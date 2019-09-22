Sandy Parrill: Summer exit stage left

According to the calendar, the curtain has fallen on the summer stage and on Monday fall begins. With passing of the autumnal equinox, time seems to be speeding up as days get shorter; the sun is low in the western sky nearer to supper than bedtime. Fall brings a subtle change in the atmosphere as the sun’s arc is lower in the southern sky, lengthening shadows, turning light to gold as dusk approaches, backlighting leaves and shimmering with faint haze in pools of light on the lawn. A stillness is over the garden; birds have nearly ceased their bright morning chatter and buzzing of cicadas has become an occasional soft whirr. Only a soft teasing breeze twists and tumbles leaves already needing raked; peace is startlingly broken as falling black walnuts bang the deck with a shotgun report and the rapid fire staccato of acorns rattles on the porch roof.
Evenings are blessedly cooler, and mornings call for a sweater that is discarded before noon as the sun refuses to give up summer. A sweltering warmth rises by midafternoon, scorching water-fat leaves with murderous heat — that is, when it isn’t raining.
This has been one strange season. Nature seems out of sync — unsettled and confused — and I am constantly shaking my head wondering why this or that is happening or not. I’m seeing fewer insect species (except mosquitoes) including predators, but more spiders, butterflies and moths. Plants are blooming out of season, sometimes sporadically with fewer flowers or none at all. Others bloom so prolifically I can’t see the foliage, and summer rain has beds so tightly packed with unprecedented growth that there will have to be a major overhaul come spring. Some older, reliable plants and trees are dying or have already vanished completely as Chaos undergoes the chaos of our unstable climate.
I am surprised by a pure white iris blooming along with autumn crocus; the beautiful “Immortality,” is known to be a rebloomer, but in all the years it has graced our garden in spring, this is its first fall debut. Introduced in 1982, this pristine, snowy white and delicately ruffled iris is certainly one of the best white irises ever hybridized. Now that it has shown me what it can do, I am going to expect it every year. It seems a bit odd to see an iris blooming in September, but it is definitely fresh and welcome.
Also touted as a rebloomer, blue lacecap hydrangea “Twist-N-Shout” has two big, beautiful lavender-blue, pink-tinged flowers, but there were no blooms last spring. An Endless Summer cultivar developed by plantsman Michael Dirr in 2007, “ Twist-N-Shout” should have flowers from spring through fall. It blooms on old and new wood, which means that buds formed in fall will open in spring — if not winter-killed, which apparently happened this year to ours — and new growth produces summer, or at least September, blooms.
Golden bidens are sunshine come down to earth even on cloudy days, taking center stage with crape myrtles finally in full, glorious bloom. Clouds of white and pale blue native asters wave gently by the herb garden fence among goldenrod, and butterflies, especially swallowtails, are everywhere. My steps are cautious to avoid caterpillars on the move searching out the best corners to pupate and spend the winter. I have yet to see a monarch butterfly, though something has eaten all the leaves of milkweeds. I would suspect tussock moth caterpillars, but there have been none on the dogbane this summer — disappeared like much of that insect life we are used to seeing. The trees are a-flutter with caterpillar-seeking flocks of birds that even poke and teare at tent caterpillar webs in the walnuts.
On the deck in evenings, I’m loving brugmansias in September bloom, festooned with huge white, fragrant trumpets. I’ll have to prune them back severely when I bring them indoors for winter; at more than 10 years old and more than 8 feet tall, they are too big for the house, and most leaves and flowers are high overhead. Variegated green and white “Peaches and Cream” has had two stems of pure white leaves for the last three years; normally plants with no chlorophyll will not survive, but the apparently the rest of the plant produces enough to keep its white leaves healthy and alive. Pink-flowered brugmansia “Arborescens” has skyrocketed to over 10 feet and bloomed twice this summer already; it will have to be severely pruned to fit into the greenhouse in October. Oh my, only a month away.
I find I’ve neglected to harvest elephant garlic when it was ready in August, though the bulbs should still be fat and firm. Its bed has been overtaken by violets this summer (as has everything else); I need to spend a morning pulling them and top dressing the soil with compost. Elephant garlic (Allium ampeloprasum), in spite of the name, is not truly a garlic. More closely related to leeks, it develops huge bulbs with a mild flavor, delicious for roasting. A perennial, elephant garlic develops spikey, purple ball-shaped heads 4 feet tall and huge, strappy leaves, interesting for ornamental as well as edible value (I sometimes cut the flower heads to dry and use in arrangements, though the lingering garlic scent always makes me hungry for garlic toast and spaghetti). Grown as an edible, they can be dug in late summer as leaves brown, with some of the bulbs broken into cloves to replant for next year’s crop. If harvest is intended, flowering tops should be cut back in May to allow bulbs to develop. Elephant garlic is best in full sun and moist soil, though they have survived our past hot, dry summers. The soil has definitely been wet this year; bulbs should be huge.
Now I’ve done it. I can just taste that garlic toast. Spaghetti is what’s for dinner.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener, a Missouri master gardener and winner of The Missouri Writers Guild 2018 first place award for Best Newspaper Column. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at parrilleluniverse@yahoo.com and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.