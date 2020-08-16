August is redolent with scent: honeysuckle fragrance of August lily plantaginea hostas in evening; sweet, baby powder smell of tall phlox, aflutter with butterflies and bees; anise-scented goldenrod; and most welcome of all, the sweet, earthy tang of petrichor as cracked, dusty, parched soil drank in August rains, plants and trees fairly quivering in joyous relief after the long, hot July dry spell.
Though we got less than an inch of rain at Chaos this week, it was slow and easy, the thirsty garden soaking up every precious drop and making me feel hydrated and renewed with cool nights providing welcome relief.
The naked ladies that danced into Chaos with the first hot August dawns like a Las Vegas chorus line — flamboyant pink head dresses nodding over long, bare legs and trailing a mist of sweet, erotically seductive musk — are already fading into summer’s memories, a segue into autumn. Rudbeckias cast a warm, golden glow around the skeleton of our now deceased Crimson King maple in the front yard (its new leaves shriveled one by one as it said goodbye this spring; there will be no resurrection this time) as if in celebration of its life and crowding like rock music groupies around tall phlox that have claimed the stone wall corner bed.
My most treasured miracles of August, native white spider lilies (hymenocallis caroliniana) have magically appeared overnight with three stout bloom stalks, starting out the morning with two pristine, fragrant white flowers and lots of buds. By afternoon, there were five and several more poised to open. The daffodillike coronas are distinguished by long “whiskers,” giving the 6-inch blooms an ethereal, fairy tale appearance.
Native to the Southeastern U.S., spider lilies are quite rare in the wild. I’ve never personally seen one in Missouri, though cryptic rumors have been whispered of secret populations in swampy Mississippi lowland river bottoms in the deep southeastern corner of the state.
Spider lilies may sometimes be obtained through wildflower nurseries (ours was acquired several years ago from Missouri Wildflowers Nursery — www.mowildlowers.net — but have not been offered since). Plant Delights catalog lists several varieties, but none are native or hardy in our zone. Close relative and look-alike South American native Hymenocallis festalis, aka Ismene or Peruvian daffodil, is more familiar and easily purchased (Brent and Becky’s Bulbs, www. brentandbeckys.com) but are not hardy and must be pot-grown.
In the Amaryllidaceae family, spider lilies are bulbs preferring moist soils never allowed to dry out (according to wildflower experts), but my plant must have missed that memo as this one is thriving in our dry garden. As with many other natives, spider lilies seem adaptable to variable growing conditions.
Bulbs increase by offsets, and each flower produces a single, hard green, half-inch bean-like seed. Once ripened, stems naturally bend over to deposit seeds on the ground. Nature's timing is best, and I’m letting her plant them her way except for putting a scant shovel of compost on top to mask them from predators. Spider lily seeds can take as long as six months to germinate and resent being disturbed once planted.
Four seedlings are growing at the feet of our one blooming plant, but it may take several years for them to reach blooming size — probably less with more available summer moisture. One summer, the seeds became a snack for some critter — likely a groundhog — so the spider lily clump is now protected by a wire cage.
There’s a lot to do in Chaos this month. As summer winds down and plants take a hiatus while the brilliance of crape myrtles fills in the gap, we’ll take advantage of this milder-than-usual August to make 2020 our year of horticultural renewal.
Spiderworts need to be thinned and reset back from the edge of the lawn; hostas not thriving under the dead maple must be moved. Spent tiger lilies, stalks discarded and yellow, will join naked ladies in being cut down and put to bed for the season. I’m also determined after years of procrastination to lift patio stones and remove tiger lily squatters and their accompanying daylily friends growing in the cracks, reclaiming paths and cracking the whip against the tiger tide.
Some serious maintenance is needed in front garden beds that have degenerated into confused tangles over the years, overgrowth removed and a mulch of composted cotton bur applied to feed the soil. A massive amsonia (bluestar) requires reduction surgery to lose a lot of girth, and more (sigh) day lilies have ninja-crept in under the fence from the street side, crowding irises and geraniums. I’ll introduce them and their autumn clematis friends, too, to my trusty new digger tool.
Planning for spring, I’ve tucked my garden journal into my apron pocket, taking (hopefully coherent) notes as I look over a rocky, neglected border along the herb/perennial garden that has been inundated with overflow tiger lilies, garden phlox, mare’s tail weeds and miscellaneous garden extras.
It could be perfect to rehome the tall, beautiful “weeds” of August attempting a coup on the wall garden. Giant purple ironweed and yellow goldenrod, white fall asters, and golden helianthus will be a lovely background against the fence with the tall phlox, act as a pollinator heaven and screen our view of the unkempt lot next door.
And weeds they are: Any sensible, tidy gardener would have pulled them all out before they took up residence in the first place, but I’ve never claimed to be sensible (or tidy). I’ll simply refer to them as “native” and “naturalized,” also scattering Queen Anne’s lace and sweet rocket seeds for earlier summer flowers, replacing messy weeds I don’t like with pretty ones I do.
There’s also the matter of a dead maple tree. Its funeral will be on January’s calendar, with cremation to follow and hot dogs roasted. It will be sadly missed.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper, and both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrill@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.