder I get,” spring has sprung, and I’m running around madly with too much to do all at once. Though actually an old Pennsylvania Dutch saying, I much prefer the image of the White Rabbit running in circles with his big pocket watch and disappearing down a rabbit hole, which is what I often wish I could do when I look at the piles of leaves and chores to do now that spring is no longer just visiting and has come to stay, waking up everybody and glowing and sparking all over the place with unbridled enthusiasm.
But there is no rabbit hole, and the enthusiasm is catching. The garden is suddenly green with bulb spears everywhere, daffodils in full bloom, wildflowers pushing up through the leafy, natural mulch. I have to be careful not to shut Sweet Caroline, the Carolina wren, in the greenhouse at the end of the day. (What does she want in there, anyway? I think she is just curious.) Her old watering can nest is gone, the plastic cracked and broken. She moved into the nice house I gave her last year and is now flitting around it, doing her spring cleaning and tossing out old nest stuff. She sings joyously at the top of her tiny lungs as I’m painting in my studio with the door open to let in the fresh, sweet vernal air.
Wild bees are busy with spring flowers. Tiny green orchard bees flit indignantly away as I pull leaves from around hellebores bordering paths. I’m being careful what I disturb as I break off dead stalks and pull euonymus and honeysuckle runners that have gone adventuring under the cover of leaves over winter.
Mossy paths are bright velvety green, dotted with snow crocuses grown from self-seeding. Cute but weedy shepherd’s purse (Capsella bursa-pastoris: its name nearly longer than it is tall) dot paths and edges with delicate white clusters. A European native, it is one of the most common annual spring weeds in North America next to chickweed and henbit. When one plant was a newcomer to Chaos I left it because I thought it was sweet, and now it is everywhere. But as an insect magnet for many pollinators, caterpillars and birds that feed on them, I leave most of it, intending to pull it before it sets seed. The loaded seed stalks grow almost a foot tall, and when I finally remember my intention, the heart-shaped seeds explode everywhere at the slightest touch, making it spread more. Like most early weeds, it will be gone by early summer, so I don’t spend a lot of time trying to control it.
Crocuses are popping up in unexpected places. I seldom remember where I’ve planted them, and many have gone to seed and planted themselves. It takes up to seven years from seed to bloom with bulbs, and it’s always a surprised, breathless, “Oh, look!” moment to find new ones. Single bulbs planted years ago are now hefty clumps with a dozen or more blooms. I may mark a few places where there are none and when the leaves have gone, split a few off to move — keeping in mind that when flowers are done, crocus leaves stretch up to a foot long as they grow, to form buds for next spring before dormancy, sprawling on top of everything nearby and hanging on until sometime in May.
Ephemeral wildflowers are tumbling over themselves to hurry and bloom before trees get their leaves. Tiny harbinger of spring (erigenia bulbosa) aka pepper-and-salt, toothwort (cardamine), hepatica, pale corydalis, spring beauties, snowdrops and violets by the score weave Persian carpets under daffodils and hellebores. Toad trilliums are poking up their noses, though their showier cousins will sleep awhile yet. Wild ginger will soon hide all the leaves I don’t rake.
I expect translucent white flowers of bloodroot (sanguinaria) any day. I have to be watchful to see them as they often only last a day or two before petals fall. Native to North America, bloodroot grows best on undisturbed sites (as do most delicate natives, one reason we don’t clean up the woods garden too well). The round black seeds are spread by ants that feed on elaiosomes (white fatty organs attached to the seeds). Bloodroots thrive in ant nest debris — another reason for not doing woodsy housekeeping, to let ant colonies in the woods alone — and also another mind-awareness moment of seeing how tightly meshed is the natural world. I’m often reminded that, as with the human body, everything in nature depends on working together to keep the whole alive, from the tiniest microbes to the largest organs — if one part is missing or doesn’t work, it may all collapse in failure.
We’ve had a long string of 50 degree-plus days, needed for overwintering butterflies and beneficial insects to wake up and emerge from garden detritus. Stalks can now be cut back, paths raked and too-heavy leaf cover removed (take the “caps” off daffodil clumps) and remove winter-ratty hellebore leaves. Maiden grasses should be cut back — new growth is already six inches tall. My electric hedge trimmer worked very well. It’s time to muck out leaves and debris from the pond before toads and frogs start laying eggs. It may be too late to clean out birdhouses; I’ll check to see if anybody is already in residence first.
My mantra is keep moving, but be mindful; one chore at a time to finish without getting distracted by a dozen other things, or I’ll find myself working all day without accomplishing much of anything.
I’m keeping a running list and leave it on the kitchen table as a reminder to myself and as hints to the Gardener’s First Assistant, who always wonders where to go next. We’ll see how much we actually get done before the garden covers up the rest of the work with flowers, and we don’t notice it anymore. You’ll find me down the rabbit hole with a cup of tea and a good book.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
