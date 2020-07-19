In the fulsomeness of high summer, not much garden work is being done in Chaos except in early morning hours just after daybreak, when mourning doves are still cooing about their day’s plans and sunrise waves wands of pale gold through the trees, turning spiderwebs to gleaming, delicate silver wire for a brief moment before it moves on to set shards of gold dancing along the leaves on the forest floor. It’s still cool then, the moist dawn air pleasant on my bare arms before the sun rises above the treetops to turn the garden into a sauna. I make my ritual morning inspection round with pruners in hand to deal with tree sprouts, gone-to-seed lilies, not-there-yesterday tall weeds and the like as I walk.
A doe outside the fence raises her head from her grazing to give me a long, speculative look before lowering her nose to the grass again. It doesn’t appear that she has been in the woods breakfasting on anything important; Liquid Fence still seems to be effective. We have refrained from spraying too often, once a month lightly is enough to remind her it’s off limits but not so often that she and her tribe go nose-blind to it.
The trail camera has been put back in place, facing the little pond by the back side gate to record visitors who come for a drink. Raccoons often play with a small, realistic floating turtle I keep there. They have pulled off all but one of its feet, half its scales and sometimes toss it out on the rocks. I wondered when it was new if they thought it was alive — it did look it — but by now I’m sure they know it’s fake, and they just like toying with it.
A flash of blue wings caught in my peripheral vision while I worked on the fence at the edge of the woods turned my head to see a pair of bluebirds at one of the nest boxes, after three years of nothing but sparrows. I’m torn between making a (recommended) inspection — to see if everything is to their liking and safety and to ensure they are not battling squatter sparrows or hungry snakes — and not disrupting their lives by invading their space. They often use abandoned — or not — woodpecker cavities (I once was witness to an epic squabble between a downy woodpecker and a bluebird one spring over a cozy hole the woodpecker had carved into a dead hackberry limb) in snags and hollow trees, so I’m pleased they’ve finally chosen one of our three houses. I’ll spend a little more time sitting on the pond bench to watch their comings and goings and maybe even catch babies fledging.
Summer in July brings watermelons, and we leave rinds by the compost pile gate for our local herd of box turtles, which come running — well, as fast as a turtle can run, which is surprisingly speedy when they scent fresh melon — reducing the rinds to thin shells in minutes. A water-filled, shallow plant saucer placed in the shade where they can sit helps them cool off when it gets very hot and dry again. As reptiles, though they love basking in a sunny spot, they cannot regulate their body temperature. They get quickly stressed in blistering heat and spend too-hot days burrowed into the ground, under compost or a brush pile to keep cool. Our resident turtles will stand under a hose on a triple digit day as long as I’ll hold it, drinking in the puddles.
We’ve had other visitors as well, besides groundhogs, opossums and general squirrel nuisances. Trails plowed through composting garden debris outside the fence and a few rotting logs in the woods reduced to shreds put us on alert that an armadillo was back. There has been no damage to plants or beds; the loose, earthworm filled compost was likely preferred to our dry, stony soil. Perhaps it was just a traveler: I didn’t catch a glimpse of the actual perpetrator. Like Sasquatch, it left only tracks to mark its passing..
Milkweed leaves have been eaten to bare stems, but so far, not one monarch caterpillar has been sighted. I have seen one or two monarch butterflies, and yesterday, I found a single tattered wing, all that was left of one. Related dogbane has been decimated by hordes of tiger moth caterpillars — fuzzy, half-inch, black-and-orange bits like moving yarn scraps — but those are not on milkweeds this year. I must have overlooked the monarchs in spite of my daily rounds. It was also too late to find spicebush swallowtail caterpillars in the sassafras tree — several folded leaves tied with silk threads, but no caterpillars. Maybe I’ll catch the next generation in September.
Mid-July means another round of weeding and garden cleaning. Queen Anne’s lace flowers, beautiful in June, are curled into nest-like seed cups, needing cut back to make way for the mauve and pink heads of tall phlox. Day lilies and irises are shedding spring leaves like our cat Max sheds hair. The dead leaves should be pulled away and spent stems removed to freshen the look of the garden, and now that we have enjoyed their blooms, I want to dig overgrown common orange day lilies and replace them with hardy chrysanthemums. My midsummer nemeses, hairy crabweed and annual crabgrass, encouraged by recent rains, have both sprouted in every crack and crevice and in every bare spot between perennials.
It takes me a good half-hour to simply walk the path to my studio or out to the mailbox, bent over yanking those irritating weeds, and grumbling as I go. They are aptly named; they both make me crabby. But a mouthwateringly anticipated, cool, sweet slice of watermelon will be a great attitude adjuster, and the turtles will be waiting for their share.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.