Sandy Parrill: The day the sun stood still

I’ve been counting down the darkening days until winter solstice, watching the sun disappear and days grow shorter with a sort of primitive, atavistic and irrational fear lurking somewhere in the depths of my soul that the world really will dim to forever winter. And I have an urge to build bonfires, light candles, offer sacrifices to ancient pagan deities and indulge in wild revelry to bring back the light. Solstice and return of the sun celebrates the end of the old year and new beginnings, shedding old habits and attitudes, cleansing body and soul, and the birth of a new cycle of life, centering me in my place in the universe more than the calendar January New Year, which was established by Julius Caesar to signal the end of the winter festivals and remains the custom today on Julian calendars followed by most of the world.
As Earth hurtles through space in our orbit around the sun (at 67,000 mph, or 18.5 miles a second, if you’re curious), for one split second, the sun appears to stand still, poised on the cusp of winter before it seems to reverse direction and bring back the light. The word solstice comes from two Latin words: “sol,” meaning sun, and “sistere,” meaning to make stand still. Minute by minute the days get longer with each spin of the globe as Earth passes its southern-most position directly over the Tropic of Capricorn, just south of the equator. In 2019, the moment of solstice occurred at 4:19 UTC (Universal Time Coordinated, based on the Greenwich Observatory in England) on December 22, or in our Central Standard Time zone, 10:19 pm December 21 — last night. Though winter solstice is the shortest day of the year, because of the difference between how we measure time with clocks and solar time, the sunset is not the earliest on that day. It fell on December 8 at 4:28 pm this year, a few days before solstice.
It seems contradictory that solstice marks both the return of the sun, heralding longer and warmer days and the beginning of winter with the coldest months of the year. Because of the tilt of the planet on its axis, at solstice the sun reaches the earth below the equator to bring high summer to the Southern Hemisphere (think Christmas in summer in Australia) while our half of the world is tilted farther away and partly in shadow. The Arctic regions are in darkness while Antarctica has 24 hour daylight. The process will reverse in June at summer solstice. But it isn’t until January 3 that our elliptical orbit will actually bring the planet closest to the earth (called perihelion).
Solstice did not pass without celebration at Chaos. I love the fun of old customs: gathering together with friends and family, feasting on fruits (watermelon and pomegranate, the color red symbolizing life), nuts, cookies and cakes, telling old stories and myths, lighting candles and bonfires to welcome back the light and new beginnings. We built a bonfire, toasted the solstice with a glass of cranberry wine and followed with the ritual of writing on scraps of paper our regrets and negative thoughts and tossing them in the fire to release them from our lives. Our gratitudes, wishes, dreams and intentions for the year newly born then went into the flames for the smoke to carry our words to the soul of the Universe. No sacrifices or wild revelry happened, but I did smudge the house with sage and sweep it with a new broom to get rid of any lingering negative energies.
The lighting of the candles in our symbolic white birch yule log — because we have no fireplace and couldn’t get a real yule log into the house anyway — decorated with sprigs of evergreen and holly is a beautiful yearly tradition. Representative of the old year, holly has long been associated with the Holly King — who in Celtic folklore was defeated by the Oak King at Yule — and was used in protective magic, adorning a threshold or doorway to keep out malevolent spirits and bring good luck and safety to family. The log is entwined with ivy, also an important part of ancient solstice custom and a reminder of the cycle of life, of death and rebirth, and binding family and friends with healing and loyalty.
I was thrilled to find our Foster holly (Ilex x attenuate ‘Fosteri’) tree planted in a corner of our old stone wall is finally mature enough to be covered with berries, plenty to cut for solstice decorating. A hybrid of two hollies native to the southeastern United States, the Foster holly was introduced into cultivation in 1950. It is one of few female hollies to produce a showy crop of red berries without a male pollinator. Much smaller than its male American holly parent, it is a pyramidal evergreen tree with spiny leaves and small white flowers in spring, slow growing to about 20 feet with a dense habit needing little pruning. Not reliably winter hardy much farther north of zone 6a, it is has proved tough in our zone 6b. So far. Birds love the berries, which makes it a valuable wildlife food.
Another holly, Blue Princess (Ilex x meserveae), an English-style hybrid, grows under our den window, and at 4 feet, it isn’t likely to get much taller after 30 some years. Though Blue Princesses normally grow 12 to15 feet tall, this one had a tough beginning as a $1 rescue in an ugly plant sale — it was stunted and misshapen with about 5 leaves, but green and healthy ones — and though dwarfed, slowly grew to fill its space quite nicely. Tiny white flowers in spring complement its spiny, bluish leaves, and in spite of being dioecious (needing a male for pollination) and a lonely single female, she does produce a few berries — which makes me think there might be a secret male friend within bee-flight distance in the neighborhood.
With plenty of cuttings of both hollies and ivy adorning and protecting the house, we should have much good fortune, health and safety through the coming year. I wonder if they would be effective against “fake news” and politicians?
We’re sending Christmas blessings, health and prosperity through the coming year, from the Parrill house to yours.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener, a Missouri master gardener and winner of The Missouri Writers Guild 2018 first-place award for Best Newspaper Column. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
