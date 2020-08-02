Sandy Parrill: Surprise relieves summer doldrums

I really had to give myself a stern talking to this week to make myself stir from my comfortable porch rocker and glass of ice water in this 90-plus degree, dusty, sweltering, rain-starved heat and even think about those nagging garden chores with the approach of August, when my love-hate relationship with gardening turns dark and I’ve been known to quote garden writer Margaret Roach on July and August: “I’m ready to throw in my trowel, thinking bulldozer.”
Then as my idle, daydreaming gaze swept over the garden, beyond Queen Anne’s lace and daisy fleabane past their best-by dates and the last of the pink crinums, an unexpected color caught my eye behind the pond: Deep red something — what is that?
It pulled me out the door to investigate and catch my breath in discovery of a ruby-red hardy hibiscus blooming where a red-eyed, white Disco Belle should have been (and which now appears to be missing — I suspect the excessively wet spring killed it). Another garden mystery, but this one with a possibly simple explanation: By leaving its last interesting seed pods for winter interest, I had let seeds ripen. It is likely a seedling from hybridizing with a nearby red hibiscus, Nature’s gift to surprise me out of my summer doldrums.
Shrubby perennial wildflower Hibiscus moscheutos, aka rose mallow, with showy, dinner-plate size, rosy pink blooms is native to North America along the East Coast from Ontario, Canada, to Florida and west to Wisconsin and Texas. It may be found in swampy regions of the southeast corner of Missouri but is not locally indigenous to the Ozarks. Those frequently seen growing wild near here are likely naturalized garden escapes. The species grows 8-10 feet in marshy soil, less in average, drier gardens.
Hybrids of hardy hibiscus, with the spectacular dinner-plate size blooms loved by hummingbirds and butterflies, are widely available in cultivars ranging from red-centered white to shades of pink and red. The Disco Belle series is perhaps the shortest at 3 to 4 feet. Lord (red) and Lady (dark-eyed pink) Baltimore reach 5 feet. In full sun with deep, regular watering and fertile soil, hardy hibiscus bloom from late July through October and are normally winter-hardy to zone 5, their woody stems freezing back to the ground in winter. It is slow to send up new shoots in spring, often not until mid-May if weather is cool — just when you give up on it and mark it dead. Once started, it grows fast, reaching full height by July.
Another native, Hibiscus coccineus, or Texas star, has star-shaped, bright red 4- to 6-inch blooms and needs a back-of-the-border spot where its 6- to 8-foot height can mingle with or tower over day lilies or goldenrod. Texas star is spectacular with white crape myrtle or tall white phlox. It is a little more tender than rose mallow. I loved one for years — a pass-along plant from a gardening friend — until it was lost to a particularly hard-freezing winter, and I never found another to replace it.
Once on my feet and out the door, with a garden full of butterflies and birds, clouds to ease the scorching sun and a nice breeze (though more rainy promises went unfulfilled) my comfy chair was left behind.
The midsummer hiatus is nearly over; tall phlox are drifts of mauve, pink and white over a riot of brown-eyed Susans and echinacea; crape myrtles finally bursting fluffy pink and purple rockets sky-ward and hummingbirds are darting among nectar-rich spikes of salvia guaranitica Black and Blue. I’m dragging hoses everywhere in an attempt to keep drooping, wilted plants alive through this drought until we get some relief with desperately anticipated rain, which was predicted early this week; but as often happens with summer thunderstorms, they have mostly either just vanished or split over the I-44 corridor and went breezing by north and south of us, leaving behind shattered hopes and the compensating kiss of a mere quarter inch of rain.
Surprise lilies (amaryllis belladonna), aka naked ladies are thrusting up overnight. One big overgrown clump is lagging a little behind; before they bloom I’ll dig some to plant by the compost pile fence and at woods’ end under the oak leaf hydrangeas—if there are none there already. That’s part of being surprised; not remembering where bulbs were planted when last divided. Now, while roots are dormant and flower buds already formed, they will never know they’ve been moved.
Daylilies, save for a few stragglers, are finished for summer and I can pull away messy ripened foliage and stems to find crowns in preparation for digging. I want to replace overgrown, invasive common “ditch lilies” (hemerocallis fulva) under our black walnut with chrysanthemums, divide and replant their iris companions and add more tall sedums. I’ll have to do it carefully; daffodils lying hidden among them should also be divided and moved elsewhere.
I’ll need to divide and propagate chrysanthemums to get enough. Cuttings can be taken and grown on to plant in September and October for fall bloom. Four inch cuttings with the bottom leaves removed and stems dipped in rooting hormone (though not really necessary, they’ll root anyway), stuck two inches deep, three at a time in 6 inch pots and placed in morning sun, root quickly and grow fast. Once well rooted and growing, they can be moved to full sun until ready to plant out. Alternatively, rooted divisions removed from growing clumps can just be planted in the ground where they are to grow and kept well-watered.
Perhaps this year we won’t have a mum-destroying mid-October hard freeze and we’ll get to see them blooming for the first time in three years. I’ll have fingers, toes and anything else crossable, crossed for a glorious 2020 autumn.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
